— Death of Peoria woman found in fire ruled homicide  

The death of a Peoria woman, who was first considered to have died in a house fire, is now considered a homicide.

Erika L. Jones, 33, of the 300 block of S. Saratoga St., was found unconscious and unresponsive by first responders who were called to the 300 block of Saratoga at 5:33 a.m. Saturday morning.

Jones was inside the home, which was engulfed in flames, and transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m. June 10.

An unidentified male was located outside of the home and transported to the same hospital by ambulance with serious burn injuries, according reports from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

According Harwood’s preliminary autopsy results, Jones died prior to the fire, which is believed to have been started in the kitchen.

“Preliminary autopsy findings revealed that she died from strangulation. There was absolutely no autopsy evidence to suggest that she was alive prior to the fire,” Harwood reported Saturday evening. “It is not known at this time if Peoria Police have any suspects.”

The matter remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner.

