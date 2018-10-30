–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 5

NOV. 2

Ian Ethan Case – PORTALS

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 N. Broadway, Alton

$15

Case plays his double-necked guitar accompanied by an intricate system of synchronized projects which enable a large cast of musicians to virtually join him on stage. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Fri. 8-11 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$35

International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver perform. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

Film Screening of “Dirty Laundry”

Fri. 7-9 p.m.

The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton

Free

Locally-produced documentary film about two cousins who uncover the trail that led to their grandmother’s death from mesothelioma. For more information, call 618-463-1470.

NOV. 2-4

ALT Presents ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’

Fri.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton

$20; youth $12

A beautiful drama with comedic candor that questions the nature of ‘healing.’ For more information, call 618-462-3205.

NOV. 3

Tour a Tow Boat

Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

215 W. Water St., Grafton

$3; $1 for children

Tour the Luhr Brothers “Most Pristine Towboat” and hear tales from towboat captains, learn about rivers from the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Army Corps of Engineers. For more information, call 618-786-7678.

Blues, Rock & Jethro Tull

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Sat. 8-11 p.m.

$45

Martin Barre plays Jeffrey Tull music. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

Art & Wine Walk

Sat. 4-7 p.m.

Downtown Belleville

Free

Come walk the longest continuous Main Street in the U.S. while enjoying music and samples of wines in unique shops. For more information, call 618-233-2015.

NOV. 3-4

French & Indian Fall Rendezvous

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fort De Chartres State Historic Site, 4 miles west of Prairie du Rocher on IL-155

Free, donations appreciated

Historic reenactors portray soldiers, trappers, traders and Native Americans in the era from 1700-1820. For more information, call 618-284-7230.

Deck the Halls

Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Civic Memorial High School, 200 School St.

Bethalto

$2

Craft and vendor sale to raise funds for the high school’s prom events. For more information, visit facebook.com/deckthewallscraftfair/.

Comedy Hypnosis Show

Sat. 7 p.m.

Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove ROAD, Edwardsville

$12; family of 4 $40

William Mitchell provides a fun, clean hypnosis show to delight the whole family. For more information, call 618-979-0568.

O’Fallon Band Boosters Art & Craft Fair

Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

O’Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St.

Free

Over 350 booths of artisans from the area, music of the Madrigal Singers, and a visit from Santa. For more information, call 618-555-1212.

Veterans’ Honor-Que

Sat. 7-8 p.m.; Sun. 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Columbia American Legion Hall, 375 E. Locust St.

Free

The event will consist of a St. Louis BBQ Society competitive cook-off, live music, food & drink stands, civil war encampment, and games. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. For more information, call 618-281-5556.

Woodcarvers’ Show

Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Belle-Claire Fairgrounds & Expo Ctr., 200 S. Belt East, Belleville

Free

Enjoy viewing and buying unique woodworking of various styles. For more information, call 618-233-0052.

NOV. 4

FALL BACK –

Set your clocks back an hour at 3 a.m.

Chili Cook-Off

Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lifebrook Church, 400 N. Beau Chateau, Bethalto

Free

The annual event will feature free food, People’s Choice award, live music by ‘Late 4 Work,’ door prizes, and give-aways. For more information, call 618-377-8804.

Puzzles for the Pantry

Sun. 1-2 p.m.

American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville

$60 per table

Teams compete to finish the same jigsaw puzzle in the least amount of time. Proceeds to benefit the Collinsville Food Pantry. For more information, call 618-910-1646.

NOV. 5

Bus Ride to Justice – The Montgomery Bus Boycott

Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Morris University Ctr., SIU Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive

$15-$20

Fred Gray, a native of Montgomery, Ala., defended Rosa Parks in the case that sparked the Boycott. For more information or tickets, call 866-698-4253.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 5–