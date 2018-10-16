–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 24

OCT. 18

Zentangle Art Class Von Dell Gallery

Thursday, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

102 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River

Free will offering

Julie Gvillo will explain zentangles and give instructions in how to create them in this continuing class. For more information, call 618-251-8550.

Witches and Warlocks Night Out

Thursday, 4 p.m.

Downtown Waterloo, 100 S. Main St.

Free

Dust off your brooms and grab your ghoul friends and enjoy a night of shopping, brew, and costume judging. For more information, call 618-939-8600.

Ladies Night Out

Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

216 East A St., Belleville

$5

Shop Belleville’s Main Street. Pick up your passport at Eye on Design, 309 E. Main St. The closing party will be at Big Daddy’s 618 at 313 E. Main. For more information, visit bellevillemainstreat.net.

OCT. 19

The Nature Institute’s Enchanted Forest

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey

$5

Family event that includes a self-guided stroll through the nighttime forest with educational stops on the trail. Register by calling 618-466-9930.

Fall Trunk or Treat

Friday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center, Maryville

Free

Put on your costumes and enjoy the fun. For more information, email melanie.heinle@gwrymca.org.

Trunk or Treat in St. Jacob

Friday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Parking Lot, St. Jacob

Elementary School, 305 Jacob St.

Free

Sponsored by the PTO, the trunk or treat will offer young people a safe alternative to traditional Halloween activities. For more information, visit troycoc.com.

Movies in the Park: ‘The Addams Family’

Friday, at dusk

Laderman Park, 1105 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville

Free

Belleville Parks and Recreation presents the ‘Addams Family’ on the big screen. Bring your own chairs. For more information, visit teamsidelines.com/belleville.

Fishing & Night Hike Program

Friday, begins at 5 p.m.

Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

Free

Kids can fish in the Blue Gill Pond and then join in a hike at 7:30 to learn about creatures of the night. For more information, call 618-786-3323.

Trunk or Treat Family Night

Friday, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe County YMCA, 9514 Caring Way

Free

Halloween activities for the whole family including a magic show, candy distribution, costume contest, bounce houses, free chili, hot dogs, popcorn and chocolate. For more information, visit columbiaillinois.com.

OCT. 20

Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Alton Riverfront in Argosy Casino’s Valet Parking Lot

$6; kids 10 & younger $3

Amateur and professional cooks will pit their chili renditions against each other. For full details, visit www.downtownalton.com.

Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton John Tribute

Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Lewis & Clark Community College, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey

Free, donations appreciated

Accomplished musicians perform Elton John hits of the 70s. Proceeds will support the Dogs of Society scholarships. For more information, call 618-468-7000.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade

Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake, Edwardsville

$20 per dog

The annual event helps Project Restore provide better education, clean water and medical care in developing countries. The parade is at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 618-781-4193.

Tailgate Sales

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Corner of Landmarks & Henry in Alton

Free admission

The sale will be held in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmers’ Market. For more information, call 618-463-1016.

Grafton Rendezvous

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Front Street in Grafton

Free

Enactors depict pre-1840 history. Demonstrations include archery, as well as tomahawk and knife throwing. The Rendezvous is presented by Free Trappers of Piasa Territory. For more information, visit crazycrow.com.

Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Argosy Casino, #1 Piasa St.

Free

Prizes will be awarded for the winning chili and to the best-decorated booth. For more information, call 618-474-7500.

OCT. 20-21

Owl Fest at

Treehouse Wildlife Center

Sat. & Sun. noon-5 p.m.

23956 Green Acres Road, Dow

Free

See rescued owls in the Center’s wildlife hospital. The event also includes educational speakers, local environmental organizations, crafts, food, live music, vendors, kid friendly activities, and our famous teddy bear clinic.

Great Rivers Choral Society

Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.

St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St., Alton

Free

The concert includes American music and a bluegrass band. For more information, visit grcs-sng.org.

Alton Haunted History Bus Tour

Fri. & Sat. 8 p.m.

First Unitarian Church, 110 E. Third St.

$42

Tour ‘one of the most haunted small town in America’ in a luxury coach. Tours are led by trained guides and based on the book ‘Haunted Alton’ by Troy Taylor. For more information, call 217-791-7859.

OCT. 21

St. John’s United Methodist Church Fall Fest

Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m.

7372 Marine Rod, Edwardsville

Free

Families can enjoy themed games, storytelling, hayrack rides, food, trick-or-treating, cake walk, and a 6 p.m. parade. For more information, call 618-656-1843.

Middletown Fall Festival

Haskell Park

Sunday, 3-5 p.m.

1200 Block of Henry St., Alton

Free

There will be s’mores stations and lots of free children’s activities as well as basket raffles and Old Bakery Beer. For more information, call 618-463-3585.

Halloween Spooktacular

Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bethalto Public Library, 321 S. Prairie St.

Free

The whole family will enjoy games, stories around the campfire, a chili cook-off and candy. For more information, call 618-377-8141.

O’Fallon First United Methodist Church Fall Craft Fair

Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

504 E. US Highway 50

Free

Bring your shopping list and find everything from unique hair bows to artwork. For more information, call 618-632-2354.

Leclaire Lake Parkfest

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Hale and Lake avenues, Edwardsville

Free

Learn Leclaire’s history and enjoy food provided by local non-profit organizations, the work of artisans and crafters, a used book sale, children’s activities, and vendors. A trolley tour of the district runs throughout the afternoon. For more information, call 618-656-1294.

Columbia Airport Open House

Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sackman Field, 11563 Bluff Road

Free

Come see what goes on at the local airport. There will be planes, cars, and motorcycles on display, and food will be available. For more information, visit columbiaillinois.com.

OCT. 23

$2 Movie

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Wildey, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

The Disney movie “Hocus Pocus” will be shown. Cash and checks only. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

OCT. 24

Bark-N-Brew

Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.

Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

Free admission

Bark-N-Brew is a dog friendly “Yappy Hour” with good food, local brews, and networking. For more information, call 618-345-8998.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 24–