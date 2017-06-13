–Peoria County Calendar of Events

JUNE 15

Steamboat Days Festival

Thurs., 7-10:30 p.m.; Fri. 8-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

Free

Event includes a carnival, vendor foods and drinks and musical entertainment. The Steamboat Classic race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com/events/steamboat-days-festival.

Free Total Solar Eclipse Lecture

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

To get ready for the August 21 total eclipse, the museum staff will provide information on the best spots in Central Illinois to view the event and provide safety information as well. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Summer Storytime at the Nature Center

Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights.

Free

Young people will enjoy stories in a natural setting. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

JUNE 15-17

Cats

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

E. Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.

$20

The Eastlight Theatre will present the box office hit “Cats.” For more information, call (309) 699-7469.

JUNE 16

Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, 4-7 p.m.

Logan Park, 1414 S. Livingston St., Peoria

Free

Learn about the history of Juneteenth and enjoy the events at the park. For more information, call (309) 676-8179.

JUNE 17

Hosta Society Biennial Garden Walk

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gardens in the Peoria area

$15

Gardens in Dunlap, Peoria, Mapleton, Pekin, and East Peoria will be open for guests. For more information, call (309) 678-4119.

Central Illinois Stars of Hope Walk

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Oak Ridge Park, 1500 Cummings Lane, Washington

$25; children $15

Funds from the walk benefit patients and families affected by Huntington’s disease Parkinson’s disease and neurological disorders. For more information, call (309) 253-0646.

Ride for the Cure

Saturday, begins at 10 a.m.

Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson, 615 S. Maxwell Road, Peoria

$15 donation

Ride from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and then return for hot dogs and chili while prize winners are drawn. All proceeds go to Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1952579648306116.

Pollinator Walk at Forest Park Nature Center

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Discover the beautiful and fascinating pollinators that play a critical role in the forests and prairies of our area. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9

$5, under 12 free

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the groove-driven funk and other favorites of one of the area’s best bands. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

JUNE 17-18

Breakfast with the Tigers

Sat. and Sun., 9-10 a.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$18 adults; $12 for child

Event features a light breakfast and visiting the tigers to see them enjoy their breakfast, too. To register, call (309) 681-3559.

JUNE 18

Jazz Society Program at the New Location

Sunday, 7:15 p.m.

Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

$8; students free

The guest group is Todd Kelly Quintet which will present original tunes plus lesser-known jazz standards. For more information, call (309) 243-1582 or (309) 692-5330.

Peoria Municipal Band Concert

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Glen Oak Park Amphitheatre, 2218 N. Prospect Road

Free

Conductor David Vroman will lead the band in spirited music. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.

Father’s Day Cookout

Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City

Fees unknown

Enjoy a ribeye steak sandwich, BBQ pork sandwich, bratwurst, chicken legs, hot dogs, hamburgers and sides. For more information, visit http://wildlifeprairiepark.org/event/fathers-day-cookout/

Father’s Day Lunch Cruise

Sunday, 12:30-2:30 and 5-7 p.m.

Steamboat landing at the Peoria Riverfront

$40; $20 for children 4-12

The lunch cruise will feature Chuck and the C-Notes. Boarding begins at noon. For reservations, call (309) 637-8000.

JUNE 19

Family Movie at the Amphitheatre: The Jungle Book

Monday, 8-9:30 p.m.

2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

$.50

For more information, call (309) 681-2865.

Introduction to Etsy

Monday, 7 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 Airport Road, Peoria

Free

Teens and adults can learn about selling their wares on the internet. For more information, call (309) 697-3822, ext. 13.

JUNE 19-23

Summer Choir Camp

Each day 8:30-7 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave., Peoria

$45

Students entering third grade through sixth grade can participate in this non-religious music learning experience. For more information, call (309) 673-8501.

JUNE 20

In This Moment Half God/Half Devil

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Limelight Eventplex, 8102 N. University St., Peoria

$22-$45

The show is for all ages. For more information, visit limelighteventplex.com.

Art Club Meeting at the Riverfront Museum

Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.

222 SW Washington St., Peoria

Free with general admission

Art Club is for people who love art and want to immerse themselves in it. The topic for June is the artwork in the Kottemann Collection at the museum. Coffee and treats will be served. Bring your own coffee cup. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

