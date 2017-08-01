–Peoria County Calendar of Events

Peoria County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — August 1, 2017
AUG. 3
Kane Brown to Perform at the Riverfront
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Festival Lawn
$27-$37
Brown is a country music singer and songwriter. For more information, call (309) 693-1234.
Herpetological Society Meeting
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Hts.
Free
Central Illinois Herpetological meeting features a speaker and a chance for hobbyists to interact with each other. For more information, visit centralillinoisherp.com.
Whisper and Shout
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Contemporary Art Center, 305 Southwest Water St.
$8
An open mic program for sharing inspiring poetry. For more information, call (309) 674-6822.
AUG. 3-6
Peoria Players Presents “Bring It On”
Thur.-Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
4300 N University St.
$20; youth $15
A youth production featuring cast members aged 14-20. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.
‘Once Upon a Penguin’
Thur.-Sat. 7:30; Sun., 2:30
Illinois Central College Performing Arts, 1 College Dr., East Peoria
$10; $5 students
A Musical History of the Penguin Project. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.
AUG. 4-5
River City Soul Fest
Fri., 6 p.m.; Sat., 5:30 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Festival Park
$5 on Friday; $20 on Saturday
Friday features Gospel music; Saturday will feature Jagged Edge and Bobby V with Dexter O’Neal & the Funkyard and BluPrint opening. For tickets, visit etix.com.
AUG. 4-6
‘The Who’s Tommy’
Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.
East Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.
$20
The five-time Tony Award-winning musical is based upon the 1969 rock concept album. For tickets, visit tickets.eastlighttheatre.com.
AUG. 4-12
Corn Stock Theatre Presents ‘Parade’
7:30 each night
1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
$22; $17 for students 18 and under
A play that examines racism and xenophobia. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.
AUG. 5
Comedy Hypnosis Stage Show
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria Pizza Works, 3921 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria Hts.
$15 (includes dinner)
Show features Terry Grawey. For more information, call (309) 251-5531.
Hawaiian Shirt Night at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5; reserved deck seating $5 extra
Energetic music provided by the band “Heroso.” Hawaiian Shirt Night honors the vineyard’s founder Paul Hahn. $1 of every ticket will be donated to Colon Cancer Alliance. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
AUG. 5-6
Wildlife Prairie Member Appreciation Weekend
Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
3826 Taylor Rd, Hanna City
$9; $6 for children 3-12
Features many free animal programs, crafts, chalk on the walk, and grilling out. For more information, call (309) 676-0998.
AUG. 6
Bratfest and Craft Beer Tasting
Sunday, noon-8 p.m.
Hickory Grove Park, 12403 Hickory Grove Rd., Dunlap
Free admission and parking
A traditional German picnic, Bratfest features a craft beer tasting with over 50 types to sample, live entertainment, a Muscle Car, Hot Rod and Customized Motorcycle Cruis’n, arts and crafts vendors, a shooting tent and food. Plus, live entertainment. For more information, visit www.peoriagermans.net
Band Concert at Glen Oak Park
Sunday, 7 p.m.
2218 N. Prospect, Peoria
Free
Peoria Municipal Band will perform in the Amphitheater. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.
AUG. 7
Cookbook Club Explores Italian Cuisine
Monday, 7-8 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville
Free
Share recipes and adventures in cooking Italian food. For more information, call (309) 697-3822, ext. 13.
Super Hero Training at the Library
Monday, 12-12:45 p.m.
Lakeview Branch, Peoria Public Library, 1137 W. Lake Ave.
Free
Young people can test their strength, endurance, memory and tine tune their super hero skills through games. They will make a mask and take pictures with some famous heroes and villains. For more information, call (309) 497-2200.
AUG. 9
Taste of Peoria
Wednesday, 4-11 p.m.
Festival Park, Peoria Riverfront
$2 admission
36th Annual Taste of Peoria will offer a variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts will be sold for $1 – $3 each. In addition to a variety of food samples, the Taste of Peoria features live entertainment on two stages and will offer a free shuttle service throughout downtown Peoria. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com.
Back to School Movie at the Lakeview Library
Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.
1137 W. Lake Ave., Peoria
Free
The movie “High School Musical 3” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 497-2200.
