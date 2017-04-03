Peoria County Events

APRIL 5-26

18th District Congressional Art Show

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe St.

Free

High School students will exhibit their work and Congressman Darin LaHood will announce the winners at a reception. First place winners’ work will be displayed in the U. S. Capitol for one year. For more information, call (309) 497-2000.

APRIL 7

Charity Sewing Day to Benefit Crisis Nursery

Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 301 W. Grand Pkwy.

Free

Volunteer sewists will be making things for the Crittenden Crisis Nursery. For more information, email lynntango@gmail.com.

An Evening of J. S. Bach

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave., Peoria

Free

Bradley University piano professors Dr. John Orge and Dr. Chee Hyeon Choi will perform Bach Klavier Concerti for one or two keyboards. For more information, call (309) 673-8501.

The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour

Friday, 7 p.m.

U.S. cellular Coliseum, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$34.95-$39.75

Frank Productions and NS2 present Brandley Gilber with special guests Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis. For more information, call (309) 434-2843.

APRIL 7-8

88th Annual Gamma Phi Circus

Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.

ISU Redbird Arena, Normal

$13-$15; youths $4-$10

This year’s event features favorite Broadway musicals performed “Circus-style.” For more information, call (309) 438-2690.

APRIL 7-9

Central Illinois Auto Show

Fri. noon-8 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 11. a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$5

Everything auto will be at the exhibit. Youths 15 and younger are admitted free with an adult. Friday is Senior Day where ages 60+ are admitted for $2.50. Sunday is Family Day where 2 adults and 2 children aged 15 & under are admitted for $8. For more information, visit www.peoriaautoshow.com.

APRIL 6-10

Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler

Thursday-Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St. 1 Normal Plaza, Normal

$15; $12 for seniors; $5 for students

The comedy gives the life story of Dr. Rosalind Franklin who wasn’t mentioned in the Nobel Prizes for the discovery of the double helix, even though she should have been. For more information, call (309) 452-8709.

APRIL 8

Eggs on the Prairie

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shoppes at Grand Prairie, 5201 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria

Free

Children can enjoy games and activities, bouncy houses, goody bags, balloon animals, prizes, and photos with the Bunny. The event will take place rain or shine across from H&M. For more information, visit www.shoppesatgrandprairie.com/go/mallevents.cfm.

Flapjack Fundraiser for Veterans

Saturday, 8-10 a.m.

Applebees, 900 Riverside Drive, East Peoria

$5

Meal includes bacon, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Proceeds will be used for home repair projects for Central Illinois veterans. For more information, visit www.ivfullercenter.org.

Easter Egg Scramble at the Zoo

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$3.50 member child; $9 non-member child; adult regular admission $9.50

Purchase tickets in advance at the Barton Pavilion. For more information, call (309) 686-3365.

Genealogy Day at the Library

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe St.

Free

Learn how to research your roots. Event so-hosted by the Peoria County Genealogical Society. For more information, call (309) 497-2150.

Peoria Lawnmower Clinic Benefits Charities

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Expo Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road

$40

Ticket pays for deck cleaning, changing oil, spark plugs and checking air filters. Proceeds go to PAWS Giving Independence, JDRF, EP!C, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and CIDGA. For more information, visit www.cidga.org/product/lawn-mower-service/

Gin-Etics

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

Explore genetics in a special after hours walk-through of the new exhibit “GENOME: Unlocking Life’s Code’s.” Enjoy a planetarium show, science activities, light snacks and one drink. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Barn Dance at Camp Wokanda

Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Dining Hall, 620 Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe

$5 (family $20 max)

Enjoy music, dancing and refreshments. For more information, call (309) 579-2157.

Songs from the Woods Concert: The Cantrells

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

$10 adults; $9 for 12 and under

Al and Emily Cantrell perform their unique style of acoustic music. For more information, visit thecantrellsmusic.tripod.com/

Illinois Iris Society Spring Fling

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

U of I Extension, Tazewell County Branch, 1505 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin

Free

Plant auction will be held at 11 a.m. Programs begin at 1:15 p.m. For more information, call (309) 347-8561.

APRIL 9

Old Time Folk and Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Meet other musicians and learn some new songs. For more information, visit www.peoriaparks.org.

APRIL 10

Spring into Science: Finding Fingerprints

Monday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with regular paid admission

Science activities will be carried out in the museum’s lobby. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

APRIL 11

Quick and Easy Crystal Gardens

Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with regular paid admission

Science activities will be carried out in the museum’s lobby. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Classic Movies at the Noble Center

Tuesday, 1-3:30 p.m.

1125 W. Lake Ave., Peoria

Free

The movie to be shown is “The Little Princess,” a 1939 production starring Shirley Temple. For more information, call (309) 682-1200.

APRIL 12

EnviroScape Practice for Clean Water Celebration

Wednesday, 10 a.m.

U of I Extension, 4810 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists planning to volunteer at the Clean Water Celebration should attend this meeting. For more information, call (309) 685-3140.

Kids Learn about Inherited Genes

Wednesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with regular paid admission

Science activities will be carried out in the museum’s lobby. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.