–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 24

Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 24October 16, 2018
OCT. 18
Zentangle Art Class Von Dell Gallery
Thursday, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.
102 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River
Free will offering
Julie Gvillo will explain zentangles and give instructions in how to create them in this continuing class. For more information, call 618-251-8550.
Witches and Warlocks Night Out
Thursday, 4 p.m.
Downtown Waterloo, 100 S. Main St.
Free
Dust off your brooms and grab your ghoul friends and enjoy a night of shopping, brew, and costume judging. For more information, call 618-939-8600.
Ladies Night Out
Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
216 East A St., Belleville
$5
Shop Belleville’s Main Street. Pick up your passport at Eye on Design, 309 E. Main St. The closing party will be at Big Daddy’s 618 at 313 E. Main. For more information, visit bellevillemainstreat.net.
OCT. 19
The Nature Institute’s Enchanted Forest
Friday, 6-9 p.m.
2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey
$5
Family event that includes a self-guided stroll through the nighttime forest with educational stops on the trail. Register by calling 618-466-9930.
Fall Trunk or Treat
Friday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center, Maryville
Free
Put on your costumes and enjoy the fun. For more information, email melanie.heinle@gwrymca.org.
Trunk or Treat in St. Jacob
Friday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Parking Lot, St. Jacob
Elementary School, 305 Jacob St.
Free
Sponsored by the PTO, the trunk or treat will offer young people a safe alternative to traditional Halloween activities. For more information, visit troycoc.com.
Movies in the Park: ‘The Addams Family’
Friday, at dusk
Laderman Park, 1105 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville
Free
Belleville Parks and Recreation presents the ‘Addams Family’ on the big screen. Bring your own chairs. For more information, visit teamsidelines.com/belleville.
Fishing & Night Hike Program
Friday, begins at 5 p.m.
Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton
Free
Kids can fish in the Blue Gill Pond and then join in a hike at 7:30 to learn about creatures of the night. For more information, call 618-786-3323.
Trunk or Treat Family Night
Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe County YMCA, 9514 Caring Way
Free
Halloween activities for the whole family including a magic show, candy distribution, costume contest, bounce houses, free chili, hot dogs, popcorn and chocolate. For more information, visit columbiaillinois.com.
OCT. 20
Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off
Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Alton Riverfront in Argosy Casino’s Valet Parking Lot
$6; kids 10 & younger $3
Amateur and professional cooks will pit their chili renditions against each other. For full details, visit www.downtownalton.com.
Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton John Tribute
Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m.
Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Lewis & Clark Community College, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey
Free, donations appreciated
Accomplished musicians perform Elton John hits of the 70s. Proceeds will support the Dogs of Society scholarships. For more information, call 618-468-7000.
Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade
Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake, Edwardsville
$20 per dog
The annual event helps Project Restore provide better education, clean water and medical care in developing countries. The parade is at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 618-781-4193.
Tailgate Sales
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Corner of Landmarks & Henry in Alton
Free admission
The sale will be held in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmers’ Market. For more information, call 618-463-1016.
Grafton Rendezvous
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Front Street in Grafton
Free
Enactors depict pre-1840 history. Demonstrations include archery, as well as tomahawk and knife throwing. The Rendezvous is presented by Free Trappers of Piasa Territory. For more information, visit crazycrow.com.
Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off
Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Argosy Casino, #1 Piasa St.
Free
Prizes will be awarded for the winning chili and to the best-decorated booth. For more information, call 618-474-7500.
OCT. 20-21
Owl Fest at
Treehouse Wildlife Center
Sat. & Sun. noon-5 p.m.
23956 Green Acres Road, Dow
Free
See rescued owls in the Center’s wildlife hospital. The event also includes educational speakers, local environmental organizations, crafts, food, live music, vendors, kid friendly activities, and our famous teddy bear clinic.
Great Rivers Choral Society
Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.
St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St., Alton
Free
The concert includes American music and a bluegrass band. For more information, visit grcs-sng.org.
Alton Haunted History Bus Tour
Fri. & Sat. 8 p.m.
First Unitarian Church, 110 E. Third St.
$42
Tour ‘one of the most haunted small town in America’ in a luxury coach. Tours are led by trained guides and based on the book ‘Haunted Alton’ by Troy Taylor. For more information, call 217-791-7859.
OCT. 21
St. John’s United Methodist Church Fall Fest
Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m.
7372 Marine Rod, Edwardsville
Free
Families can enjoy themed games, storytelling, hayrack rides, food, trick-or-treating, cake walk, and a 6 p.m. parade. For more information, call 618-656-1843.
Middletown Fall Festival
Haskell Park
Sunday, 3-5 p.m.
1200 Block of Henry St., Alton
Free
There will be s’mores stations and lots of free children’s activities as well as basket raffles and Old Bakery Beer. For more information, call 618-463-3585.
Halloween Spooktacular
Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bethalto Public Library, 321 S. Prairie St.
Free
The whole family will enjoy games, stories around the campfire, a chili cook-off and candy. For more information, call 618-377-8141.
O’Fallon First United Methodist Church Fall Craft Fair
Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
504 E. US Highway 50
Free
Bring your shopping list and find everything from unique hair bows to artwork. For more information, call 618-632-2354.
Leclaire Lake Parkfest
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Hale and Lake avenues, Edwardsville
Free
Learn Leclaire’s history and enjoy food provided by local non-profit organizations, the work of artisans and crafters, a used book sale, children’s activities, and vendors. A trolley tour of the district runs throughout the afternoon. For more information, call 618-656-1294.
Columbia Airport Open House
Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sackman Field, 11563 Bluff Road
Free
Come see what goes on at the local airport. There will be planes, cars, and motorcycles on display, and food will be available. For more information, visit columbiaillinois.com.
OCT. 23
$2 Movie
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
The Wildey, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$2
The Disney movie “Hocus Pocus” will be shown. Cash and checks only. For more information, call 618-307-1750.
OCT. 24
Bark-N-Brew
Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville
Free admission
Bark-N-Brew is a dog friendly “Yappy Hour” with good food, local brews, and networking. For more information, call 618-345-8998.
