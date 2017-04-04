Peoria County News Briefs

STATE

Illinois faces more credit rating woes

As if the state’s financial situation isn’t bad enough, Illinois’ already low credit rating could be downgraded if the state does not end its record-breaking budget impasse over the next two months, Moody’s Investors Service said.

The credit rating agency said the state is at a “critical juncture,” and failure to reach a budget consensus by the May 31 end of the legislative session would “signal deepening political paralysis, heightening the risk of creditor-adverse actions.”

Moody’s rates Illinois Baa2, which is just two steps above the junk level and is the lowest rating among the 50 states.

Central Illinois

Congressional districts participate in student art competition

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, (D-17th) and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16th) are accepting submissions for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. They invite high school students to participate in the 34th annual competition. One winning piece of artwork from each House district will be selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington for the next year. Runner-ups will have their artwork displayed in Bustos’ and Kinzinger’s Illinois and Washington, D.C. offices.

Accepted art media are painting, drawing, collage, print, mixed media, computer generated art and photography

Artwork must may be no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches deep, including the frame, and must be original in concept, design and execution, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

To enter the contest, submit the form at bustos.house.gov and email a picture of the original artwork to Artwork.Bustos@mail.house.gov, or contact Kinzinger’s Ottawa’s office, 628 Columbus St., Suite 507, Ottawa; phone number (815) 431-9271.

COUNTY

Board appoints new treasurer

Nicole Demetreas is Peoria County’s new treasurer, having been appointed to the position at a recent special Peoria County Board meeting. Demetreas has served as the chief deputy treasurer since 2000. She was appointed to fill the position left vacant by Edward “Tripp” O’Connor’s retirement. She will serve until Nov. 30, 2018.

She has been with Peoria County government for almost 19 years, serving as senior finance/budget analyst in county administration prior to her role in the Peoria County Treasurer’s Office. As chief deputy treasurer she has administered and managed the tax cycle functions of the office, while managing and reviewing 35 bank accounts every month. She implemented a new investment strategy and collaborated with financial institutions to maximize county investments. She was instrumental in crafting and implementing intergovernmental agreements with the city of Peoria for placing municipal liens and garbage fees on tax bills, resulting in new revenue to the county.

Demetreas is a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team volunteer and a weather spotter for the department. She also volunteers with Rebuilding Together-Peoria and is a member of the Dunlap School District Leadership Team.

PEORIA

Voters’ league topic is the future of neighborhoods

Greater Peoria League of Women Voters will discuss sustainable neighborhoods at 6 p.m. April 6. Angela Bolden, program officer of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) of Greater Peoria, will speak at the AMT auditorium, 1718 N. Sterling, Peoria. The event is free and open to the public.

Since 2012, Greater Peoria LISC has been working in Peoria and the surrounding areas to transform neighborhoods into healthy and sustainable communities that are good places to live, work, do business, and raise a family.

‘Titanic’ exhibit attracted record crowds

An exhibit about perhaps the world’s most famous shipwreck was a financial boon for the Peoria Riverfront Museum and the city in general. The “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” exhibit brought a record number of visitors to the museum, which translated to dollars.

Museum records show that during the exhibit’s run from Nov. 12 through March 12, nearly 44,000 visitors came through the museum’s galleries, quadrupling the gallery attendance over the same time period last year. “Titanic” also drew nearly 50 percent more visitors than the popular 2014 exhibit “The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” The total number of museum visitors reached more than 78,500 — including planetarium and giant screen theater visits — a 77 percent increase over the previous year.

The museum’s “Titanic” exhibit also contributed to more than $2 million in economic gains for the Peoria area, including fuel purchases, food and beverage, recreation outside of the museum, hotel stays and shopping at local stores, according to statistics from the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Peoria County residents represented 39 percent of the visitors, while 56 percent came from other Illinois counties. Museum membership purchases set a record as well.

PEORIA HEIGHTS

Folk singing duo performs at nature center

The woods will ring with music at the Peoria Park District’s monthly concert series featuring some of the best singer-songwriters and folk musicians. Al and Emily Cantrell will perform at 7 p.m. April 8, at the Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights.

They have been bringing their unique style of acoustic music to a growing number of fans across the country since before their marriage in 1985. Their music has been featured on NPR’s “Mountain Stage” and “Riders Radio Theater” as well as numerous other local, regional and national radio programs. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $9 for children ages 12 and under.

DUNLAP

Da Vinci is center of attention April 13

The Dunlap Public Library District declares April 13 Da Vinci Day. A series of art and invention activities celebrating Da Vinci’s life will be held starting at 3:30 p.m. at the library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap. Registration is requested. Call (309) 243-5716.

Leonardo da Vinci was a leading artist and intellectual of the Italian Renaissance who’s known for his enduring works “The Last Supper” and “Mona Lisa.” He studied the laws of science and nature, which greatly informed his work as a painter, sculptor, architect, inventor, military engineer and draftsman.