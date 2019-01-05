Metro East Parks and Rec hand out grants to local projects

Metro East Parks and Rec hand out grants to local projectsChronicle Media — January 5, 2019
The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) awarded $2 million dollars in grant funding to support local park and trail projects throughout 15 Metro East communities, MEPRD Executive Director Bryan Werner announced.
In July 2018, MEPRD began accepting grant applications for its FY 2019 Park and Trail Grant Program.
According to Jen Cochran, MEPRD Grant Coordinator, applications for the next grant cycle should be made available in July 2019.
These grants cover a portion of park and trail project costs, requiring applicants to provide a
local match to cover the remainder. Cochran says MEPRD encourages applicants to solicit federal, state, or corporate/local donations in conjunction with their local match.
“We are all fortunate that local residents and leaders understand and appreciate the value of quality parks and trails throughout the Metro-East. Recreational facilities and opportunities are second to none throughout Madison and St. Clair Counties, and they only continue to get better thanks to the numerous public agencies that MEPRD calls partners,” Cochran said,
“We wouldn’t have the system we do if it weren’t for the hard work, upkeep, and foresight provided by our partners,” Werner said.
This year’s grant awards were made to 19 separate project sponsors, consisting of 16 park projects and three trail projects.
The applicants included 8 municipalities, five park districts, two townships, two transit districts,
one county, and one non-profit. Below is a listing of grant recipients and their corresponding projects; visit www.meprd.org/projects to see further detail such as project scopes and estimated completion dates.
City of Collinsville
Woodland Park Improvements Phase 2
$240,000
East St. Louis Park District
Jones Park Outdoor Fitness Court
$43,210
City of Edwardsville
Plummer Family Park Accessible Baseball Field
$300,000
Edwardsville Township
Mabel’s Playground
$10,394
Freeburg Park District
2019 Park Land Acquisition
$80,000
Gateway East Trails
Trestle Trail
$15,568
Village of Godfrey
Glazebrook Park Ball Fields Lighting
$177,204
Granite City Park District
Wilson Park Baseball Diamond #2 Renovation
MEPRD Grant: $14,052
Village of Hamel
Restroom and Walking Paths at Hamel Park
$40,000
Horner Park District
McAllister Park Infrastructure Improvements
$42,400
Madison County Transit District
MCT Quercus Grove Trail – Hazel Road to Jerusalem Road
$300,000
City of Mascoutah
Maple Park Restroom
$20,000
Village of Millstadt
Pool Restroom and Shower House ADA Upgrades
$14,876
City of O’Fallon
Community Park Enhancement Project
$74,000
Roxana Community Park District
Roxana Sports Field Improvements
$82,832
St. Clair County
Engelmann Trailhead and Park Improvements
$17,6903
St. Clair County Transit District
Old Collinsville Road Trail Phase 1
$243,000
St. Clair Township
Loop Creek Park Improvements Phase 1
$57,560
City of Wood River
Emerick Sports Complex Renovation
$68,000