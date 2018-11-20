–Metro East Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 27

Metro East Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 27November 20, 2018
NOV. 22
SIUE Turkey Trot
Thur. 8-9:30 a.m.
Vadalabene Center, Southern Illinois Univ., 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville
$35
Bring the family to run in the ninth annual race. Kids’ Fun Run fee is $15. For more information, visit edwardsvilleturkeytrot.com.
Gobble Hobble Fun Run
Thur. 7-7:30 a.m.
Glik Park, 125 Sportsman Road, Highland
$10
Before you get your first piece of pumpkin pie, join in a 2-mile fun run/walk. For more information, call 618-651-1386.
Thanksgiving Day Buffet
Thur. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Best Western, 3559 College Ave., Alton
$23; children under 12 $12; under 5 free
Dinner includes salad, roasted turkey, chicken pasta, and many sides. For more information, call 618-462-1220.
Thanksgiving Feast
Thur. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton
$28.95; under 12 $10.95; 0-3 free
Let the cooks at the Lodge prepare your Thanksgiving meal for you. For more information, call 618-786-2331.
NOV. 23
Santa Parade in Belleville
Fri. 10 a.m.-noon
Downtown Belleville
Free
Welcome Santa at the largest holiday parade in Southern Illinois. For more information, 618-233-6810.
Black Friday Pie Social
Fri. 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Cambridge House of Maryville, 6960 Rte. 162, Maryville
Free admission
Take a break from Black Friday shopping to enjoy a slice of pie and a hot drink. For more information, call 618-288-2211.
Lighting of the Community Fountain
Fri. 6-8 p.m.
Public Square, Belleville
Free
The holiday season in Belleville begins with the lighting of the fountain, caroling, cookies and hot cocoa. For more information, call 618-233-2015.
Lighted Christmas Parade in Highland
Fri. 6-8 p.m.
Crest View Lane
Free
25th annual parade features lighted floats and ends with turning on the lights at the Square. For more information, call 618-654-3721.
NOV. 23-DEC. 23
Christkindlmarkt-German Christmas Market
Fridays all day
Belleville Downtown Public Square
Free
Special shopping ideas and experiences. For more information, call 618-233-2015.
Visit Santa in Belleville
Daily, afternoons
The Optimist Club sponsors the house that gives kids a good place to visit with Santa. For more information, visit bellevillesantashouse.com.
NOV. 23-24
Candlelight Tours
Edwardsville
Fri.-Sat. 6-9 p.m.
409 S. Buchanan St.
$10; children 6-12 $5
Historically garbed docents discuss the history of the Stephensen House as guests visit the festively decorated rooms. For more information, call 618-692-1818.
NOV. 23-25
Indian Market Days at Cahokia
Fri. noon-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
130 Ramey St., Collinsville
Free
Vendors and American Indian artists will have jewelry, paintings, crafts, clothing, weavings, carvings, baskets, pottery, and sculpture for sale. For more information, call 618-346-5160.
NOV. 23-DEC. 26
Christmas Wonderland
Sat. & Sun. 5-9 p.m.; Mon.-Fri. 6-9 p.m.
Rock Springs Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton
Suggested donation $7 per car
More than 25 million lights are used in the display. For vehicles, larger than a small van, the admission fee is $1 per person. For more information, call 800-258-6645.
NOV. 24
Gingerbread House Workshop
Sat. 10 a.m.
Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mt. Road, Belleville
$14 per house
Participants will be guided in the making of a gingerbread house. All materials supplied. For more information, call 618-233-0513.
Green Gift Bazaar
Sat. all day
YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St.
Free
Unique and earth-friendly gifts for your whole family. For more information, call 618-463-1016.
Great River Road Run
Sat. begins at 10 a.m.
Downtown Alton
$15-$40
59th annual event features 2 and 10 mile courses that are flat and fast. For more information, visit greatriverroadrun.com.
Bethalto Christmas Village Opening
Fri. & Sat. 5-8 p.m.
213 N. Prairie, Bethalto
Free
Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through the decorated park, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, see a live nativity scene, and enjoy activities for children. The village will be open every Friday and Saturday evening through Dec. 22. For more information, call 618-377-8051.
NOV. 24-25
Great Train Show
Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville
$11
Coast-to-coast model train show with hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, operating exhibits, and activities for children. For more information, call 618-344-2884.
NOV. 25
Pancake Breakfast
Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Mary’s Church, 1802 Madison Ave., Edwardsville
$8; children $4; family $25
The breakfast is a cooperation between the Knights of Columbus and Father McGivney Catholic High School. Menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, juice, and coffee. For more information, call 618-656-4857.
NOV. 27
Skin Cancer Screening
Tues. 4:15-6:15 p.m.
Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Drive
Free
Screenings will be given by Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. For an appointment, call 800-392-0936.
Introduction to Natural Childbirth
Tue. 6:30-8:30 p.m.
1st Floor, Smith Wing, Alton Memorial Hospital., 1 Memorial Drive
Free
The class is meant as an introduction to options for those interested in non-medicated childbirth. To register, call 800-392-0936.
