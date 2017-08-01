–Peoria County Calendar of Events

AUG. 3

Kane Brown to Perform at the Riverfront

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Festival Lawn

$27-$37

Brown is a country music singer and songwriter. For more information, call (309) 693-1234.

Herpetological Society Meeting

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Hts.

Free

Central Illinois Herpetological meeting features a speaker and a chance for hobbyists to interact with each other. For more information, visit centralillinoisherp.com.

Whisper and Shout

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Contemporary Art Center, 305 Southwest Water St.

$8

An open mic program for sharing inspiring poetry. For more information, call (309) 674-6822.

AUG. 3-6

Peoria Players Presents “Bring It On”

Thur.-Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N University St.

$20; youth $15

A youth production featuring cast members aged 14-20. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

‘Once Upon a Penguin’

Thur.-Sat. 7:30; Sun., 2:30

Illinois Central College Performing Arts, 1 College Dr., East Peoria

$10; $5 students

A Musical History of the Penguin Project. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

AUG. 4-5

River City Soul Fest

Fri., 6 p.m.; Sat., 5:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Festival Park

$5 on Friday; $20 on Saturday

Friday features Gospel music; Saturday will feature Jagged Edge and Bobby V with Dexter O’Neal & the Funkyard and BluPrint opening. For tickets, visit etix.com.

AUG. 4-6

‘The Who’s Tommy’

Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

East Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.

$20

The five-time Tony Award-winning musical is based upon the 1969 rock concept album. For tickets, visit tickets.eastlighttheatre.com.

AUG. 4-12

Corn Stock Theatre Presents ‘Parade’

7:30 each night

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$22; $17 for students 18 and under

A play that examines racism and xenophobia. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

AUG. 5

Comedy Hypnosis Stage Show

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Pizza Works, 3921 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria Hts.

$15 (includes dinner)

Show features Terry Grawey. For more information, call (309) 251-5531.

Hawaiian Shirt Night at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5; reserved deck seating $5 extra

Energetic music provided by the band “Heroso.” Hawaiian Shirt Night honors the vineyard’s founder Paul Hahn. $1 of every ticket will be donated to Colon Cancer Alliance. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

AUG. 5-6

Wildlife Prairie Member Appreciation Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

3826 Taylor Rd, Hanna City

$9; $6 for children 3-12

Features many free animal programs, crafts, chalk on the walk, and grilling out. For more information, call (309) 676-0998.

AUG. 6

Bratfest and Craft Beer Tasting

Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

Hickory Grove Park, 12403 Hickory Grove Rd., Dunlap

Free admission and parking

A traditional German picnic, Bratfest features a craft beer tasting with over 50 types to sample, live entertainment, a Muscle Car, Hot Rod and Customized Motorcycle Cruis’n, arts and crafts vendors, a shooting tent and food. Plus, live entertainment. For more information, visit www.peoriagermans.net

Band Concert at Glen Oak Park

Sunday, 7 p.m.

2218 N. Prospect, Peoria

Free

Peoria Municipal Band will perform in the Amphitheater. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.

AUG. 7

Cookbook Club Explores Italian Cuisine

Monday, 7-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville

Free

Share recipes and adventures in cooking Italian food. For more information, call (309) 697-3822, ext. 13.

Super Hero Training at the Library

Monday, 12-12:45 p.m.

Lakeview Branch, Peoria Public Library, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

Free

Young people can test their strength, endurance, memory and tine tune their super hero skills through games. They will make a mask and take pictures with some famous heroes and villains. For more information, call (309) 497-2200.

AUG. 9

Taste of Peoria

Wednesday, 4-11 p.m.

Festival Park, Peoria Riverfront

$2 admission

36th Annual Taste of Peoria will offer a variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts will be sold for $1 – $3 each. In addition to a variety of food samples, the Taste of Peoria features live entertainment on two stages and will offer a free shuttle service throughout downtown Peoria. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com.

Back to School Movie at the Lakeview Library

Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.

1137 W. Lake Ave., Peoria

Free

The movie “High School Musical 3” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 497-2200.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events–