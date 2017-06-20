–Peoria County Events

Peoria County EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 20, 2017
JUNE 22
Caribbean Rhythms on the River
Thursday, boarding at 5 p.m.
Spirit of Peoria, Peoria Riverfront
$35; children 12 and younger free
Enjoy a tropical get-away along with music and dinner. For more information, visit spiritofpeoria.com.
CEFCU Jazz at the Landing
Thursday, 7-9 p.m.
CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing, Peoria Riverfront
Free
Local jazz artists will provide the music. For more information, visit facebook.com/riverfrontevents.com.
JUNE 22-25
Princeville Heritage Days
Thursday, begins at 5 p.m.
Princeville, Ill.
Free
Event includes vendor food, a carnival, beer tent, live entertainment, an art show and talent show, an auction, vendors, a bags tournament, a kiddie tractor pull, a parade and a community church service. Pancake and sausage breakfast served on Sunday at 8 a.m. For more information, visit princeville.org.
JUNE 23
Gala Event Features Bestselling Author
Friday, 7-11 p.m.
Lincoln Branch, Peoria Public Library, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave.
$25
Kimberla Lawson Roby, author of “Sin of a Woman” which will be released this month will be available for book signing. Music by Change Up, food stations by Tongue & Cheek Catering and a Silent Auction will also be featured. For more information, call (309) 497-2600.
JUNE 23-JULY 1
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
7:30 each night
Cornstock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria
$14-$17
Don’t miss this comedy directed by Eric Ewan. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.
JUNE 24
Are You Art Smart?
Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Parkway
Free
Using library resources, participants will identify a masterpiece and then create their own work inspired by the classic. For more information, visit peoriapubliclibrary.org/north.
Just Tri It Triathlon
Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; check-in begins at 7 a.m.
Greater Peoria YMCA, 7000 N. Fleming Lane
$40
Ages 12 and over will be introduced to the sport of triathlon. All registered participants will receive 4 free Y guest passes. For more information, visit peoriaymca.org/events/just-tri-it-triathlon/.
Lego Day at the Zoo
Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road
$9.50 adults; ages 2-12 $6.50; $8.50 for seniors
Kids can build, play and grow their love of Legos. Included with regular admission. For more information, visit peoriazoo.org.
Robo Rumble at the Peoria Riverfront Museum
Saturday, noon-5 p.m.
222 SW Washington St.
Free
Teams compete for the top ranking as robots do battle. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Butterfly Workshop and Photo Class
Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tawney Oaks, 715 W. Singing Woods Road, Edelstein
$5
Bring your camera and learn how to shot some great photos with Mike Miller. For more information, call (309) 418-7051.
Night Paddle & Campfire Dinner
Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe
$15 per person
Enjoy an evening of campfire and canoeing on Davis Lake. Everything provided. Register by calling (309) 579-2157.
Summer Gardening Series: Sun or Shade, Short or Tall Hydrangeas
Saturday, 10 a.m.
Illinois Central College Horticulture Building
1 College Drive, East Peoria
Free
Master Gardener Ella Maxwell will be the speaker. For more information, call (309) 685-3140.
JUNE 25
Drop In Drawing at the Museum
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free with museum admission
Bring your pencil, drawing pad and a stool, and sketch from the many artworks on the gallery walls. Youths under 16 require an adult to be in attendance.) For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Pioneer Days
Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Sommer Park, 6329 Koerner Road, Edwards
$3
Step back in time and experience the 19th century life in rural Peoria County. Special classes will be given on fence building. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.
Band Concert at Glen Oak Park
Sunday, 7 p.m.
Amphitheater, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
Free
David Vroman conducts the Peoria Municipal Band. For more information, call (309) 681-2854.
Sunday Afternoon Garden Walk
Sunday, 1-2 p.m.
Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
Free
For more information, call (309) 686-3362.
