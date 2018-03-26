Seventeen women were honored March 21 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Fourth Annual Phenomenal Women’s Luncheon for making SIUE and the region better in the area of diversity and inclusion.

“During Women’s History Month, this is an opportunity to recognize the hidden figures at SIUE, and the work they are doing behind the scenes,” said Venessa Ann Brown, Ph.D., associate chancellor and chief diversity officer, who hosts the annual luncheons. “We have many unsung heroes at SIUE who never get recognized.”

Seventy-three women from SIUE and the Metro East community were nominated this year and 17 of those were selected to attend the luncheon. All nominees will receive certificates signed by SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Brown.

Pembrook congratulated the women at the luncheon for doing their part to fulfill part of the university’s mission.

“I love how we have different groups of people who are shaping a changing world,” said Pembrook. “We have students, faculty, staff and people from the community who are making a difference. Thank you for all you do.”

“The luncheon honors and celebrates women from all walks of life who have made contributions to diversity and inclusion at SIUE, the region, nation and world,” said Brown. “Through the annual recognition of these contributions, the Phenomenal Women’s Luncheon hopes to inspire others to embrace and promote diversity within their own lives and the lives of others.”

Those honored at the luncheon include:

Rima Abusaid, graduate student in the College of Arts and Sciences

Fannie Acoff, admissions counselor

Lakesha Butler, Pharm.D., clinical associate professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice

Kimberly Carter, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Social Work

Jennifer Cline, assistant professor and honors coordinator at Lewis & Clark Community College

Jennifer Harbaugh, associate director of admissions

Latavia Jo Harley, senior in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior

Efrosini “Effie” Hortis, academic advisor

Michelle Hudson, doctoral candidate in the School of Nursing

Husna Ibrahim, general assistant in Disability Support Services

Suman Mishra, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Mass Communications

Tarsha Moore, program student advisor

Alison Reeves, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership

Anne Runde, senior in the School of Business

Elizabeth Stygar, instructor in the Department of Sociology

Silvia Torres-Bowman, director of the SIUE International Trade Center

Sandra Weissinger, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Sociology

“Phenomenal women are those who are inclusive of everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, etc.,” said Stygar. “In my classrooms, I make efforts to make everyone feel included.”

“Being a phenomenal woman is trying new things and understanding that you are capable, compelling and captivating as a human being,” said Ibrahim. “You appreciate who you are. When you make mistakes along the way, you learn from them.”

“We often think about a phenomenal woman as someone who has achieved big things, which of course needs to be celebrated,” said Mishra, “but I think a phenomenal woman who pushes boundaries and challenges norms in small ways to bring about positive changes in the lives of people around her.”

“A phenomenal woman doesn’t know what it means to have an empty cup,” said Moore, “because we continue to give. When you give to others, it replenishes you. We are truly invested in how we make people feel. I try to live my life by one of Maya Angelou’s quotes that says: ‘At the end of the day people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.’”

