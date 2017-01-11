Public input sought on trio of southwestern Illinois river projects

Federal agencies are seeking public input on three environmental or flood control programs affecting Metro-East.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Corps’ draft Missouri River Recovery Management Plan outlines alternatives to protect endangered wildlife along the river; including creation of additional wildlife habitat and sandbars, as well as temporary river level adjustments.

The plan is intended primarily to increase populations of one native fish species, the pallid sturgeon, and two bird species — the least tern and the piping plover — over the next 15 years.

The Missouri River joins the Mississippi River at Harford, Ill., with water levels on the Missouri affecting those on the Mississippi. Many fish, bird and animal species are common to the ecosystems of both rivers.

The draft plan, several hundred pages in length, was compiled over the past three years by a team of scientists, including hydrologists and other specialists. It is intended to incorporate into river management, new scientific data developed since publication of the Corps’ last Mississippi recovery management plan in 2003.

Developed in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it includes six alternatives. The Corps favors the third. That preferred alternative calls for construction of habitat for sturgeon and mechanical sandbar construction for plovers and terns.

The Corps’ preferred plan does not call for annual artificial increases in river levels in the spring or fall, a step sometimes used to trigger increased fish spawning. However, it does include continued study of a possible one-time increase in reservoir releases as a spawning cue for the sturgeon.

The draft planning document does not suggest specific sites for the proposed new wildlife habitat, but indicates the habitat projects will be undertaken at locations between Sioux City, Iowa, and the Missouri River’s confluence with the Mississippi.

The Corps released drafts of the proposed river recovery management plan and an accompanying environmental impact statement last month.

The plan does not replace the Master Water Control Manual, which guides the corps’ operation of the system of dams and reservoirs to balance the needs of the Missouri River system’s authorized purposes of flood control, hydropower, recreation, irrigation, navigation, water supply, environmental preservation and water quality control.

A series of meetings is set for February to gather public comments. The draft is available for review at MoRiverRecovery.org. A public comment period ends on Feb. 24. Comments may be sent via email or traditional mail.

The Corps will review comments, determine if changes in the plan are necessary and prepare a final draft. The Corps hopes to issue a final Environmental Impact Statement in March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on 12 “compatibility determinations” which evaluate recreation, economic and commercial uses of the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), at Brussels, Ill., specifically:

Commercial fishing,

Environmental education and interpretation,

Fishing,

Farming,

Haying,

Hiking,

Mushroom and berry collection,

Research, scientific collection and surveys by third parties,

Trapping,

Wildlife observation, photography and wildlife drive routes,

Commercial recording, and

Tree harvesting by third parties for habitat management and safety purposes

The documents can be found on the Two Rivers NWR website at www.fws.gov/refuge/two_rivers/. Comment can be filed by email at tworivers@fws.gov. Comment is due by Jan 23.

Open houses scheduled

The Army Corps, Madison County Planning & Development, and the Heartlands Conservancy will this month jointly host two open houses on the ongoing development of the Canteen and Indian-Cahokia Creek Watershed plans.

The first is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Madison County Farm Bureau. The second is scheduled Thursday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Glen Carbon Senior/Community Center.

When completed the plans will set goals for flood damage prevention and water quality improvement in the watersheds and establish projects to meet them. Twenty or more projects are anticipated, with estimated start dates beginning in 2018, depending on funding. The open houses will offer information on flooding and water quality factors identified by the Corps, tentatively proposed projects, and the remaining steps in the planning process.

The watersheds cover sections of Bethalto, Bunker Hill, Caseyville, Collinsville, Dorchester, Edwardsville, Fairmont City, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Troy, Wood River and surrounding areas.

For more information about the Indian-Cahokia Creek Watershed or the Canteen-Cahokia Creek Watershed plans, visit the Madison County website at www.co.madison.il.us or contact Steve Brendel of Madison County Planning & Development at (618) 296-4665.

— Public input sought on trio of river-related projects —