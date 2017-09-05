–Peoria County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 7

Children’s Anthropology Classes at the Museum

Thursday, 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$35

Kathryn Driscoll will lead the youth in learning fascinating facts about human kind. Ages 8-11 meet from 10-11; ages 12-17 meet from 11-noon. Pre-register by calling (309) 686-7000.

Elementary Pottery Class

Thursday, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Studio 1, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$55

Youth aged 6-10 will learn to build projects with clay. Pre-register by calling (309) 686-7000.

SEPT. 7-10

Pekin Marigold Festival Theme: ‘Marigolds on Patrol’

Thurs., 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mineral Springs Park and Downtown Pekin

Free

In addition to the famous medallion hunt, the guest of this year’s festival will be Erik Estrada who will sign autographs on Saturday from 2-4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1-1:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Broadway. For more information, visit pekinchamber.com.

SEPT. 8

St. Jude Harvest Moon

Friday, 7-11 p.m.

Warehouse, 736 SW Washington St., Peoria

$70

Event features craft beers, heavy appetizers, a raffle, cocktails, live entertainment and dancing. All proceeds benefit St. Jude. For tickets visit stjude.org/harvestmoonpeoria.

SEPT. 8-10

Mossville Fall Festival

Fri. and Sat., 10-5 p.m.; Sun., noon-4 p.m.

Hayloft Shops, 10690 State Rte. 29

Free

Unique finds, demonstrating artists, discounts at The Hayloft Shops, Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, live music, and lunch by Bananas Beach Club. For more information, call (800) 900-9495.

SEPT. 8-15

Disney’s ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University

$20; ages 20 and under $15

Retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of what it means to be a hero. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

SEPT. 9

Heartland Festival Orchestra Concert

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$38; $10 for children

The concert will feature Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and Copland’s ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’ and ‘A Lincoln Portrait’ with local artist and musician Preston Jackson as narrator. For more information, call (309) 339-3943.

Children’s Home Association Annual Cattle Auction

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Weaver Angus Farm, 6000 N. War Memorial Dr., Peoria

$100

The event will feature Baseball Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith and Ryne Sandberg in addition to the cattle auction, silent auction, dinner, and entertainment. For more information, call (309) 687-7215.

Heroes, Blues & Barbecues

Saturday, 2-10 p.m.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League, 1125 Spring Bay Rd., E. Peoria

$10

Live music by Smokers Blues Band and PhanieRae & The Sould Shaker, J. T. Doubt from Snake Oil Salesman in addition to BBQ pork and chicken legs. Also included are activities for the kids, raffles, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the Heart of Illinois Blue Star Mothers and the Illinois Valley Fuller Center for Housing. For more information, call (309) 681-4010.

Party on Sun Plaza

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$55

Event features cuisine from 9 of the area’s finest restaurants and caterers, live music by the Brazillionaires and Samba Dance Lessons. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Walk to Defeat ALS

Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Dozer Park, 730 SW Jefferson St., Peoria

$250 per individual

Help raise money to find a cure for ALS. For more information, visit facebook.com/PeoriaWalk.

Worldwide Day of Play

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Glen Oak Park, 2218 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

Free

Enjoy Daniel Tiger and Be My Neighbor Day sponsored by the Fred Rogers Group and WTVP, family-friendly activities, free entertainment, touch a truck, a children’s resource fair, a photo booth and bounce houses plus get discounted admission to the Peoria Zoo and free admission to the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum. For more information, call (309) 682-1200.

Free Day at the Museum

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Meet chemists and other scientists for “Science Rocks!” For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Breakfast with the Monkeys

Saturday, 9-10 a.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Rd.

$18 adults; $12 child

Eat a light breakfast while learning about monkeys and then see the monkeys get their breakfast. For reservations, call (309) 681-3559.

PNC Worldwide Day of Play: Peoria Zoo

Saturday, all day

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Rd.

$3

Enjoy free games and activities, a resource fair and touch a truck. For more information, call (309) 686-3365.

Adult DIY Day at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Drop in to use the library’s space and tools to create whatever you like. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

Chillicothe Craft and Vendor Fair

Saturday, 4-9 p.m.

Shore Acres Park, 100 Park Blvd.

Free

Over 60 vendors including vendor food trucks. For more information, call (309) 274-4556.

Rader Family Farms Opening

Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

1238 Ropp Rd., Normal

Admission required for the activities area only

Entertainment activities for all ages, Giant Corn Maze, hayrides, jumping pillow and pumpkins. For more information, visit raderfamilyfarms.com.

SEPT. 10

Light, Sketch Doodle!

Sunday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Sun Plaza, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$5

Family friendly art workshop. All materials included. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

SEPT. 11

Comic Art Club Meets at the Library

Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville

Free

Youths 10 and older can learn to draw in the manga style. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

SEPT. 11-16

Art & Photography Show

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat. 1-4 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Annual art show of both amateur and professional artists’ works. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

SEPT. 12

Art Club at the Museum: Light in Art

Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with general admission

Enjoy a casual staff-led discussion which highlights how artists have used light in their works. Coffee and treats served. Bring your own coffee cup. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Fix More Fish

Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m.

OSF St Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$20

Jenna Smith, University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator, will explain how to cook fish, including how to purchase it, the different types and recipes using fish. To register, call (888) 627-5673.

SEPT. 13

Senior Morning at the Museum

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free for seniors

Twenty-eight works of art from the museum’s permanent collection will be studied to discover how artists have used light. For more information, call (309) 863-3015.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events–