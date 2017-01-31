Metro Events

Metro EventsChronicle Media Staff — January 31, 2017
FEB. 3
‘Falling Fences’ at the Wildey Theatre
Friday, 7-11:30 p.m.
252 North Main Street, Edwardsville
$9-$20
The veteran musicians bring their highly original take on chanteys, ballads, rousing sing-alongs and daring instrumental flights. For more information, call (618) 692-7538.
Junior Service Club Presents Trivia Night: Musical Pursuit
Friday, 7 p.m.
Althoff Catholic High School, 5401 West Main Street, Belleville
$20 per person
Test your knowledge of different genres of music, television theme songs, historical facts and musician trivia. For more information, call (618) 235-1100.
FEB. 3-4
St. Andrew’s Used Book Sale
Fri. 5-8 P.M.; Sat. 9 a.m.a-3 p.m.
406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville
Free admission
Approximately 20,000 used books of all kinds and for all ages. For more information, call (618) 656-1294.
FEB. 4
See Birds of Prey at the TreeHouse Wildlife Center
Sat., 1-3 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive, Hartford
Free
Find out what other raptors besides eagles live in the area during a live meet and greet. For more information, call (618) 251-9101.
Danita Sings Motown
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton
$10
Danita and her band will have you swaying, dancing, and clapping along with classics performed by legendary artists such as The Supremes, The Marvelettes, The Temptations, and Smokey Robinson. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.
Annual Eagle Fest
Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
4800 Lock and Dam Road, Modoc, Ill.
$5 per person
The Kaskaskia River Recreation Area is a prime location for seeing bald eagles that gather at that area because of the lock and dam. For more information, call (618) 284-7160.
Getting Started with Honeybees
Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
Willoughby Farms, 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville
Free admission but registration required
William Klopfenstein will cover equipment, honeybee information, and where to get honeybees. To register, call (618) 346-7529.
Make a Valentine Candy Wreath
Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m.
Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
All materials are provided to make the wreath. Adult event. Pre-register by calling (618) 344-1112.
FEB. 4-5
Noah’z ARK
Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.
Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey
$20; students $10
Follow Noah as he struggles to keep the Ark afloat. Be sure to bring your umbrella because when it rains it pours. For more information, call (618) 670-2395.
FEB. 6
EMS Basic Life Support Healthcare Provider Classes
Monday, 6-9:15 p.m.
Alton Memorial Hospital, 161 N. Bellwood Drive, East Alton
$35
For more information, call (618) 258-9930.
FEB. 7
Community Garden Interest Meeting
Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
CARD Activity Center, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville
Free
Come to this meeting and let us know all your needs and wants for a garden that the whole neighborhood can be proud of. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.
FEB. 8
Free Tax Preparation
Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Collinsville Township Senior Center, 420 E. Main St.
Free
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be on hand for individualized federal and state tax preparation on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, (618) 344-7787.