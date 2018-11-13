–Metro East Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 20

NOV. 15

Taste of Alton Downtown

Thur. 5-8 p.m.

Argosy Casino, #1 Piasa St., Alton

$15

Guests sample dishes from 17 restaurants under one roof. Live music provided from Matt Taul. Proceeds benefit Alton Main Street. For more information, 618-463-1016.

NOV. 16

Community Tree Lighting

Fri. 5:30-8 p.m.

Lincoln-Douglas Square, Alton

Free

Santa arrives on the trolley at 6 p.m. Carols, blessing of the tree, and speakers enhance the event. For more information, call 618-463-1016.

Riverbender Holiday Open House

Fri. 7-10 p.m.

Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton

Free

Immediately following the Alton tree-lighting ceremony, families and friends are invited to the Riverbender Community Center to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, get free hot cocoa and brownies, and win attendance prizes. Free trolley rides. For more information, call 618-465-9850.

‘Harm for the Holidays’ Mystery Dinner Theater

Fri. 6:30-9-30 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

$45

Audience participation accompanies dinner and solves a mystery. For more information, call 618-786-2331

Frauenabend (Ladies Night Out)

Fri. 5-8:30 p.m.

Village of Maeystown

Free

Ladies can enjoy carriage rides, luminaries, festive shops, and restaurants. For more information, call 618-580-5875.

“Way of Lights” Opens

Sat. 5-9 p.m.

National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville

Free

Sparkling lights illuminate the grounds. For more information, call 618-397-6700.

NOV. 16-17

Lebanon’s Victorian Holiday

Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m.

W. St. Louis Street

The Ole’ Lamplighter strolls St. Louis Street lighting the store fronts, followed by visits with Father Christmas, carolers and madrigals. There will also be children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides and holiday treats. For more information, call 618-537-8420.

NOV. 16-18

MASC Presents ‘Witness for the Prosecution’

Fri.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo

$14; student/senior $12

Monroe Actors Stage Company performs a famous Agatha Christie play. For more information, call 618-939-7469.

NOV. 17

Prepared Childbirth Saturday Class

Sat. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Drive, Alton

Free

For more information, call 800-392-0936.

Metro East Model Railroad Open House

Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

180 Summit Ave., Glen Carbon

Free

Come see the trains running on our 18×27 foot HO Scale Layout. For more information, call 618-476-9228.

Free Community Thanksgiving Meal

Sat. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Vaughn Hill Church of Christ, 662 S. Bellwood Drive, East Alton

Free

All are invited – eat in or carry out. For more information, call 618-259-2100.

Dueling Pianos

Sat. 7-9 p.m.

Grafton Winery, 21028 Eckert, Grafton

$20

Pianists Charlie Brockus and Ian Taul will duel it out in a fundraiser for the Great Rivers Choral Society. Ticket includes heavy appetizers and cash bar. For more information, call 618-401-1450.

Free Concert, Lecture

Sat. 3-5 p.m.

Farley’s Music Hall, 37 Mill St., Elsah

Free

Flautist Jennifer Wilhelms will perform her program, “Echo on the Breeze.” For more information, call 618-374-1059.

Santa Parade and Holiday Festival

Sat. 1 p.m.

Downtown Granite City

Free

21st Annual Santa Parade also includes a chili cook-off. For more information, call 618-452-6200.

Harry Potter Party

Sat. 2-4:30 p.m.

Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with a Harry Potter Party at the Library. There will be Harry Potter games, crafts, and movies. For more information, call 618-344-1112.

NOV. 18

Poinsettia Wonderland Open House

Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Millstadt Gardens, 6667 Route 158, Millstadt

Free

See the largest display of Poinsettias in the area as well as Santa Claus, holiday entertainment, holiday cookies, and crafters. For more information, call 618-476-9600.

NOV. 20

Wilderness Walk

Tue. 10 a.m.-noon

Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville

Free

Master Naturalist-led tour of the native wetland, prairie, and forest habitats. For more information, call 618-466-2990.

