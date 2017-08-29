–Peoria County Calendar of Events

AUG. 31-SEPT. 4

National Sweetcorn Festival

Thur., 5 -11 p.m.; Fri. 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sat., 6 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sun., 8 a.m.-12 a.m.; Mon. 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

McFarren Park, Hoopeston, Ill.

$3

Hoopeston Jaycees sponsor the 74th Annual Sweetcorn Festival which includes a car show, tractor pulls, live music, flea market, children’s fishing derby, demo derbies, midway rides, and free sweetcorn on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, email info@hoopestonjaycees.org.

‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

7:30 p.m. each night

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$22; $18 for students 18 and under

‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ tells the story of a small-town girl, Millie Dillmount, who comes to New York City to marry for money instead of love – a thoroughly modern aim in 1922, when women were just entering the workforce. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

SEPT. 1-2

Amateur Comedy Tournament

Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Jukebox Comedy Club, 3527 W. Farmington Rd., Peoria

$12

Entrants who have survived the preliminary rounds compete for the top prize. For more information, visit jukeboxcomedy.com.

Peoria Blues Heritage Music Festival

Fri., begins at 6:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m.

The Landing, Peoria Riverfront Festival Park

$30-$45

Twenty-eight bands will perform. For a full schedule and band listing, visit http://pbhfest.com.

SEPT. 1-4

Miss Teen Illinois Pageant

Friday-Sunday, 8-9:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, ISU, Normal

$45-$60

The pageant begins with the competition for Miss Teen Illinois on Friday evening, followed by the Miss Illinois competition on Saturday, and Coronation on Monday. For more information, call (913) 381-7121.

SEPT. 2

Pub Night at the Dome

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

Take a trip through the Universe while enjoying beer and pizza. Three craft beers are available. For tickets, call (309) 686-7000.

Miles Nielsen and ‘The Rusted Hearts’ Performs at Pour Bros

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, 4450 N. Prospect Rd., Suite C1, Peoria Heights

Free

Miles Nielsen plays Western-influenced rock and 60s classics. For more information, call (309) 670-0340.

Concert at the Vineyard: Jammsammich

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 band cover; youths 12 and under free

Bring your lawn chair to enjoy the locally favorite Jammsammich. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Hummingbird Festival & Pollination Celebration

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 E. Road, McLean

Learn about hummingbirds from experts, take guided hikes and garden tours, and learn about native landscaping. For more information, call (309) 874-2432.

SEPT. 4

Labor Day Parade

Monday, 10 a.m.

Begins at the Fire Station on Monroe Street

Free

Over 100 entries of various trade unions participate in the parade that ends at the County Courthouse. For more information, visit www.peoriaevents.com/events/labor-day-parade-picnic.

Labor Day Picnic

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Riverfront Festival Park, 200 NE Water St., Peoria

Free admission

The picnic will take place following the Labor Day Parade. Food and entertainment provided. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com.

Music on the Patio: ‘Stewart’s Goose’

Monday, 1-4 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

Free

Relax and enjoy the music and the atmosphere. Ropp Jersey cheese and crackers and Chocolatier chocolates will be available. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

SEPT. 5

Educator Open House at the Museum

Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free for educators with ID

Participate in a STEAM Educational Resource Fair and connect with other educators. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Space Is the Place

Tuesday, 4:30-5:30

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$30

Youth aged 8-12 will fly through space using an Xbox controller under the guidance of educator Nick Rae. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

SEPT. 6

Beginning Line Dancing

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Stone Country, 4208 Pfeiffer Rd., Bartonville

$4

Learn to line dance with or without a partner. For more information, call (309) 349-5282.

Messy Mornings at the Museum

Wednesday, 9:30-10:15 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$35

Children aged 2-5 will explore art activities and will get messy doing it. For tickets or more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Relax Under the Stars

Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Have lunch in the relaxing atmosphere of the planetarium. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events–