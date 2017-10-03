–Peoria County Calendar of Events

OCT. 6

CIAO First Fridays Artists’ Tour

Friday, 5-9

Contemporary Art Center

Free

ciaopeoria.com

OCT. 6-7

Haunted Infirmary

Friday & Saturday, 7p.m.-1 a.m.

Bartonville Insane Asylum, 4500 Enterprise Dr.

$15

The Limestone JFL and Insane Women Productions host The Gateway of Doom. For more information, visit hauntedinfirmary.org.

Pekin Haunt

Friday & Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Pekin Paintball Park, 14444 Towerline Dr.

$10-$20

Features paintball guns, zombies, a haunted house and a corn maze. Prices are $10 for the corn maze, $20 for a battlewagon ride. For more information, call (309) 346-7000.

Spider Hill

Friday & Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe

$10

Visit the Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror and Zombie Invasion. For more information, visit threesisterspark.com.

OCT. 6-8

Corn Stock for Kids Presents Joseph

Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun., 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$16; $10 for kids 12 and under

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed by Corn Stock for Kids. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

Peoria Players Presents “The Woman in Black”

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University St., Peoria

$15; $10 for youths

A young solicitor travels to a remote village where he discovers the vengeful ghost of a scorned woman is terrorizing the locals. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

OCT. 6-29

Hogwarts Garden of Botanical Wonders

Fridays & Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Gardens, 2420 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

Free; donations appreciated

Experience the magic of Hogwarts as Luthy Botanical Garden embrace the theme of Harry Potter for the Chrysanthemum Show. For more information, call (309) 681-3506.

OCT. 7

Fall French Market in the Park

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

Free

Event features crepes, antiques, croissants, herbs, vintage finds, furniture, flowers, craftsmen, and food vendors. For more information, call (309) 696-1164.

Michael Palascak Performs at 5-Points

Saturday, 7 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25

The show celebrates Five Points’ 10-year anniversary with a night of laughter and audience participation. For more information or tickets, call (309) 444-8222.

Super Saturday at the Museum: Fizzing Colors

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with paid admission

Explore science and see some fizzy action. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Mischief Live at the Civic Center

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

201 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$16-$79

America’s Most Wanted Magicians perform. For more information, or tickets call (800) 745-3000.

Pink Turn N’ Burn Barrel Race

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Copperas Creek, 4302 S. Hanna City/Glasford Rd., Hanna City

Free

Practice runs begin at 8 a.m. and the show starts at 11. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Pink Fund for breast cancer patients. For more information, visit facebook.com/pinkbarrels.

Spooky Tangles at the Museum

Saturday, 1-2 p.m.

Studio 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$30; $8 materials fee

Join the Zentangle class to create drawings for Halloween. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

OCT. 7-8

Spoon River Drive

Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Towns in Fulton County

Free

In addition to communities in Fulton County, the drive will include Elmwood in Peoria County and Havana Front Park in Mason County. Event includes hundreds of vendor booths along the route. For a map, visit spponriverdrive.org, tourist information.

OCT. 8

Old Time Folk and Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Bring your guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument to the Nature Center for a jam session. Meet other musicians and learn some new songs. Music lovers of all ages are encouraged to come, listen and enjoy. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Fall Foliage Walk

Sunday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Hosted by the Peoria Park District and the Forest Park Nature Center. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

OCT. 10

Art Club at the Riverfront Museum

Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with general admission

Bring your own coffee cup and enjoy an hour of discussion around an art object or two from the museum’s collection. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

OCT. 11

China Painters’ Art Show

Wednesday, 1-5 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Dr., Bloomington

Free

Illinois World Organization of China Painters Art Show offers a display of fine porcelain and demonstrations. For more information, visit illinoiswocp.com.

