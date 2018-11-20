–Metro East Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 27

NOV. 22

SIUE Turkey Trot

Thur. 8-9:30 a.m.

Vadalabene Center, Southern Illinois Univ., 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville

$35

Bring the family to run in the ninth annual race. Kids’ Fun Run fee is $15. For more information, visit edwardsvilleturkeytrot.com.

Gobble Hobble Fun Run

Thur. 7-7:30 a.m.

Glik Park, 125 Sportsman Road, Highland

$10

Before you get your first piece of pumpkin pie, join in a 2-mile fun run/walk. For more information, call 618-651-1386.

Thanksgiving Day Buffet

Thur. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Best Western, 3559 College Ave., Alton

$23; children under 12 $12; under 5 free

Dinner includes salad, roasted turkey, chicken pasta, and many sides. For more information, call 618-462-1220.

Thanksgiving Feast

Thur. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

$28.95; under 12 $10.95; 0-3 free

Let the cooks at the Lodge prepare your Thanksgiving meal for you. For more information, call 618-786-2331.

NOV. 23

Santa Parade in Belleville

Fri. 10 a.m.-noon

Downtown Belleville

Free

Welcome Santa at the largest holiday parade in Southern Illinois. For more information, 618-233-6810.

Black Friday Pie Social

Fri. 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Cambridge House of Maryville, 6960 Rte. 162, Maryville

Free admission

Take a break from Black Friday shopping to enjoy a slice of pie and a hot drink. For more information, call 618-288-2211.

Lighting of the Community Fountain

Fri. 6-8 p.m.

Public Square, Belleville

Free

The holiday season in Belleville begins with the lighting of the fountain, caroling, cookies and hot cocoa. For more information, call 618-233-2015.

Lighted Christmas Parade in Highland

Fri. 6-8 p.m.

Crest View Lane

Free

25th annual parade features lighted floats and ends with turning on the lights at the Square. For more information, call 618-654-3721.

NOV. 23-DEC. 23

Christkindlmarkt-German Christmas Market

Fridays all day

Belleville Downtown Public Square

Free

Special shopping ideas and experiences. For more information, call 618-233-2015.

Visit Santa in Belleville

Daily, afternoons

The Optimist Club sponsors the house that gives kids a good place to visit with Santa. For more information, visit bellevillesantashouse.com.

NOV. 23-24

Candlelight Tours

Edwardsville

Fri.-Sat. 6-9 p.m.

409 S. Buchanan St.

$10; children 6-12 $5

Historically garbed docents discuss the history of the Stephensen House as guests visit the festively decorated rooms. For more information, call 618-692-1818.

NOV. 23-25

Indian Market Days at Cahokia

Fri. noon-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

130 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Vendors and American Indian artists will have jewelry, paintings, crafts, clothing, weavings, carvings, baskets, pottery, and sculpture for sale. For more information, call 618-346-5160.

NOV. 23-DEC. 26

Christmas Wonderland

Sat. & Sun. 5-9 p.m.; Mon.-Fri. 6-9 p.m.

Rock Springs Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton

Suggested donation $7 per car

More than 25 million lights are used in the display. For vehicles, larger than a small van, the admission fee is $1 per person. For more information, call 800-258-6645.

NOV. 24

Gingerbread House Workshop

Sat. 10 a.m.

Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mt. Road, Belleville

$14 per house

Participants will be guided in the making of a gingerbread house. All materials supplied. For more information, call 618-233-0513.

Green Gift Bazaar

Sat. all day

YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St.

Free

Unique and earth-friendly gifts for your whole family. For more information, call 618-463-1016.

Great River Road Run

Sat. begins at 10 a.m.

Downtown Alton

$15-$40

59th annual event features 2 and 10 mile courses that are flat and fast. For more information, visit greatriverroadrun.com.

Bethalto Christmas Village Opening

Fri. & Sat. 5-8 p.m.

213 N. Prairie, Bethalto

Free

Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through the decorated park, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, see a live nativity scene, and enjoy activities for children. The village will be open every Friday and Saturday evening through Dec. 22. For more information, call 618-377-8051.

NOV. 24-25

Great Train Show

Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

$11

Coast-to-coast model train show with hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, operating exhibits, and activities for children. For more information, call 618-344-2884.

NOV. 25

Pancake Breakfast

Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Mary’s Church, 1802 Madison Ave., Edwardsville

$8; children $4; family $25

The breakfast is a cooperation between the Knights of Columbus and Father McGivney Catholic High School. Menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, juice, and coffee. For more information, call 618-656-4857.

NOV. 27

Skin Cancer Screening

Tues. 4:15-6:15 p.m.

Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Drive

Free

Screenings will be given by Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. For an appointment, call 800-392-0936.

Introduction to Natural Childbirth

Tue. 6:30-8:30 p.m.

1st Floor, Smith Wing, Alton Memorial Hospital., 1 Memorial Drive

Free

The class is meant as an introduction to options for those interested in non-medicated childbirth. To register, call 800-392-0936.

