Metro East Parks and Rec hand out grants to local projects

The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) awarded $2 million dollars in grant funding to support local park and trail projects throughout 15 Metro East communities, MEPRD Executive Director Bryan Werner announced.

In July 2018, MEPRD began accepting grant applications for its FY 2019 Park and Trail Grant Program.

According to Jen Cochran, MEPRD Grant Coordinator, applications for the next grant cycle should be made available in July 2019.

These grants cover a portion of park and trail project costs, requiring applicants to provide a

local match to cover the remainder. Cochran says MEPRD encourages applicants to solicit federal, state, or corporate/local donations in conjunction with their local match.

“We are all fortunate that local residents and leaders understand and appreciate the value of quality parks and trails throughout the Metro-East. Recreational facilities and opportunities are second to none throughout Madison and St. Clair Counties, and they only continue to get better thanks to the numerous public agencies that MEPRD calls partners,” Cochran said,

“We wouldn’t have the system we do if it weren’t for the hard work, upkeep, and foresight provided by our partners,” Werner said.

This year’s grant awards were made to 19 separate project sponsors, consisting of 16 park projects and three trail projects.

The applicants included 8 municipalities, five park districts, two townships, two transit districts,

one county, and one non-profit. Below is a listing of grant recipients and their corresponding projects; visit www.meprd.org/projects to see further detail such as project scopes and estimated completion dates.

City of Collinsville

Woodland Park Improvements Phase 2

$240,000

East St. Louis Park District

Jones Park Outdoor Fitness Court

$43,210

City of Edwardsville

Plummer Family Park Accessible Baseball Field

$300,000

Edwardsville Township

Mabel’s Playground

$10,394

Freeburg Park District

2019 Park Land Acquisition

$80,000

Gateway East Trails

Trestle Trail

$15,568

Village of Godfrey

Glazebrook Park Ball Fields Lighting

$177,204

Granite City Park District

Wilson Park Baseball Diamond #2 Renovation

MEPRD Grant: $14,052

Village of Hamel

Restroom and Walking Paths at Hamel Park

$40,000

Horner Park District

McAllister Park Infrastructure Improvements

$42,400

Madison County Transit District

MCT Quercus Grove Trail – Hazel Road to Jerusalem Road

$300,000

City of Mascoutah

Maple Park Restroom

$20,000

Village of Millstadt

Pool Restroom and Shower House ADA Upgrades

$14,876

City of O’Fallon

Community Park Enhancement Project

$74,000

Roxana Community Park District

Roxana Sports Field Improvements

$82,832

St. Clair County

Engelmann Trailhead and Park Improvements

$17,6903

St. Clair County Transit District

Old Collinsville Road Trail Phase 1

$243,000

St. Clair Township

Loop Creek Park Improvements Phase 1

$57,560

City of Wood River

Emerick Sports Complex Renovation

$68,000