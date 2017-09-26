–Peoria County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 29-30

Tremont Townwide Garage Sale

SEPT. 28-30

Tailgates & Tallboys Festival

Thur., 6-11 p.m., Fri. 4:30-11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Festival Lawn

$29-$99 (1-3 day passes available)

Headliners will be Chris Janson on Thursday, Aaron Lewis on Friday and Cole Swindell on Saturday. For more information, visit limelighteventplex.com.

SEPT. 29

Shore Acres Barn Dance

Friday, 7 p.m.

100 Park Blvd., Chillicothe

$7 for adults; family maximum of $20.

Bring a snack to share and come to enjoy the music of ‘Too Old to Be Controlled’ with callers Jim Hicks and Gail Hintze. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (309) 274-5358.

SEPT. 29-30

Kayaking in the Wild

Fri., 5 p.m.; Sat., 9 and 11 a.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3836 Taylor Rd., Hanna City

$15

Beginners class will teach safety and kayaking techniques. Kayaks and safety equipment are provided. Ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. To register, call (309) 676-0998.

SEPT. 29-OCT. 1

Cornstock Kids Present ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$16 adults; $10 kids 12 and under

Perennial favorite musical will be performed by a cast of youth actors. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

ICC Theatre Presents ‘The Underpants’

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m.

Adults $8; students and seniors $6.

Humorous play by Steve Martin will keep you laughing. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

SEPT. 30

Well Water Seminar

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave., Peoria

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated

‘The Gathering at the Well Water Seminar’ will address water issues at both the local and global level. Free lunch catered by Avanti’s. To register, call (309) 673-8501.

Green View Annual Fall Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Green View Garden Center, 2700 W. Cedar Hills Dr., Dunlap

Free

Event features live music, food, hay rack rides, face painting, a vendor fair and pets from ARK Animal Shelter available to adopt. For more information, call (309) 243-7761.

Harvesting Hope Fundraiser

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Jump Trading Simulations and Education Ctr., 1306 N. Berkley Ave., Peoria

$75

Gala to benefit the Pediatric Resource Center which provides specialized, child-friendly medical evaluations to victims of child physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect. For more information or tickets, call (309) 624-9595.

Tianguis Mexican Outdoor Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Casa de Arte, 306 Pecan, Peoria

Free admission

Event includes music, food and vendors. For more information, visit facebook.com/TianguisPeoria.

Mark Linder Walk for the Mind

Saturday, 7:30 a.m.

Peoria RiverPlex, 600 NE Water St.

$20 adults; $10 kids 10 and under; free for survivors.

The Walk raises funds for brain tumor research at the Univ. of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. For more information, visit marklinderwalkforthemind.org.

Nick Jonas Concert

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Renaissance Coliseum, Bradley University Campus

$35

Nick Jonas is a multi-platinum and Grammy nominated recording artist, actor and songwriter. For more information, call (309) 677-3050.

Running with the Dogs

Saturday, 8 a.m.

Junction City Shopping Center, 5901 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

$30 adults; $15 youths; free for ages 12 & under.

5K/3K race which raises money for Paws Giving Independence, an organization that takes shelter dogs and trains them as service dogs. For more information, visit givingindependence.org.

Fire Breathing Dragons at the Museum

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with regular paid admission

Art-spiration will offer a free family-friendly workshops that encourages teamwork, investigation and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Vineyard Features ‘PhannieRae & The Soul Shakers’

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 per person band cover

Musical group covers genres from classic rock to Motown. Reserve seating on the deck $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

OCT. 1

Songs from the Woods Present Bill Staines

Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

$10 adults; $9 for 12 and under

Songs from the Woods Concert Series continues with folk musician Bill Staines. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Schlachtfest

Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

Hickory Grove Park, 12403 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap

Free

Peoria German-American Society hosts event filled with German music, food and beer, as well as other cultural activities. For more information, call (309) 691-7484.

OCT. 1-15

Costume Swap & Create

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.

$8

Donate old costumes in return for a voucher good for a free costume available on October 21. PlayHouse staff will help create your own accessories. PlayHouse hours are Mon, Wed-Sat from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays noon-5. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.

OCT. 3

Senior Safety Fair Sponsored by Peoria County Triad

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Itoo Hall, 4909 W. Farmington Rd., Peoria

Free

Event features a panel of experts on issues affecting senior citizens, lunch, door prizes, vendors, tests and screenings and flu shots from Walgreens. For more information, call (309) 682-3500.

OCT. 4

Lunch Under the Stars

Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Regular admission

Enjoy a short star talk, and then let your tension float away under the starry skies. Free parking in the museum’s parking garage. Not suitable for children. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Messy Morning at the Museum

Wednesday, 9:30-10:15 a.m.

Classroom 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$35

Caregivers and children will experiment with all kinds of painting. For more information or to register, call (309) 686-7000.

Seed Collection Workday

Wed., 10-11 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

People aged 14 and older will help collect seeds at the Nature Center. Bring gloves, sturdy shoes and water. Tools will be provided. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events–