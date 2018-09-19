–Metro East Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 26

SEPT. 20

Italian Fest Night at the Movies

Thursday, 6-8:30 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Come early for a taste of gelato (Italian ice cream). Then sit back, relax, and enjoy the 2017 award-winning, Italian comedy “It’s All About Karma” by Edoardo Falcone. For more information, visit italianfest.net.

SEPT. 21-22

Balloons Over Marine

Fri. & Sat., morning and evening

155 N. Duncan St., Marine

Free

The event will feature launches on Friday and Saturday evening, a sunrise launch on Saturday morning, and a balloon glow on Saturday evening. Many aviation activities and displays will be included. For more information, call 618-971-5770.

Oktoberfest Celebration

Friday & Saturday,

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

216 E. A Street, Belleville

Free

Enjoy the German Festival Celebration of music, food, drinks, family fun, and entertainment. For more information, call 618-233-6769.

Collinsville Italian Fest

Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Main Street,

Downtown Collinsville

Free

Take part in the Grape Stomp, Bocce Tournament, and other Italian-flavored activities. For more information, visit italianfest.net.

SEPT. 21-23

Edwardsville Art Fair

Fri. 6-10 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park, 101 Buchanan St.

Free

The fifth annual Edwardsville Art Fair will again have create-it-and-take-it free events for children, $15,000 in artist award money, local restaurants offering food and drink, musicians and performers all weekend long. For more information, visit edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

Boating St. Louis Boat Show Extravaganza

Fri. 2-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.,

Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton

Free

Event features local boat dealers and marinas and offers demo rides by appointment. Food, cold beer and music are included. For more information, call 618-786-7678.

Edwardsville Art Fair

Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-9 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

City Park, 101 S. Buchanon

Free

The artwork of 100 artists will be on display and for sale. Kids will enjoy creating their own masterpiece with all materials provided. For more information, call 618-655-0337.

ALT Presents ‘God’s Favorite’

Thur.-Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St.

$20

Alton Little Theater presents Neil Simon’s very funny show loosely based on the Biblical Book of Job. For more information, call 618-462-3205.

SEPT. 22

Pig Roast Community Block Party

Saturday, 3-7 p.m.

549 Cimarron Drive, Hamel

Free

New Life Christian Fellowship of Granite City will host a pot-luck featuring a pig roast, games, live music and family fun. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. A Nintendo Game System will be given away as an attendance prize. For more information, call 618-779-7322.

Lincoln Place Heritage Festival

Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhause Ave., Granite City

Free

The event features the folk cultures of Armenia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Romania, Croatia, and Scotland and includes historical plays about Lincoln Place, a quilt display, apple pie contest, children’s activities, and musical performances. For more information, call 618-451-2611.

Unconventional Dress Competition Style Show

Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Free

The Friends of Wildey host a competition to find the best exceptional, surreal garment. The creators of the garments will model them as a conclusion to the competition. For more information, email eegrant@lc.edu.

SEPT. 23

Carillon Concert by Linda Allen

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music of the bells in the Nan Eliot Rose Garden. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

Scout Day at the Godfrey Maze

Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Great Godfrey Maze, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

$9; group price $4

All scout groups will be eligible for the group discount with a bonus scout patch for each troop member. Group reservations can be made by calling 618-466-1483.

Motorcycle Swap Meet

Sunday, opens at 7 a.m.

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt, Belleville

$7

On hand will be vendors of everything motorcycle. For more information, call 618-233-0052.

Fall Equinox Sunrise Observance

Sunday, 6:35 a.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 130 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Experience the fall equinox in the site’s Woodhenge. For more information, call 618-346-5160.

SEPT. 25

Pin Oak Township Candidate Meet & Greet

Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Pin Oak Township building, 3700 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville

Free

Eight candidates will be on hand for an informal discussion and explanation of their positions on the issues. For more information, visit pinoaktownship.com.

Heartland Prairie Walk

Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

In addition to the walk through the prairie, there will be a talk on explaining how to start and maintain a prairie. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

SEPT. 26

Teacher Appreciation Reception

Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.

SWIC Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville

$10 per Belleville Chamber member

The Belleville Chamber of Commerce will recognize new and retiring teachers and thank the educators in the community. For more information, call 618-233-2015.

Landolfi String Quartet Rocks at LCCC

Wednesday, noon

Ringhausen Music Building, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Free

Brown Bag Event presented by the Lewis and Clark Music Department that features a mix of classics and classic rock. For more information, call 618-468-4731.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 26–