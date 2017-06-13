–Peoria County Calendar of Events

Peoria County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 13, 2017
JUNE 15
Steamboat Days Festival
Thurs., 7-10:30 p.m.; Fri. 8-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront
Free
Event includes a carnival, vendor foods and drinks and musical entertainment. The Steamboat Classic race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com/events/steamboat-days-festival.
Free Total Solar Eclipse Lecture
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free
To get ready for the August 21 total eclipse, the museum staff will provide information on the best spots in Central Illinois to view the event and provide safety information as well. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Summer Storytime at the Nature Center
Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights.
Free
Young people will enjoy stories in a natural setting. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
JUNE 15-17
Cats
Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.
E. Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.
$20
The Eastlight Theatre will present the box office hit “Cats.” For more information, call (309) 699-7469.
JUNE 16
Juneteenth Celebration
Friday, 4-7 p.m.
Logan Park, 1414 S. Livingston St., Peoria
Free
Learn about the history of Juneteenth and enjoy the events at the park. For more information, call (309) 676-8179.
JUNE 17
Hosta Society Biennial Garden Walk
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gardens in the Peoria area
$15
Gardens in Dunlap, Peoria, Mapleton, Pekin, and East Peoria will be open for guests. For more information, call (309) 678-4119.
Central Illinois Stars of Hope Walk
Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Oak Ridge Park, 1500 Cummings Lane, Washington
$25; children $15
Funds from the walk benefit patients and families affected by Huntington’s disease Parkinson’s disease and neurological disorders. For more information, call (309) 253-0646.
Ride for the Cure
Saturday, begins at 10 a.m.
Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson, 615 S. Maxwell Road, Peoria
$15 donation
Ride from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and then return for hot dogs and chili while prize winners are drawn. All proceeds go to Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1952579648306116.
Pollinator Walk at Forest Park Nature Center
Saturday, 10-11 a.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights
Free
Discover the beautiful and fascinating pollinators that play a critical role in the forests and prairies of our area. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9
$5, under 12 free
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the groove-driven funk and other favorites of one of the area’s best bands. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
JUNE 17-18
Breakfast with the Tigers
Sat. and Sun., 9-10 a.m.
Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road
$18 adults; $12 for child
Event features a light breakfast and visiting the tigers to see them enjoy their breakfast, too. To register, call (309) 681-3559.
JUNE 18
Jazz Society Program at the New Location
Sunday, 7:15 p.m.
Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
$8; students free
The guest group is Todd Kelly Quintet which will present original tunes plus lesser-known jazz standards. For more information, call (309) 243-1582 or (309) 692-5330.
Peoria Municipal Band Concert
Sunday, 7 p.m.
Glen Oak Park Amphitheatre, 2218 N. Prospect Road
Free
Conductor David Vroman will lead the band in spirited music. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.
Father’s Day Cookout
Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City
Fees unknown
Enjoy a ribeye steak sandwich, BBQ pork sandwich, bratwurst, chicken legs, hot dogs, hamburgers and sides. For more information, visit http://wildlifeprairiepark.org/event/fathers-day-cookout/
Father’s Day Lunch Cruise
Sunday, 12:30-2:30 and 5-7 p.m.
Steamboat landing at the Peoria Riverfront
$40; $20 for children 4-12
The lunch cruise will feature Chuck and the C-Notes. Boarding begins at noon. For reservations, call (309) 637-8000.
JUNE 19
Family Movie at the Amphitheatre: The Jungle Book
Monday, 8-9:30 p.m.
2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
$.50
For more information, call (309) 681-2865.
Introduction to Etsy
Monday, 7 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 Airport Road, Peoria
Free
Teens and adults can learn about selling their wares on the internet. For more information, call (309) 697-3822, ext. 13.
JUNE 19-23
Summer Choir Camp
Each day 8:30-7 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave., Peoria
$45
Students entering third grade through sixth grade can participate in this non-religious music learning experience. For more information, call (309) 673-8501.
JUNE 20
In This Moment Half God/Half Devil
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Limelight Eventplex, 8102 N. University St., Peoria
$22-$45
The show is for all ages. For more information, visit limelighteventplex.com.
Art Club Meeting at the Riverfront Museum
Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.
222 SW Washington St., Peoria
Free with general admission
Art Club is for people who love art and want to immerse themselves in it. The topic for June is the artwork in the Kottemann Collection at the museum. Coffee and treats will be served. Bring your own coffee cup. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
