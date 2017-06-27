–Peoria County Calendar of Events

Peoria County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 27, 2017
JUNE 29
St. Jude Fundraiser at Barrack’s Cater Inn
Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m.
1224 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Peoria
$12; $6 for ages 6-16
Event will feature a silent auction, door prizes and a dinner buffet with salad, several types of pasta, pizza and ice cream. For more information, call (309) 692-3990.
Taste of Chillicothe
Thursday evening
Downtown Chillicothe
Fees for food samples
See what’s cooking in Chillicothe as local restaurants set up booths on Second St. For more information, call (309) 274-2020.
JUNE 30
Peoria Municipal Band Concert
Friday, 7 p.m.
St. Philomena’s Church and School, 1000 W. Albany Ave.
Free
Conductor David Vroman will direct the band in lively music. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Illinois Shakespeare Festival
Friday, 8-10 p.m.
Cultural Center, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
$12-$49
A magical, musical, and imaginative interpretation of the Shakespeare favorite. For more information, call (309) 829-6333.
JULY 1
Movies in the Park
Saturday, movie begins at dusk
Dooley Park, Downs
Minimal admission
Bring your lawn chair and/or blanket to enjoy the family movie. For more information, call (309) 378-3221.
Sculpture Walk in Peoria
Saturday, 10 a.m. and noon
Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
Free
The walk takes about 1-1/2 hours and takes in sculptures of 16 artists whose works have been installed in downtown Peoria. For more information, call (309) 676-2787.
Shakespeare’s Cymbeline Performed
Saturday, 8-11 p.m.
Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
$12-$49
Fairy tale romance adapted by Chris Coleman. Repeated on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.
7West Dance Band Performs at Mackinaw Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5 cover charge; $5 more for seating on the terrace
Introducing Central Illinois’ freshest dance band, 7West, that will perform a broad range of styles from rock to country. Bring your own food, but drinks must be purchased. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
JULY 1-AUGUST 5
Back 2 School Supply Drive Begins
Saturday, 9 a.m.
McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington
Free
The Museum will be helping collect school supplies for local students. The drive is sponsored jointly by District 87 and Unit 5. The supplies will be distributed on August 8 and the Back 2 School Party at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.
JULY 3
Fireworks Spectacular at Glen Oak Park
Monday, 4-10 p.m.
Glen Oak Amphitheater, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
Free
Show starts with live entertainment. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and a picnic. Food vendors will be on site as well. For more information, call (309) 682-1200.
JammSammich Performs at Peoria Riverfront
Monday, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing
$7
Listen to tunes from 4 decades, including Motown, disco, funk, hip-hop, retro 80s, Buffett and rock. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JammSammich/info.
Cookbook Club Features Patriotic Recipes
Monday, 7-8 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Peoria
Free
Bring a copy of your favorite recipe, and a sample if you wish. All adults are welcome. Register by calling (309) 697-3822, Ext. 13.
JULY 4
4th of July Backyard BBQ
Tuesday, 6-10:30 p.m.
Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$45 adults; $22 for youth 3-12
The fundraiser features cash bar, ice cream, live remote broadcast from WMBD, and all you can eat buffet. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
View the Fireworks Show from the Flanagan House Garden
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Flanagan House, 942 NE Glen Oak, Peoria
$5; $2 for children
Two hundred people will enjoy the big fireworks show from the garden of the Museum. Soda, water, and popcorn will be available for purchase. For more information, visit peoriahistoricalsociety.org.
West Peoria 4th of July Parade
Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Begins at the corner of Waverly and Moss
Free
The 47th annual 4th of July Parade will wind through the city and end with the flag raising ceremony at the Franciscan Center Park at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call (309) 674-1993.
Red, White and Boom!
Tuesday, 4-10:15 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront
Free
Event includes hours of games, music, activities for kids, and the area’s largest fireworks display. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available. For more information, visit redwhiteandboom.us.
Chillicothe 4th of July
Tuesday, 9:15 p.m.
Three Sisters Park, 17189 N. Rte. 29
Free, donations appreciated
Musical entertainment will precede the fireworks. For more information, call (309) 274-2020.
