–Peoria County Calendar of Events

Peoria County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 12, 2017
SEPT. 14
CASA Quarterbacks Recruitment Meeting
Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.
The Fieldhouse, 1200 W. Main St., Peoria
Free
Court Appointed Special Associates program is drafting new members. The program aims to reduce the amount of time children spend in foster care and help ensure that the child’s best interest is served in the court process. For more information, call (309) 669-2939.
SEPT. 13-16
Disney’s ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’
Thur.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.
Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St.
$20; $15 for 20 and under
A regional premiere, the Academy Award-winning team have created a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.
SEPT. 15
Salsa at the Contemporary Art Center
Friday, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
305 SW Water St., Peoria
$7
Lessons will be held from 8:30-9:30. Music by DJ Ed Caballero. For more information, call (309) 674-6877.
Night Paddle & Campfire Dinner at Camp Wokanda
Friday, 6-9 p.m.
620 E. Boy Scout Rd., Chillicothe
$15 per person
Canoes, paddles, PFDs and campfire dinner are provided. For more information, call (309) 579-2157.
SEPT. 15-17
Peoria Oktoberfest
Fri., 5-11:30 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sun., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Park
$10
Event showcases German heritage through song, dance, food and cultural exhibits. For more information, visit oktoberfestpeoria.com.
SEPT. 16
Illinois River Sweep
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Meet at Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
Hundreds of volunteers work to clean up the riverbanks from Chicago to Grafton. Gloves and trash bags provided. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
South Side Stroll & Community Health Fair
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Proctor Recreation Center, 309 DuSable St., Peoria
Free
Proctor Center teams with Girl Trek to encourage women and girls to walk for their health. Informational health fair follows the stroll. For more information, call (309) 673-9183.
Peoria Riverfront Market
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
200 block of Water Street
Free
Features local produce, meats, cheeses, breads, flowers, plus local art, live music, and demonstrations. For more information, visit downtownpeoria.com/peoria-riverfront-market.
Scouting at the Museum: Super Science
Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Illinois River Classroom, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$20 for Scouts; $5.50 for chaperones
Explore the science behind static electricity, light, and density.
While this workshop is intended for Wolf Cub Scouts to earn their Super Science belt loop, it is open to scouts and family members of all ages. For more information or to register, call (309) 686-7000.
River Spirit Flute Circle
Saturday, 1-2 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
Randy Starnes, a local flute maker, will lead the group in playing wooden flutes. No experience necessary. Flutes available for loan or purchase. For more information, visit ilmidwife@comcast.net.
Museum Class: Really Wild Weather
Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon
Studio 3, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$12
Participants will learn about weather through activities including a lightning calculator. Event will end with a demonstration of the Tornado Cannon. For more information or to register, call (309) 686-7000.
Bubblegum Jack Featured at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9.
$5 bad cover charge
Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Reserve deck seating for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
SEPT. 17
Jazz Society Presents ‘Gypsy Jazz’
Sunday, 6-8:30 p.m.
Trailside Event Center, second floor of Trefzger’s Bakery, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
$8; students free
Guest group for the night is John Miller and the Romaniacs who play ‘jazz hot’ music created by Django Reinhardt. For more information, call (309) 243-1582.
Celebrate Rosh Hashanah
Sunday, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.
$8
Celebrate the Jewish community in Peoria and learn about the holiday Rosh Hashanah. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.
SEPT. 19
Growing Carnivorous Plants Webinar
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.; repeats Sep. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Participate from your home computer
Free
The University of Illinois Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson will discuss the interesting plants and offer ways to care for them. For more information, call (309) 663-8270.
–Peoria County Calendar of Events–