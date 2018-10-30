–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 5

Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 5October 30, 2018
NOV. 2
Ian Ethan Case – PORTALS
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 N. Broadway, Alton
$15
Case plays his double-necked guitar accompanied by an intricate system of synchronized projects which enable a large cast of musicians to virtually join him on stage. For more information, call 618-462-5222.
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Fri. 8-11 p.m.
Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$35
International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver perform. For more information, call 618-307-1750.
Film Screening of “Dirty Laundry”
Fri. 7-9 p.m.
The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton
Free
Locally-produced documentary film about two cousins who uncover the trail that led to their grandmother’s death from mesothelioma. For more information, call 618-463-1470.
NOV. 2-4
ALT Presents ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
Fri.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton
$20; youth $12
A beautiful drama with comedic candor that questions the nature of ‘healing.’ For more information, call 618-462-3205.
NOV. 3
Tour a Tow Boat
Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
215 W. Water St., Grafton
$3; $1 for children
Tour the Luhr Brothers “Most Pristine Towboat” and hear tales from towboat captains, learn about rivers from the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Army Corps of Engineers. For more information, call 618-786-7678.
Blues, Rock & Jethro Tull
Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
Sat. 8-11 p.m.
$45
Martin Barre plays Jeffrey Tull music. For more information, call 618-307-1750.
Art & Wine Walk
Sat. 4-7 p.m.
Downtown Belleville
Free
Come walk the longest continuous Main Street in the U.S. while enjoying music and samples of wines in unique shops. For more information, call 618-233-2015.
NOV. 3-4
French & Indian Fall Rendezvous
Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fort De Chartres State Historic Site, 4 miles west of Prairie du Rocher on IL-155
Free, donations appreciated
Historic reenactors portray soldiers, trappers, traders and Native Americans in the era from 1700-1820. For more information, call 618-284-7230.
Deck the Halls
Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Civic Memorial High School, 200 School St.
Bethalto
$2
Craft and vendor sale to raise funds for the high school’s prom events. For more information, visit facebook.com/deckthewallscraftfair/.
Comedy Hypnosis Show
Sat. 7 p.m.
Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove ROAD, Edwardsville
$12; family of 4 $40
William Mitchell provides a fun, clean hypnosis show to delight the whole family. For more information, call 618-979-0568.
O’Fallon Band Boosters Art & Craft Fair
Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
O’Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St.
Free
Over 350 booths of artisans from the area, music of the Madrigal Singers, and a visit from Santa. For more information, call 618-555-1212.
Veterans’ Honor-Que
Sat. 7-8 p.m.; Sun. 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Columbia American Legion Hall, 375 E. Locust St.
Free
The event will consist of a St. Louis BBQ Society competitive cook-off, live music, food & drink stands, civil war encampment, and games. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. For more information, call 618-281-5556.
Woodcarvers’ Show
Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Belle-Claire Fairgrounds & Expo Ctr., 200 S. Belt East, Belleville
Free
Enjoy viewing and buying unique woodworking of various styles. For more information, call 618-233-0052.
NOV. 4
FALL BACK –
Set your clocks back an hour at 3 a.m.
Chili Cook-Off
Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lifebrook Church, 400 N. Beau Chateau, Bethalto
Free
The annual event will feature free food, People’s Choice award, live music by ‘Late 4 Work,’ door prizes, and give-aways. For more information, call 618-377-8804.
Puzzles for the Pantry
Sun. 1-2 p.m.
American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville
$60 per table
Teams compete to finish the same jigsaw puzzle in the least amount of time. Proceeds to benefit the Collinsville Food Pantry. For more information, call 618-910-1646.
NOV. 5
Bus Ride to Justice – The Montgomery Bus Boycott
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Morris University Ctr., SIU Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive
$15-$20
Fred Gray, a native of Montgomery, Ala., defended Rosa Parks in the case that sparked the Boycott. For more information or tickets, call 866-698-4253.
–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 5–