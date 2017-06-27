–Peoria County Calendar of Events

JUNE 29

St. Jude Fundraiser at Barrack’s Cater Inn

Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m.

1224 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Peoria

$12; $6 for ages 6-16

Event will feature a silent auction, door prizes and a dinner buffet with salad, several types of pasta, pizza and ice cream. For more information, call (309) 692-3990.

Taste of Chillicothe

Thursday evening

Downtown Chillicothe

Fees for food samples

See what’s cooking in Chillicothe as local restaurants set up booths on Second St. For more information, call (309) 274-2020.

JUNE 30

Peoria Municipal Band Concert

Friday, 7 p.m.

St. Philomena’s Church and School, 1000 W. Albany Ave.

Free

Conductor David Vroman will direct the band in lively music. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Illinois Shakespeare Festival

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

Cultural Center, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$12-$49

A magical, musical, and imaginative interpretation of the Shakespeare favorite. For more information, call (309) 829-6333.

JULY 1

Movies in the Park

Saturday, movie begins at dusk

Dooley Park, Downs

Minimal admission

Bring your lawn chair and/or blanket to enjoy the family movie. For more information, call (309) 378-3221.

Sculpture Walk in Peoria

Saturday, 10 a.m. and noon

Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free

The walk takes about 1-1/2 hours and takes in sculptures of 16 artists whose works have been installed in downtown Peoria. For more information, call (309) 676-2787.

Shakespeare’s Cymbeline Performed

Saturday, 8-11 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$12-$49

Fairy tale romance adapted by Chris Coleman. Repeated on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.

7West Dance Band Performs at Mackinaw Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 cover charge; $5 more for seating on the terrace

Introducing Central Illinois’ freshest dance band, 7West, that will perform a broad range of styles from rock to country. Bring your own food, but drinks must be purchased. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

JULY 1-AUGUST 5

Back 2 School Supply Drive Begins

Saturday, 9 a.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

The Museum will be helping collect school supplies for local students. The drive is sponsored jointly by District 87 and Unit 5. The supplies will be distributed on August 8 and the Back 2 School Party at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

JULY 3

Fireworks Spectacular at Glen Oak Park

Monday, 4-10 p.m.

Glen Oak Amphitheater, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

Show starts with live entertainment. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and a picnic. Food vendors will be on site as well. For more information, call (309) 682-1200.

JammSammich Performs at Peoria Riverfront

Monday, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing

$7

Listen to tunes from 4 decades, including Motown, disco, funk, hip-hop, retro 80s, Buffett and rock. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JammSammich/info.

Cookbook Club Features Patriotic Recipes

Monday, 7-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Peoria

Free

Bring a copy of your favorite recipe, and a sample if you wish. All adults are welcome. Register by calling (309) 697-3822, Ext. 13.

JULY 4

4th of July Backyard BBQ

Tuesday, 6-10:30 p.m.

Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$45 adults; $22 for youth 3-12

The fundraiser features cash bar, ice cream, live remote broadcast from WMBD, and all you can eat buffet. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

View the Fireworks Show from the Flanagan House Garden

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Flanagan House, 942 NE Glen Oak, Peoria

$5; $2 for children

Two hundred people will enjoy the big fireworks show from the garden of the Museum. Soda, water, and popcorn will be available for purchase. For more information, visit peoriahistoricalsociety.org.

West Peoria 4th of July Parade

Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Begins at the corner of Waverly and Moss

Free

The 47th annual 4th of July Parade will wind through the city and end with the flag raising ceremony at the Franciscan Center Park at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call (309) 674-1993.

Red, White and Boom!

Tuesday, 4-10:15 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

Free

Event includes hours of games, music, activities for kids, and the area’s largest fireworks display. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available. For more information, visit redwhiteandboom.us.

Chillicothe 4th of July

Tuesday, 9:15 p.m.

Three Sisters Park, 17189 N. Rte. 29

Free, donations appreciated

Musical entertainment will precede the fireworks. For more information, call (309) 274-2020.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events–