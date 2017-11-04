The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department and School of Pharmacy (SOP) collected 39.4 lbs. of prescription drugs in a drug takeback program Thursday, Oct. 26 on the Alton, Edwardsville and East St. Louis Center campuses. It was the largest amount collected this year in the program.

“This is an extremely important service to our community as prescription drugs are the number one abused controlled substance in our country,” said SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll. “This program allows for proper disposal and gets prescription drugs out of the hands of the people who may abuse them.”

The takeback program provides a safe alternative to disposing approved medications, thereby keeping the medications out of children’s hands, landfills and water supplies.

The SIUE Police Department has a pharmaceutical disposal receptacle from Illinois American Water and the Drug Free Coalition of Madison County available to the public 24/7, 365 days per week. The drop box is located in the SIUE Police Department lobby, located at 99 Supporting Services Road.

Items that will not be accepted are needles/sharps, mercury thermometers, biomedical waste, compressed gas containers, aerosol cans or medications from businesses, physicians’ offices or clinics.

Questions regarding the use of the pharmaceutical disposal drop box, can be directed to the SIUE Police Department at (618) 650-3324.

— SIUE police, School of Pharmacy partner on drug takeback —