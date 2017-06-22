Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ opens Friday at SIUE theater

‘The Tempest – Something Rich and Strange’, adapted and directed by Department of Theater and Dance Chair Chuck Harper, will be performed by Summer Showbiz 2017 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Metcalf Theater through Sunday, July 2.

Set on a remote island, the sorcerer Prospero, rightful Duke of Milan, plots to restore his daughter Miranda to her rightful place. By using illusion and skillful manipulation, he conjures up a storm, The Tempest, to lure his usurping brother, Antonio, and the complicit King Alonso of Naples to the island. Once he has them there, Prospero’s schemes and planning bring about the revelation of Antonio’s lowly nature, the redemption of the true King, and the marriage of Miranda to Alonso’s son, Ferdinand.

The artistic crew includes Harper, director; Roger Speidel, set designer; Nick Harris, light designer; Maggie Conroy, costume designer; Kate Slovinski, property designer; Adam Frick, sound designer; Gabe Taylor, stage manager; and Taylor Kelly, assistant stage manager.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. A matinee is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 and Sunday, July 2.

General admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, non-SIUE students, SIUE retirees, alumni, faculty and staff. SIUE students with valid identification get in free. Groups of 10 or more receive 15-20 percent off the single ticket purchase price.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Summer Showbiz Box Office at (618) 650-2774.

The Box Office is located in Dunham Hall, room 1042B. You can also send a message to theater-tickets@siue.edu.

SIUE’s Summer Showbiz presents three productions during its June through July season. All productions are open to the community at large. The Department of Theater and Dance is part of the College of Arts and Sciences.

— Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ opens Friday at SIUE —