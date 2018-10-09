–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17

OCT. 11

Witches’ Ghoulish Night Out

Thur. 5-9 p.m.

Historic Main Street, Columbia

Free

Food, brew, shopping, and fun for witches and warlocks including contests and prizes. For more information, call 618-281-7144.

Collinsville High School Homecoming Parade

Thursday, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Begins at Hesperia and W. Main

Free

Collinsville High School will be having its homecoming and festivities beginning with the Homecoming Parade. For more information, call 618-344-2884.

OCT. 12

Paper Slip Theatre – Comedy Improv

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 N. Broadway, Alton

$10

An evening of spontaneous theater which includes dialogue, action, and characters created by the players and the audience. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

Rock the Lock

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Great Rivers Museum, 2 Lock & Dam Way, Alton

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music of “Tanglefoot” at the base of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam overlooking the Mississippi River. For more information, call 618-462-6979.

Fins & Feathers Program

Friday, 5 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

Free

Join Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen at the Visitor Center for an educational fish program. Following the talk, kids can fish at Bluegill Pond. A program on owls and other creatures outdoors at night, will start at 7:30 p.m. Following that program, the group will take a night hike to listen for owls and then stick around for a hotdog and marshmallow roast. For more information, call 618-786-2331.

OCT. 12-14

Archon 2018 – SciFi Convention

Fri. 9 a.m.-11:45 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Gateway Convention Center DoubleTree Hotel, Collinsville

$10-$75

Operated by fans, the four-day event includes meeting artists and authors, costuming, fandom, media, science, and several gaming and Filk panel options as well. For more information, visit archonstl.org.

OCT. 13

TT Race

Saturday, 4 p.m. practice;

5:30 p.m. racing

Splinter Creek Dirt Riders, 2996 Terpening Road, Alton

$10

Watch the race or participate yourself for a $30 entry fee. For more information, visit splintercreek.com.

Danita Sings Motown at JAC

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 N. Broadway, Alton

$12

Danita Mumphard will bring to life Motown’s greatest hits. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

Pelican Days Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, W. Alton

Free

Celebrate the fall migration of the American White Pelican with a day of family fun activities, speakers, food and entertainment. For more information, call 636-899-0090.

American Heritage Farm Fall Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville

Free admission; children’s activities $6

America’s rural heritage will be celebrated at the farm with food, train rides, pumpkin painting, and a costume contest. For more information, call 618-664-0696.

Historic Craft Fair

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Historic Site, 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford

Free

The event will host local area craftspeople and artisans demonstrating and selling their goods. For more information, call 618-251-5811.

PumpkinFest

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Courthouse Square, 301 S. Main St., Waterloo

Free

Vendors, pumpkin themed contests, kids’ games, and live music. For more information, call 618-939-8600.

OCT. 13-14

French & Indian War Encampment

Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fort de Chartres, 1350 IL-155, Prairie du Rocher

$10

Witness 1750s historically dressed Native American, soldier, militia and camp follower enactors. For more information, call 618-284-7230.

Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe Days

Sat. & Sun. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 130 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

The group from Sulpher, Okla., will illustrate the culture and traditions of the Chickasaw Nation. For more information, call 618-346-5160.

Vintage Voices Non-walking Tour

Sat. 10-11 a.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton

$25

Make your reservation for the non-walking tour of the Alton City Cemetery Walk featuring enactors bringing 8 interesting individuals to life. Brunch will be provided by My Just Desserts. For reservations, call 618-462-3205.

Alton’s Vintage Voices

Sat. & Sun. noon-3 p.m.

Alton City Cemetery, 5th & Vine streets

$15; under 18 years $10

Alton Little Theater actors will portray 8 important people and their place in the history of the area. Guided tours leave every 15 minutes. For more information, call 618-462-3205.

Art in the Park in Highland

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lindendale Park, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland

Free

Many varieties of art media are represented in the 15th annual show. A Dueling Desserts competition will be held noon-2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 618-654-3721.

OCT. 14

Maeystown Oktoberfest

Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Rock Mill Museum, 1113 Main St., Maeystown

Free

Browse more than 60 artisans, crafters, dealers, and numerous food stands on the grounds of the 1859 rock mill and museum. The village specialty shops, bed and breakfast, tea room, and museum are open. For more information, call 618-580-5875.

Free Concert: America Sings

Sunday, 3 p.m.

New Bethel United Methodist Church,131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon

Free

The Great Rivers Choral Society will present a free concert of American music. For more information, visit grcs-sing.org.

MCTB Horse Show

Sunday, noon

Triangle H Farm, 2082 S. Moreland Road, Edwardsville

Free for observers

Madison County Trail Blazers presents a family-friendly, fun horse show featuring western, English, gaited, and speed classes as well as a costume novelty class. For more information, visit madisoncountytrailblazers.org.

Docktoberfest

Sunday, noon-midnight

The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton

Free

3rd Annual Docktoberfest will feature German style food and bier and live music by ‘Griffin & The Gargoyles’ from 2-6 p.m. Event occurs rain or shine. For more information, call 618-786-3494.

Alton Fall Historic House Tour

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Beginning at Haskell Playhouse, 1211 Henry St.

$12

Take a self-guided tour of nine historic homes, buildings and churches. For more information, call 618-463-5761.

Sausage & Pancake Breakfast

Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

406 E. Division St., Marine

$8; children 4-12 $3

The Marine Lions Club will be cooking whole-hog pork sausage and pancakes on Sunday morning. For more information, call 618-667-8769.

OCT. 16

$2 Movie

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

The movie ‘The Amityville Horror’ will be shown. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

OCT. 17

The Joy of Organ Music

Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.

Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Free

Bring your lunch and enjoy the talent of organist Dr. Roy Stillwell as he performs folk songs, hymn settings, and classical organ literature on the Rodgers Trillium Masterpiece Series organ. For more information, call 618-468-4731.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17–