— Caterpillar moving HQ, senior executives from Peoria to Chicago

Caterpillar Inc. announced Tuesday that it plans to move its corporate headquarters from Peoria to Chicago.

The company said in a statement that a “limited group of senior executives and support functions” would move to an unspecified site in the Chicago area later this year.

“Caterpillar’s Board of Directors has been discussing the benefits of a more accessible, strategic location for some time,” said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby in the statement. “Since 2012, about two-thirds of Caterpillar’s sales and revenues have come from outside the United States. Locating our headquarters closer to a global transportation hub, such as Chicago, means we can meet with our global customers, dealers and employees more easily and frequently.”

The largest concentration of employees will continue to be in the Peoria area, but a planned Peoria headquarters would not be built.

“We value our deep roots in Central Illinois, and Peoria will continue to be our hometown,” Umpleby said in the statement. “The vast majority of our people will remain in this important region where we have many essential facilities and functions,” added Umpleby. “The new location is also an opportunity to add to our talented team while improving the productivity of our senior leaders.”

A limited number of senior executives will move into leased office space beginning in 2017. Once the new location is fully operational, Caterpillar expects about 300 employees to be based there, which includes some positions relocated from the Peoria area.

Over the last five years, even while facing these challenging conditions, Caterpillar, along with its employees and retirees, has contributed more than $60 million to support thousands of families, organizations and programs across Central Illinois. The company will continue its philanthropic support and deep civic involvement in the Peoria area.

“As mayor, I never want jobs moving out of the city. However, the overwhelming majority of Caterpillar employees and their families based in the Peoria area won’t be impacted by this decision. I’m pleased Caterpillar continues to call Peoria its hometown,” said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis.

“If Caterpillar succeeds globally, we win in Central Illinois. I’m disappointed we can’t keep every job here, but if moving some of its team near Chicago helps Caterpillar thrive, it will benefit Peoria, our county and the surrounding communities,” said Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand.

