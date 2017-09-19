–Peoria County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 21

Bryony Hussey Art Lecture

Thursday, 5 p.m.

Horowitz Auditorium, Bradley University, 1500 W. Bradley, Peoria

Free

Bryony Hussey, International Artist in Residence, will present the Visual Voices Lecture. For more information, call (309) 677-2989.

SEPT. 21-23

“Nevertheless, She Created”

Wednesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jefferson Street Studios & Gallery, 206 W. Jefferson, Morton

Free

Art works of Kelly Scarfe, Rose Hubbard and Nichole Gronvold Roller will be in the exhibit. For more information, call (309) 678-6136.

SEPT. 21-24

Niña and Pinta Replica Ships Moored at Peoria

Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront, 110 SW Water St.

$8 adults; $7 seniors, $6 students 5-16; 4 and under free

Self-guided tours of the replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships. For more information or to schedule group tour, call (787) 672-2152 or visit thenina.com.

SEPT. 22

Ice Skating Exhibition and Competition

Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Owens Center, 1918 W. Lake Ave., Peoria

Free

Owens Center ice skating lesson participants will compete and show off their skills. For more information, call (309) 686-3368.

SEPT. 22-24

Conklin Players Present “Smoke on the Mountain”

Thurs.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25; $8 students through college age

Features country hits from Hank Williams and Patsy Cline to Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. A Pre-Show Buffet Dinner is available at 5:30 on Friday, and 1:30 on Sunday for $25 per person. Make reservations by calling (309) 444-8600.

Golden Eagle Intertribal Powwow

Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lake Lou Yaeger Solar Circle, 4 Marina Lane, Litchfield

Free admission and parking

Storytelling for young and old, children’s dances, treats and gifts, handcrafted vendors, food, auctions and raffles. Representatives from several different Tribal Nations. For more information, call (217) 851-2206.

SEPT. 23

Peoria Symphony Orchestra Concert Presents “Reflections”

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson

$10 – $85

Music of Bernstein, Brahms, Mussorgsky with Pianist Jorge Federico Osorio at the keyboard. For more information, call (309) 671-1096.

Hypnohumorist Terry Grawey

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Pizza Works, 3921 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria Heights

$19

The comedy hypnosis show includes a dinner buffet. Phil Raso will also perform magic. For more information, call (309) 251-5531.

Brazillinaires Perform at Wildlife Prairie

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 Taylor Rd., Hanna City

$5

Family friendly concert features favorite local group. For more information, call (309) 676-0998.

Haunted Peoria Tour

Saturday, begins at 1:30 p.m.

Leaves from the Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$12.50

Tour bus takes a route through the city while a docent tells about Peoria’s ghosts, legends and curses. For more information, call (309) 674-1921.

Peoria RiverFront Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

200 Block of Water Street

Free

Market features local produce, meats, cheeses, breads, flowers, art and music. For more information, visit visitdowntownpeoria.com/peoria-riverfront-market.

Tree ID Walk at Forest Park Nature Center

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Learn to identify trees by their leaves and growth habits. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Highway J Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 per person band cover

Highway J is a rock band with a difference. Bring a lawn chair or purchase seating on the deck for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Peoria Show & Go Bicycle Ride

Saturday, 7-8 a.m.

30-30 Coffee, 734 Main St., Peoria

$15 membership fee

Ride 35-40 miles with a quick espresso stop at Eli’s in Morton. Goal is to get 35+ miles and a coffee all in 2.5 hours and back home early. For more information, visit ivwheelmn.org.

Michael W. Smith Performs at Braden Auditorium

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal

Michael W. Smith with special guest Grayson Reed will perform. For more information, visit michaelwsmith.com or call (309) 438-5444.

SEPT. 23-24

Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair

Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

$5 ($7 for both days)

Over 150 national artists will have their work on display and for sale. For more information, visit peoriaartguild.com.

SEPT. 24

Pioneer Days at Sommer Park

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Experience firsthand the daily life of rural Peorians in the mid 19th century. Activities may include hand dipping candles, blacksmithing, school lessons, woodworking, chores, pioneer cemetery tours, hayrides, and livestock care. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Friends of HOIDSA Walk

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Dozer Park, 730 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$5

The Heart of Illinois Down Syndrome Association’s 10th anniversary walk. For more information, call (309) 241-8195.

Woofstock Fundraiser

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

$25 for one person and one dog

Stray Midway Shelter (SAMS) of Hanna City hosts its 4th annual fundraiser featuring live music by the Corn Wolves and United Groove Theory, as well as games and contests. To receive a t-shirt, the fee is $40. Guests without dogs pay $20. For more information, visit samsrescue.org/woofstock.

Be Anything!

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.

$8

Program to encourage children to think about careers and what they might become. For more information, call (309) 681-2853.

Strides for Justice 5K

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Tower Park, 1222 E. Kingman Ave., Peoria Heights

$30

Timed 5K walk/run on Grandview Drive raises money for Prairie State Legal Services. Post-race party and awards at Oliver’s. To register or for more information, visit stridesforjustice.com.

SEPT. 24-25

Alpaca Farm Days

Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mon., 1-5 p.m.

Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E 400 North Rd., Heyworth

Free

Come out to see the animals, watch demonstrations of spinning and felting, and purchase products made of alpaca fur. For more information, call (309) 473-3232.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events–