–Metro East Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 26

Metro East Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 26September 19, 2018
SEPT. 20
Italian Fest Night at the Movies
Thursday, 6-8:30 p.m.
Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Come early for a taste of gelato (Italian ice cream). Then sit back, relax, and enjoy the 2017 award-winning, Italian comedy “It’s All About Karma” by Edoardo Falcone. For more information, visit italianfest.net.
SEPT. 21-22
Balloons Over Marine
Fri. & Sat., morning and evening
155 N. Duncan St., Marine
Free
The event will feature launches on Friday and Saturday evening, a sunrise launch on Saturday morning, and a balloon glow on Saturday evening. Many aviation activities and displays will be included. For more information, call 618-971-5770.
Oktoberfest Celebration
Friday & Saturday,
11 a.m.-11 p.m.
216 E. A Street, Belleville
Free
Enjoy the German Festival Celebration of music, food, drinks, family fun, and entertainment. For more information, call 618-233-6769.
Collinsville Italian Fest
Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Main Street,
Downtown Collinsville
Free
Take part in the Grape Stomp, Bocce Tournament, and other Italian-flavored activities. For more information, visit italianfest.net.
SEPT. 21-23
Edwardsville Art Fair
Fri. 6-10 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.;
Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Edwardsville City Park, 101 Buchanan St.
Free
The fifth annual Edwardsville Art Fair will again have create-it-and-take-it free events for children, $15,000 in artist award money, local restaurants offering food and drink, musicians and performers all weekend long. For more information, visit edwardsvilleartscenter.com.
Boating St. Louis Boat Show Extravaganza
Fri. 2-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.,
Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton
Free
Event features local boat dealers and marinas and offers demo rides by appointment. Food, cold beer and music are included. For more information, call 618-786-7678.
Edwardsville Art Fair
Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. noon-9 p.m.;
Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
City Park, 101 S. Buchanon
Free
The artwork of 100 artists will be on display and for sale. Kids will enjoy creating their own masterpiece with all materials provided. For more information, call 618-655-0337.
ALT Presents ‘God’s Favorite’
Thur.-Sun. 7:30 p.m.
Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St.
$20
Alton Little Theater presents Neil Simon’s very funny show loosely based on the Biblical Book of Job. For more information, call 618-462-3205.
SEPT. 22
Pig Roast Community Block Party
Saturday, 3-7 p.m.
549 Cimarron Drive, Hamel
Free
New Life Christian Fellowship of Granite City will host a pot-luck featuring a pig roast, games, live music and family fun. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. A Nintendo Game System will be given away as an attendance prize. For more information, call 618-779-7322.
Lincoln Place Heritage Festival
Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhause Ave., Granite City
Free
The event features the folk cultures of Armenia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Romania, Croatia, and Scotland and includes historical plays about Lincoln Place, a quilt display, apple pie contest, children’s activities, and musical performances. For more information, call 618-451-2611.
Unconventional Dress Competition Style Show
Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
Free
The Friends of Wildey host a competition to find the best exceptional, surreal garment. The creators of the garments will model them as a conclusion to the competition. For more information, email eegrant@lc.edu.
SEPT. 23
Carillon Concert by Linda Allen
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Gordon Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music of the bells in the Nan Eliot Rose Garden. For more information, call 618-463-3580.
Scout Day at the Godfrey Maze
Sunday, 1-7 p.m.
Great Godfrey Maze, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
$9; group price $4
All scout groups will be eligible for the group discount with a bonus scout patch for each troop member. Group reservations can be made by calling 618-466-1483.
Motorcycle Swap Meet
Sunday, opens at 7 a.m.
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt, Belleville
$7
On hand will be vendors of everything motorcycle. For more information, call 618-233-0052.
Fall Equinox Sunrise Observance
Sunday, 6:35 a.m.
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 130 Ramey St., Collinsville
Free
Experience the fall equinox in the site’s Woodhenge. For more information, call 618-346-5160.
SEPT. 25
Pin Oak Township Candidate Meet & Greet
Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.
Pin Oak Township building, 3700 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville
Free
Eight candidates will be on hand for an informal discussion and explanation of their positions on the issues. For more information, visit pinoaktownship.com.
Heartland Prairie Walk
Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
In addition to the walk through the prairie, there will be a talk on explaining how to start and maintain a prairie. For more information, call 618-463-3580.
SEPT. 26
Teacher Appreciation Reception
Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.
SWIC Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville
$10 per Belleville Chamber member
The Belleville Chamber of Commerce will recognize new and retiring teachers and thank the educators in the community. For more information, call 618-233-2015.
Landolfi String Quartet Rocks at LCCC
Wednesday, noon
Ringhausen Music Building, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey
Free
Brown Bag Event presented by the Lewis and Clark Music Department that features a mix of classics and classic rock. For more information, call 618-468-4731.
