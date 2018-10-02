–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 7

OCT. 4

Belleville Learns about Solar Power

Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Belleville City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St.

Free

Learn about the group-purchasing program offered by Solarize Metro East. For more information, visit growsolar.org/solarize-metro-east/.

OCT. 4-5

Historic Illinois Conference Springfield

Thursday & Friday

Beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum

$50 one day-$90 both days; student rate is $45 & $25

Twentieth annual conference to explore the lives of people in the years following the Civil War. The event will include a tour of the recently updated Governor’s Mansion. Register by visiting www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.

OCT. 5

Chili Cook-off

Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

216 E. A Street, Belleville

Free

Over 50 chili booth vendors, family activities, and musical entertainment. For more information, visit bellevillechili.com.

The Mississippi River By Canoe

Fri. 6-7 p.m.

National Great Rivers Museum, 2 Lock and Dam Way, Alton

Free

Yolandea Wood traveled the entire 2,000 length of the Mississippi River by canoe to raise money and awareness for clean water projects around the world. She will share her experiences, stories, and photos of her adventure. For more information, call 618-462-6979.

OCT. 5-6

Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert

Fri. opening at 6 p.m.;

Sat. opens at 1:30 p.m.

Bolm-Schuhkraft Park, 1200 N. Evergreen Lane, Columbia

Fri. $35; Sat. $15

Sixth annual concert which benefits Midwest area combat veterans and their families with assistance with every day needs and emergencies. For more information, call 618-719-2333.

OCT. 5-7

St. Mary’s Oktoberfest

Friday, 6-11 p.m.;

Sat. begins at 1; Sun. noon-10 p.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 519 E. 4th St., Alton

Free

Live music, German food offerings, and an outdoor anniversary “Mass in the Grass”. For more information, call 618-465-4284.

OCT. 6

Vintage Voices in Alton

Sat. noon-3 p.m.

Alton City Cemetery, Fifth and Vine streets

$15; youths 10 and under $10

A 17-year tradition continues with a guided, gentle-walking tour beginning at the main gate and visiting 11 graves with actor/docents on site who portray notable persons from Alton’s history. For more information, call 800-258-6645.

Cahokia Nature & Culture Hike

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

130 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Take a 3-mile hike with an archaeologist and a naturalist through various habitats. Learn about the cultural and natural resources, excavation results, and native uses of plants of Cahokia Mounds. Canceled in case of rain. For more information, call 618-346-5160.

Willoughby Farm Day

Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville

Small admission

There will be hayrides, games, food by the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, live entertainment, and pumpkins for sale. For more information, call 618-977-0941.

Yolanda Log Cabin Day

Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

148 S. Main St., Glen Carbon

Free

The restored 1850s log cabin honors the time of the emigration of Europeans to the area. There will also be demonstrations of period crafts and the music of dulcimers and stringed instruments. For more information, call 618-288-7271.

Touch-A-Truck Day

Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville

Free

Area families and children can explore and learn about 30 large vehicles they see every day. There will also be a petting zoo and children’s activities. For more information, call 618-656-0292.

Happy Trails Hoedown

Sat. 6 p.m.-midnight

1108 Old Rock Road, Granite City

$15, $5 per couple

Singles and couples looking for a place to socialize will enjoy live music by the band ‘Lazy Roger,’ dancing and hay rides. Bring your own seating. For more information, call 618-610-2455.

OCT. 6-7

Pumpkin Jamboree Eckert’s

Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Eckert’s Grafton Farm, 20995 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton

Free; fees charged for some activities

Ride the wagons out to the pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin. Jamboree is also held at Eckert’s Belleville farm at 951 S. Green Mt. Road and the Millstadt Farm at 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane. For more information, call 618-233-2015.

Fall Fest at Grant’s Farm

Sat. & Sun. 9:30-5 p.m.

10501 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, Mo.

Free

The annual event is free except for the Kid Activity Zone which costs $6 per child (adults accompanying children are admitted free.) Animal Keeper Talks are held at 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. For more information, visit grantsfarm.com.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 7–