Metro Events

FEB. 3

‘Falling Fences’ at the Wildey Theatre

Friday, 7-11:30 p.m.

252 North Main Street, Edwardsville

$9-$20

The veteran musicians bring their highly original take on chanteys, ballads, rousing sing-alongs and daring instrumental flights. For more information, call (618) 692-7538.

Junior Service Club Presents Trivia Night: Musical Pursuit

Friday, 7 p.m.

Althoff Catholic High School, 5401 West Main Street, Belleville

$20 per person

Test your knowledge of different genres of music, television theme songs, historical facts and musician trivia. For more information, call (618) 235-1100.

FEB. 3-4

St. Andrew’s Used Book Sale

Fri. 5-8 P.M.; Sat. 9 a.m.a-3 p.m.

406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville

Free admission

Approximately 20,000 used books of all kinds and for all ages. For more information, call (618) 656-1294.

FEB. 4

See Birds of Prey at the TreeHouse Wildlife Center

Sat., 1-3 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive, Hartford

Free

Find out what other raptors besides eagles live in the area during a live meet and greet. For more information, call (618) 251-9101.

Danita Sings Motown

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

$10

Danita and her band will have you swaying, dancing, and clapping along with classics performed by legendary artists such as The Supremes, The Marvelettes, The Temptations, and Smokey Robinson. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

Annual Eagle Fest

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

4800 Lock and Dam Road, Modoc, Ill.

$5 per person

The Kaskaskia River Recreation Area is a prime location for seeing bald eagles that gather at that area because of the lock and dam. For more information, call (618) 284-7160.

Getting Started with Honeybees

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Willoughby Farms, 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville

Free admission but registration required

William Klopfenstein will cover equipment, honeybee information, and where to get honeybees. To register, call (618) 346-7529.

Make a Valentine Candy Wreath

Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

All materials are provided to make the wreath. Adult event. Pre-register by calling (618) 344-1112.

FEB. 4-5

Noah’z ARK

Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.

Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey

$20; students $10

Follow Noah as he struggles to keep the Ark afloat. Be sure to bring your umbrella because when it rains it pours. For more information, call (618) 670-2395.

FEB. 6

EMS Basic Life Support Healthcare Provider Classes

Monday, 6-9:15 p.m.

Alton Memorial Hospital, 161 N. Bellwood Drive, East Alton

$35

For more information, call (618) 258-9930.

FEB. 7

Community Garden Interest Meeting

Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

CARD Activity Center, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

Free

Come to this meeting and let us know all your needs and wants for a garden that the whole neighborhood can be proud of. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.

FEB. 8

Free Tax Preparation

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Collinsville Township Senior Center, 420 E. Main St.

Free

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be on hand for individualized federal and state tax preparation on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, (618) 344-7787.