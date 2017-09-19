–Peoria County Calendar of Events

Peoria County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 19, 2017
SEPT. 21
Bryony Hussey Art Lecture
Thursday, 5 p.m.
Horowitz Auditorium, Bradley University, 1500 W. Bradley, Peoria
Free
Bryony Hussey, International Artist in Residence, will present the Visual Voices Lecture. For more information, call (309) 677-2989.
SEPT. 21-23
“Nevertheless, She Created”
Wednesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jefferson Street Studios & Gallery, 206 W. Jefferson, Morton
Free
Art works of Kelly Scarfe, Rose Hubbard and Nichole Gronvold Roller will be in the exhibit. For more information, call (309) 678-6136.
SEPT. 21-24
Niña and Pinta Replica Ships Moored at Peoria
Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront, 110 SW Water St.
$8 adults; $7 seniors, $6 students 5-16; 4 and under free
Self-guided tours of the replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships. For more information or to schedule group tour, call (787) 672-2152 or visit thenina.com.
SEPT. 22
Ice Skating Exhibition and Competition
Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Owens Center, 1918 W. Lake Ave., Peoria
Free
Owens Center ice skating lesson participants will compete and show off their skills. For more information, call (309) 686-3368.
SEPT. 22-24
Conklin Players Present “Smoke on the Mountain”
Thurs.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m.
Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington
$25; $8 students through college age
Features country hits from Hank Williams and Patsy Cline to Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. A Pre-Show Buffet Dinner is available at 5:30 on Friday, and 1:30 on Sunday for $25 per person. Make reservations by calling (309) 444-8600.
Golden Eagle Intertribal Powwow
Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Lake Lou Yaeger Solar Circle, 4 Marina Lane, Litchfield
Free admission and parking
Storytelling for young and old, children’s dances, treats and gifts, handcrafted vendors, food, auctions and raffles. Representatives from several different Tribal Nations. For more information, call (217) 851-2206.
SEPT. 23
Peoria Symphony Orchestra Concert Presents “Reflections”
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson
$10 – $85
Music of Bernstein, Brahms, Mussorgsky with Pianist Jorge Federico Osorio at the keyboard. For more information, call (309) 671-1096.
Hypnohumorist Terry Grawey
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria Pizza Works, 3921 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria Heights
$19
The comedy hypnosis show includes a dinner buffet. Phil Raso will also perform magic. For more information, call (309) 251-5531.
Brazillinaires Perform at Wildlife Prairie
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 Taylor Rd., Hanna City
$5
Family friendly concert features favorite local group. For more information, call (309) 676-0998.
Haunted Peoria Tour
Saturday, begins at 1:30 p.m.
Leaves from the Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$12.50
Tour bus takes a route through the city while a docent tells about Peoria’s ghosts, legends and curses. For more information, call (309) 674-1921.
Peoria RiverFront Market
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
200 Block of Water Street
Free
Market features local produce, meats, cheeses, breads, flowers, art and music. For more information, visit visitdowntownpeoria.com/peoria-riverfront-market.
Tree ID Walk at Forest Park Nature Center
Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
Learn to identify trees by their leaves and growth habits. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
Highway J Performs at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5 per person band cover
Highway J is a rock band with a difference. Bring a lawn chair or purchase seating on the deck for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
Peoria Show & Go Bicycle Ride
Saturday, 7-8 a.m.
30-30 Coffee, 734 Main St., Peoria
$15 membership fee
Ride 35-40 miles with a quick espresso stop at Eli’s in Morton. Goal is to get 35+ miles and a coffee all in 2.5 hours and back home early. For more information, visit ivwheelmn.org.
Michael W. Smith Performs at Braden Auditorium
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal
Michael W. Smith with special guest Grayson Reed will perform. For more information, visit michaelwsmith.com or call (309) 438-5444.
SEPT. 23-24
Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair
Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront
$5 ($7 for both days)
Over 150 national artists will have their work on display and for sale. For more information, visit peoriaartguild.com.
SEPT. 24
Pioneer Days at Sommer Park
Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards
$3
Experience firsthand the daily life of rural Peorians in the mid 19th century. Activities may include hand dipping candles, blacksmithing, school lessons, woodworking, chores, pioneer cemetery tours, hayrides, and livestock care. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.
Friends of HOIDSA Walk
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Dozer Park, 730 SW Jefferson, Peoria
$5
The Heart of Illinois Down Syndrome Association’s 10th anniversary walk. For more information, call (309) 241-8195.
Woofstock Fundraiser
Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards
$25 for one person and one dog
Stray Midway Shelter (SAMS) of Hanna City hosts its 4th annual fundraiser featuring live music by the Corn Wolves and United Groove Theory, as well as games and contests. To receive a t-shirt, the fee is $40. Guests without dogs pay $20. For more information, visit samsrescue.org/woofstock.
Be Anything!
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.
$8
Program to encourage children to think about careers and what they might become. For more information, call (309) 681-2853.
Strides for Justice 5K
Sunday, 8 a.m.
Tower Park, 1222 E. Kingman Ave., Peoria Heights
$30
Timed 5K walk/run on Grandview Drive raises money for Prairie State Legal Services. Post-race party and awards at Oliver’s. To register or for more information, visit stridesforjustice.com.
SEPT. 24-25
Alpaca Farm Days
Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mon., 1-5 p.m.
Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E 400 North Rd., Heyworth
Free
Come out to see the animals, watch demonstrations of spinning and felting, and purchase products made of alpaca fur. For more information, call (309) 473-3232.
