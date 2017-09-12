–Peoria County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 14

CASA Quarterbacks Recruitment Meeting

Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.

The Fieldhouse, 1200 W. Main St., Peoria

Free

Court Appointed Special Associates program is drafting new members. The program aims to reduce the amount of time children spend in foster care and help ensure that the child’s best interest is served in the court process. For more information, call (309) 669-2939.

SEPT. 13-16

Disney’s ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Thur.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St.

$20; $15 for 20 and under

A regional premiere, the Academy Award-winning team have created a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

SEPT. 15

Salsa at the Contemporary Art Center

Friday, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

305 SW Water St., Peoria

$7

Lessons will be held from 8:30-9:30. Music by DJ Ed Caballero. For more information, call (309) 674-6877.

Night Paddle & Campfire Dinner at Camp Wokanda

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

620 E. Boy Scout Rd., Chillicothe

$15 per person

Canoes, paddles, PFDs and campfire dinner are provided. For more information, call (309) 579-2157.

SEPT. 15-17

Peoria Oktoberfest

Fri., 5-11:30 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sun., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Park

$10

Event showcases German heritage through song, dance, food and cultural exhibits. For more information, visit oktoberfestpeoria.com.

SEPT. 16

Illinois River Sweep

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Meet at Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Hundreds of volunteers work to clean up the riverbanks from Chicago to Grafton. Gloves and trash bags provided. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

South Side Stroll & Community Health Fair

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Proctor Recreation Center, 309 DuSable St., Peoria

Free

Proctor Center teams with Girl Trek to encourage women and girls to walk for their health. Informational health fair follows the stroll. For more information, call (309) 673-9183.

Peoria Riverfront Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

200 block of Water Street

Free

Features local produce, meats, cheeses, breads, flowers, plus local art, live music, and demonstrations. For more information, visit downtownpeoria.com/peoria-riverfront-market.

Scouting at the Museum: Super Science

Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Illinois River Classroom, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$20 for Scouts; $5.50 for chaperones

Explore the science behind static electricity, light, and density.

While this workshop is intended for Wolf Cub Scouts to earn their Super Science belt loop, it is open to scouts and family members of all ages. For more information or to register, call (309) 686-7000.

River Spirit Flute Circle

Saturday, 1-2 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Randy Starnes, a local flute maker, will lead the group in playing wooden flutes. No experience necessary. Flutes available for loan or purchase. For more information, visit ilmidwife@comcast.net.

Museum Class: Really Wild Weather

Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon

Studio 3, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$12

Participants will learn about weather through activities including a lightning calculator. Event will end with a demonstration of the Tornado Cannon. For more information or to register, call (309) 686-7000.

Bubblegum Jack Featured at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9.

$5 bad cover charge

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Reserve deck seating for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

SEPT. 17

Jazz Society Presents ‘Gypsy Jazz’

Sunday, 6-8:30 p.m.

Trailside Event Center, second floor of Trefzger’s Bakery, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

$8; students free

Guest group for the night is John Miller and the Romaniacs who play ‘jazz hot’ music created by Django Reinhardt. For more information, call (309) 243-1582.

Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Sunday, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.

$8

Celebrate the Jewish community in Peoria and learn about the holiday Rosh Hashanah. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.

SEPT. 19

Growing Carnivorous Plants Webinar

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.; repeats Sep. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Participate from your home computer

Free

The University of Illinois Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson will discuss the interesting plants and offer ways to care for them. For more information, call (309) 663-8270.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events–