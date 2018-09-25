–Metro East Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 1

SEPT. 27

Wood River Farmers’ Market

Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Parking Lot on Madison Ave.

Free

Get your locally grown, fresh vegetables and fruits at the market. For more information, call 618-877-3433.

SEPT. 27-30

Always…Patsy Cline

Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 Henry St.

$25

A musical about the friendship of Cline and a Texas Honky-tonk player. Play stars Debbie Maneke as Patsy Cline. For more information, call 618-462-3205.

SEPT. 28

Opening Night for “R” Acres of Terror

Friday, 7 p.m.

25873 State Hwy 3, Dow

$15; child $10

A portion of all proceeds will benefit Isaac Rays of Hope. For more information, call 618-779-2891.

An Evening with Erin Bode

Friday, 7 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 N. Broadway, Alton

$20

Erin Bode is one of the St. Louis regions’ brightest jazz vocalists who offers a mix of pop, folk, and jazz music. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

Nature Brews Winner Dinner

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey

$50

Adults over 21 will enjoy a three-course dinner including a pint of the nature brew cask winner, Hairy Mountain Stout. For more information, call 618-466-9930.

SEPT. 28-29

Apple Peeling and Apple Butter Making

Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.;

Sat. 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Village of Maeystown

Free

Receive instruction in the art of making apple butter at the restored 1859 rock mill. Apple peeling methods will be demonstrated on Friday, and apple butter will be continuously stirred on Saturday. For more information, call 618-580-5875.

SEPT. 29

Fall Corn Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Free

The 19th annual Fall Corn Festival will be open along with additional events and activities. For more information, call 618-466-1483.

Alison Krauss Concert Feeds the Need

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.-midnight

Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton

$48-$108

Alison Krauss will perform in support of the Senior Services Plus Meals on Wheels program. For more information, call 800-258-6645.

CARD Giant Yard Sale

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

Free

Find a bargain from the booths and tables at the annual yard sale sponsored by the Collinsville Area Recreation District. For more information, visit collinsvillerec.com.

Butterfly Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Baebler Educational Farm, 4022 JJ Road, Waterloo

Free

Monarch butterfly tagging; butterfly, bee and native flower information, scavenger hunt, photo contest, craft and vendor booths, face painting, games, pollinator habitat tours. For more information, call 618-939-3434.

Foxes Grove Fall Festival

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

395 E. Edwardsville Road,Wood River

Free

Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community brings vendors and the Treehouse Wildlife Center animals to Wood River. Donations will benefit the Treehouse Center. For more information, call 618-259-0851.

Lock-N-Dam Cruise

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis

$49 per person

Journey to the mouth of the Missouri River and pass through the Mississippi River lock system. Live Dixieland music and a lunch buffet are included. For more information, call 877-982-1410.

Oktoberfest in Edwardsville

Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan

Free

Hosted by Gori Julian & Associates and Global Brew, the event will feature a rock wall, escape room, food from local restaurants, live music, local vendors and an extensive selection of beer. The event helps support Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com.

Alton Farmers & Artisans Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Corner of Landmarks & Henry

Free

In addition to regular market fare, a Canine Carnival is scheduled. For more information, visit altonmainstreet.org.

Land of Goshen Community Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Corner of N. Main and St. Louis streets, Edwardsville

Free

Locally grown farm products, baked goods, and artisan’s booths plus live entertainment and demonstrations. For more information, call 618-307-6045.

SEPT. 29-30

Airport Open House & Fly In

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton

Free

Get a close look at warbirds, antique aircraft and automobiles on display. Free flights for kids 8-17 will be offered on Sunday. For more information, call 618-259-2531.

World Championship Chili Cook-off

Saturday, noon-6 p.m.

Gateway Motorsports Park, 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison

Free admission

Three-day event includes chili tasting, beer & wine, vendors, car show, corn hole tournament, youth activities and live music. For more information, call 805-351-8807.

SEPT. 30

FestiFall

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Metter Park, Columbia

Free

Music by SMASH Band, unique merchandise, drinks and food including German potato pancakes. For more information, visit columbiaillinois.com.

Carillon Concert

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

The final concert of 2018 has scheduled Dale Lockard to play the bells. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

Day of the Dead Makeup Workshop

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

The Makeup Department & Academy, 1043 Century Drive, Edwardsville

$75

Learn how to create Day of the Dead inspired looks. For more information, call 618-650-9270.

OCT. 1

Fun Short Form Improv Workshop

Monday, 7-9 p.m.

Winter Opera, 2324 Marconi, St. Louis

$10

Learn improv from Audrey Crabtree, one of the area’s best instructors. For more information, email cszstlouis@gmail.com.

