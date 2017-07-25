–Peoria County Calendar of Events

JULY 27

Chillicothe Corn Boil

Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown on Second St.

Free

Music, vendors, and great steamed corn. For more information, call (309) 274-2020.

Goo Goo Dolls Perform at the Riverfront

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront’ Festival Lawn

$38

No seating provided; lawn chairs will be allowed in designated areas. For more information, visit limelighteventplex.com.

Summer Storytime at Forest Park

Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

JULY 28

KC and the Sunshine Band

Friday, 8 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront’s Festival Lawn

$28 in advance

Here Come the Mummies on the Peoria Riverfront. Lawn chairs allowed in designated areas. For more information, call (309) 682-1200.

Metamora Music in Motion

Friday, 7 p.m.

Malone Field at Metamora Township High School

$18

Eight open class drum and bugle corps will perform. For more information, visit https://goo.gl/XBQFrD.

Peoria Municipal Band Performs at BU

Friday, 7 p.m.

Alumni Quad, Bradley University Campus,

Free

Enjoy the happy sounds of the band led by David Vroman. Bring your own seating. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.

JULY 28-29

Getting Wilder with Chip Joyce

Friday, 6 p.m.

Maxam Building, 316 SW Washington, Peoria

$36; $11 for show only

Original cabaret show to give tribute to Gene Wilder. For more information, call (309) 494-9100.

JULY 28-30

Illinois Deer and Turkey Expo

Fri., 2-8; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$13

Features seminars, a shooting range, hunting exhibitors and a bowhunter tournament. For more information, visit www.deerinfo.com/illinois-deer-turkey-expo.

JULY 29

Backpack Peoria

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dream Center Peoria, 714 Hamilton Blvd.

Free

2500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away at the event. An adult must be present with each child. In addition students and families in Peoria Public Schools will be able to meet his/her principal and register for school, as well as get needed dental exams. For more information, call (309) 676-3000, Ext. 301.

Behind the Scenes Tour of the Zoo

Saturday, 9-10 a.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Rd.

$24

Learn about the animals and how they are taken care of. Register by calling (309) 681-3559.

Fiesta en el Rio

Saturday, 5-11:30 p.m.

The Landing, Peoria Riverfront

$10

Event will feature authentic Latin American and Hispanic food, drink, music, and activities for children. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/riverfrontevents/events.

Whitney’s Walk

Saturday, begins at 7:55 a.m.

Jubilee College State Park, W. Fussner Rd., Brimfield

$25 adults; $15 ages 12 and under

Since 2004, over $1,000,000 has been raised for depression awareness and suicide prevention programs in central Illinois. Walk, run, or bring a team, but don’t miss out on being a part of this important cause and help get life-saving information in the hands of our youth. For more information, visit whitneyswalk.com.

Art-spiration: Kaleidoscope Suncatchers

Saturday, 1:30-2:30

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with regular paid admission

Stop by for a free family-friendly workshop that encourages teamwork, investigation and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Pekin Street Cruise

Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Downtown Pekin

Free

Sponsored by the Central Illinois Cruisers. For more information, call (309) 678-7369.

My Favorite Summer Bulbs

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Illinois Central College Horticulture Building, 1 College Dr., E. Peoria

Free

The workshop will be presented by Suzanne Cook, Master Gardener and Pekin Park District Head Gardener. Sponsored by the U of I Extension. For more information, call (309) 347-6614.

JULY 30

Pioneer Days at Sommer Park

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

6329 Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Step back in time and experience 19th Century life in rural Peoria County. Activities and demonstrations abound. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Band Concert in Glen Oak Park

Sunday, 7 p.m.

2218 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.

AUGUST 2

Beginning Line Dance Lessons

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Stone Country, 4208 Pfeiffer Rd., Bartonville

$4

Line dancing is one of the most fun country dances out there because you can do it anywhere, and you do not need a partner. For more information, call (309) 349-5282.

