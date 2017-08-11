— Pinot’s Palette celebrates one-year anniversary in Edwardsville

When most people retire, they usually look forward to relaxing and not working. For retired Roxana High School art teacher and Pinot’s Palette owner Jane Seymour, she wanted to stay active by opening her own business. Pinot’s Palette was the perfect way for Seymour to bring her love of art to the community in an entertainment venue. Pinot’s Palette is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Edwardsville this month.

The idea to open a paint and sip business was borne from her passion of art and teaching. Seymour did an excessive amount of research to take on the challenge of owning a business and signed the contract in April of 2015 to open Pinot’s Palette.

The one-year anniversary party was held on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Interim Director and Small Business Specialist, Jo Ann Di Maggio May, has been working with Pinot’s Palette to offer networking recommendations, marketing strategy advice and suggestions for future opportunities and growth for Jane’s business. The SBDC also provides financing and public relation resources.

Di Maggio May’s assistance and passion have proven her interest in Seymour’s business, the owner noted.

“Pinot’s Palette is such a cool place where you can let your creativity flow,” said Di Maggio May. “I have enjoyed supporting Jane and look forward to her continued success. I encourage people to check it out, because you are sure to have fun!”

Seymour’s team consists of five talented artists with art degrees, ranging from bachelor’s to master’s in fine arts, within the fields of studio art, art education and art therapy. Her sister, Linda, serves as studio manager, with 28 years of experience in retail management.

Pinot’s Palette also enjoys fundraising for organizations and partnering with other local businesses. They recently partnered with Vive Yoga Studio for a Yoga, Paint and Wine night. Seymour has done fundraisers with Partners for Pets, 4 Paws Sake, Furry Friends Recovery, programs for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), schools and much more. She enjoys giving back to the community and working with small businesses to share her passion of philanthropy and art.

Pinot’s Palette offers a variety of public classes for all ages, as well as private parties for any occasion. They also offer team-building events for small businesses as well as corporate events.

“Everyone needs a creative outlet to disconnect from their busy lifestyle, meet new people, or reconnect with family and friends,” Seymour said. “We make it our mission to create a fun, creative, entertaining and relaxing atmosphere that allows them to do just that.”

Pinot’s Palette is located at 1063 S. Route 157 Unit #11 in Edwardsville. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (618) 650-9260 or visit pinotspalette.com/edwardsville.

Bolstering Metro East’s small businesses

The Illinois Metro East SBDC assists start-up ventures like Pinot’s Palette as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph.

It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

The SBDC network works to strengthen the Metro East business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929.

— Pinot’s Palette celebrates one-year anniversary in Edwardsville —-