Candidates file for 2018 Peoria County elections

The following is a list of candidates who have filed for Peoria County offices in the 2018 election. All offices are four-year terms except those otherwise specified.

County Sheriff

Brian Fengel, Democrat

Peoria

Brian Asbell, Republican

Brimfield

County Auditor – 2 Year Unexpired

Alan Paredes, Republican

Peoria

Jessica Thomas, Democrat

Peoria

Emily A. Rotherham, Democrat

Peoria

County Clerk

Robert S. (Steve) Sonnemaker, Democrat

West Peoria

County Treasurer

Nicole Demetreas, Republican

Dunlap

County Board District 2

Junior Watkins, Democrat

Peoria

County Board District 4

Andrew Alan Rand, Democrat

Peoria

County Board District 6

Allen Mayer, Democrat

Peoria

Brett J. Beachler, Republican

Peoria

County Board District 8

Phillip “Phil” Salzer, Democrat

Peoria

County Board District 9 – 2 Year Unexpired Term

Kate Pastucha, Democrat

Peoria

Dave LaHood, Republican

Peoria

County Board District 10

Robert D. Reneau, Democrat

Peoria

Matt A Shane, Republican

Peoria

County Board District 12

(Leslie) Rachel Reliford, Republican

Peoria

County Board District 14

Brian J. Elsasser, Republican

Princeville

County Board District 16

Brad E. Harding, Republican

Trivoli

Matthew L Windish, Republican

Brimfield

County Board District 18

Jeffrey J. Braun, Democrat

Mapleton

Paul E. Rosenbohm, Republican

Peoria

County Regional Superintendent of Schools

Beth (Crider) Derry, Democrat

Peoria

Peoria Public Schools District 1

Martha Ross

Peoria