–Peoria County Events

JUNE 22

Caribbean Rhythms on the River

Thursday, boarding at 5 p.m.

Spirit of Peoria, Peoria Riverfront

$35; children 12 and younger free

Enjoy a tropical get-away along with music and dinner. For more information, visit spiritofpeoria.com.

CEFCU Jazz at the Landing

Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing, Peoria Riverfront

Free

Local jazz artists will provide the music. For more information, visit facebook.com/riverfrontevents.com.

JUNE 22-25

Princeville Heritage Days

Thursday, begins at 5 p.m.

Princeville, Ill.

Free

Event includes vendor food, a carnival, beer tent, live entertainment, an art show and talent show, an auction, vendors, a bags tournament, a kiddie tractor pull, a parade and a community church service. Pancake and sausage breakfast served on Sunday at 8 a.m. For more information, visit princeville.org.

JUNE 23

Gala Event Features Bestselling Author

Friday, 7-11 p.m.

Lincoln Branch, Peoria Public Library, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave.

$25

Kimberla Lawson Roby, author of “Sin of a Woman” which will be released this month will be available for book signing. Music by Change Up, food stations by Tongue & Cheek Catering and a Silent Auction will also be featured. For more information, call (309) 497-2600.

JUNE 23-JULY 1

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

7:30 each night

Cornstock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$14-$17

Don’t miss this comedy directed by Eric Ewan. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

JUNE 24

Are You Art Smart?

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Parkway

Free

Using library resources, participants will identify a masterpiece and then create their own work inspired by the classic. For more information, visit peoriapubliclibrary.org/north.

Just Tri It Triathlon

Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; check-in begins at 7 a.m.

Greater Peoria YMCA, 7000 N. Fleming Lane

$40

Ages 12 and over will be introduced to the sport of triathlon. All registered participants will receive 4 free Y guest passes. For more information, visit peoriaymca.org/events/just-tri-it-triathlon/.

Lego Day at the Zoo

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$9.50 adults; ages 2-12 $6.50; $8.50 for seniors

Kids can build, play and grow their love of Legos. Included with regular admission. For more information, visit peoriazoo.org.

Robo Rumble at the Peoria Riverfront Museum

Saturday, noon-5 p.m.

222 SW Washington St.

Free

Teams compete for the top ranking as robots do battle. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Butterfly Workshop and Photo Class

Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Tawney Oaks, 715 W. Singing Woods Road, Edelstein

$5

Bring your camera and learn how to shot some great photos with Mike Miller. For more information, call (309) 418-7051.

Night Paddle & Campfire Dinner

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe

$15 per person

Enjoy an evening of campfire and canoeing on Davis Lake. Everything provided. Register by calling (309) 579-2157.

Summer Gardening Series: Sun or Shade, Short or Tall Hydrangeas

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Illinois Central College Horticulture Building

1 College Drive, East Peoria

Free

Master Gardener Ella Maxwell will be the speaker. For more information, call (309) 685-3140.

JUNE 25

Drop In Drawing at the Museum

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with museum admission

Bring your pencil, drawing pad and a stool, and sketch from the many artworks on the gallery walls. Youths under 16 require an adult to be in attendance.) For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Pioneer Days

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Sommer Park, 6329 Koerner Road, Edwards

$3

Step back in time and experience the 19th century life in rural Peoria County. Special classes will be given on fence building. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Band Concert at Glen Oak Park

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Amphitheater, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

David Vroman conducts the Peoria Municipal Band. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.

Sunday Afternoon Garden Walk

Sunday, 1-2 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

For more information, call (309) 686-3362.

