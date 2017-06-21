USAF Thunderbirds visit Scott Air Base Youth Center
— June 21, 2017
Maj. Nick Krajicek, Thunderbirds pilot, practices formations with military children at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., June 9, 2017. Krajicek is the slot pilot and flies the number four jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
Maj. Nick Krajicek, Thunderbirds pilot, poses for a selfie at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., June 9, 2017. Krajicek is the slot pilot and flies the number four jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
Staff Sgt. Daniel Walling, Thunderbirds tactical aircraft maintainer, speaks to military children at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., June 9, 2017. Walling inspects and performs maintenance for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
Master Sgt. Ira Jack, Thunderbirds first sgt., poses for a photo at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., June 9, 2017. Jack’s responsibilities include advising the commander on the well-being of all the enlsted members of te United States Air Force Thunderbirds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)