Paramount earns 15 Jeff Award nominations for 2016-17 musicals Chronicle Media Staff —

Paramount Theater productions earned 15 nominations for annual Joseph Jefferson Awards for outstanding performance, direction and/or design in Chicago theater last season.

The Joseph Jefferson Committee announced Equity Jeff Award nominees last week, including wo of Paramount’s four 2016-17 Broadway series productions – Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street — with multiple nominations, including the biggest honor, Best Production-Musical-Large.

Additionally, all four of Paramount’s 2016-17 productions, including Jesus Christ Superstar and Mamma Mia! – received nominations. Here’s the full list:

Disney’s The Little Mermaid received nominations for Production-Musical-Large; Supporting Actor, Musical: Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Sebastian); Scenic Design, Large: Jeffrey D. Kmiec; Costume Design, Large: Theresa Ham; Lighting Design, Large: Jesse Klug; and Puppet Design: Jesse Mooney-Bullock.

Sweeney Todd-The Demon Barber of Fleet Street received nominations for: Production-Musical-Large; Director, Musical or Revue: Jim Corti; Principal Actor, Musical: Paul-Jordan Jansen (Sweeney Todd); Principal Actress, Musical: Bri Sudia (Mrs. Lovett); Music Direction: Tom Vendafreddo; and Lighting Design, Large: Nick Belley and Jesse Klug.

Jesus Christ Superstar received nominations for: Supporting Actress, Musical: Felicia Boswell (Mary Magdalene) and Lighting Design, Large: Greg Hofmann Mamma Mia! received a nomination for: Projection Design: Christopher Ash

“The Jeff Committee, the critics and our audiences clearly agree – Paramount is producing many of the very best musicals in the entire Chicagoland area,” “This is our third consecutive year for multiple nominations across the board, a nod to not only the excellent work being produced on our beautiful stage, but the consistently top-notch production values that rival theaters anywhere in Chicago, on Broadway and around the natio,” said Paramount President and CEO Tim Rater.

Jeff Award winners will be announced Nov. 6.

To see the full list of nominees, visit jeffawards.org.

–Paramount earns 15 Jeff Award nominations for 2016-17 musicals–