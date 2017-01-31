Metro Events

Chronicle Media StaffJanuary 31, 2017

Learn the basics of beginning beekeeping at Willoughby Farms in Collinsville on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Photo courtesy of Willoughby Farms)

FEB. 3 

 

‘Falling Fences’ at the Wildey Theatre 

Friday, 7-11:30 p.m. 

252 North Main Street, Edwardsville 

$9-$20 

The veteran musicians bring their highly original take on chanteys, ballads, rousing sing-alongs and daring instrumental flights.  For more information, call (618) 692-7538.

 

Junior Service Club Presents Trivia Night: Musical Pursuit 

Friday, 7 p.m. 

Althoff Catholic High School, 5401 West Main Street, Belleville 

$20 per person 

Test your knowledge of different genres of music, television theme songs, historical facts and musician trivia. For more information, call (618) 235-1100.

 

FEB.  3-4 

 

St. Andrew’s Used Book Sale 

Fri. 5-8 P.M.; Sat. 9 a.m.a-3 p.m.  

406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville 

Free admission

Approximately 20,000 used books of all kinds and for all ages. For more information, call (618) 656-1294.

 

FEB.  4 

 

See Birds of Prey at the TreeHouse Wildlife Center 

Sat., 1-3 p.m. 

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive, Hartford 

Free 

Find out what other raptors besides eagles live in the area during a live meet and greet. For more information, call (618) 251-9101.

 

Danita Sings Motown 

Saturday, 7 p.m. 

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton 

$10 

Danita and her band will have you swaying, dancing, and clapping along with classics performed by legendary artists such as The Supremes, The Marvelettes, The Temptations, and Smokey Robinson. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

 

Annual Eagle Fest 

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 

4800 Lock and Dam Road, Modoc, Ill. 

$5 per person 

The Kaskaskia River Recreation Area is a prime location for seeing bald eagles that gather at that area because of the lock and dam. For more information, call (618) 284-7160.

 

Getting Started with Honeybees 

Saturday, 1-4 p.m. 

Willoughby Farms, 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville 

Free admission but registration required  

William Klopfenstein will cover equipment, honeybee information, and where to get honeybees. To register, call (618) 346-7529.

 

Make a Valentine Candy Wreath 

Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. 

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St. 

Free 

All materials are provided to make the wreath. Adult event. Pre-register by calling (618) 344-1112.

 

FEB.  4-5 

 

Noah’z ARK     

Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m. 

Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey 

$20; students $10 

Follow Noah as he struggles to keep the Ark afloat. Be sure to bring your umbrella because when it rains it pours. For more information, call (618) 670-2395.

 

FEB.   6 

 

EMS Basic Life Support Healthcare Provider Classes 

Monday, 6-9:15 p.m. 

Alton Memorial Hospital, 161 N. Bellwood Drive, East Alton 

$35 

For more information, call (618) 258-9930.

 

FEB.  7 

 

Community Garden Interest Meeting 

Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 

CARD Activity Center, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville 

Free 

Come to this meeting and let us know all your needs and wants for a garden that the whole neighborhood can be proud of. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.

 

FEB.   8 

 

Free Tax Preparation  

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 

Collinsville Township Senior Center, 420 E. Main St. 

Free 

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be on hand for individualized federal and state tax preparation on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, (618) 344-7787.

 

 

