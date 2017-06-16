Scott Air Force Base puts on a show for 100th anniversary
— June 16, 2017
Members of Team Scott check out a T-6A Texan II aircraft during the Scott Air Force Base Airshow 2017. The airshow celebrated Scott AFB 100 years of service and held performances from Tora Tora Tora, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, as well as statics on display on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia)
The Thunderbirds, officially known as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, perform precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the capabilities the F-16 Fighter Falcon, the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, for special needs families, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., June 9, 2017. To prepare for its demonstration role, the only modifications needed are installing a smoke-generating system in the space normally reserved for the 20mm cannon and the painting of the aircraft in Thunderbird colors. Since the team’s inception, 325 officers have worn the distinguished emblem of “America’s Ambassadors in Blue” and over 300 million people have witnessed their show. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maria Castle)
Members of the Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, perform aerial stunts during Scott Air Force Base 2017 Air Show and Open House June 9, which celebrates the base’s 100th anniversary. The black daggers use the military variant of the ram-air parachute, which is a flexible-wing glider. This allows a free-fall parachutist the ability to jump with more than 100 pounds of additional equipment.(U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tristin English)
Members of Team Scott take a selfie with the Budweiser Clydesdales during the practice airshow, June 9, 2017 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The airshow is in celebration of 100 years of service for Scott AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia)
Members of Team Scott tour various aircraft on the flight line durng the Scott Air Force Base Airshow 2017, June 9, 2017. The air show had proformances from the United States Thunderbirds, Tora Tora Tora as well as statics on display for guests to tour. (United States Air Force photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)