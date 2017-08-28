East Peoria duck races raise record funds for abuse prevention, education

Thanks to 25,000 bright yellow rented rubber ducks, The Center for Prevention of Abuse has banked much of its annual operating costs.

The group’s 29th annual Duck Race was Aug. 26 at EastSide Center in East Peoria, and local firefighters were on hand to wet the plastic racetrack as the mountain of ducks poured from a dump truck onto the embankment.

Before the race, kids enjoyed free attractions including a bouncy house, photo booth, and face painting. Around 40 local businesses sponsored the event, and, at least 25,000 people donated to the organization by adopting a duck for around $5 each. This year the ducks sold out.

“This is the first year in duck race history that we’ve sold out the day before the event,” Center for Prevention of Abuse director of marketing CamileYameen said. “It took about 60 volunteers, including East Peoria High School students, three hours to tag all the ducks.”

The ducks, which constantly travel to races around the country, are shipped by Great American Merchandise and Events, and tagged with numbers that correspond with “adoptees”. The first 15 rubber ducks across the finish line won a prize.

Donors provided around $12,000 in prizes. The first place winner, Jean Kenney of Peoria, won $5,000 from Associated Bank, second place winner,Birgitta Mackiewicz of Peoria, took home a $2,500 Sherman’s Furniture and Appliances gift card. Janet Roth, also of Peoria, won a $500 Kroger gift card for taking third place.

The remaining 12 prizes included Amazon gift cards, car care bundles and a Grand Prairie hotel party package.

The Duck Race, which started in 1988, raises around $200,000 per year and is the Center’s largest fundraiser. The money remains local and keeps programs domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other programs running.

“The money buys supplies, food, shelter, therapists, therapy,” Yameen said. “All of our services are free and confidential. We help all women men and children live free from violence and abuse.”

The Center for Prevention of Abuse began in 1975 as an Allied Agencies sexual assault hotline. A year later, domestic violence services were added, as well as a safe shelter at the Peoria YWCA. Since then, the Center expanded its reach to Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.

Yameen said the organization typically serves around 5,000 clients each year, of all demographics. This number does not include adolescents and youths who are reached through violence prevention programs. It estimated that around 33,000 students are educated in body safety, positive conflict resolution, anti-bullying and healthy relationships.

They operate two emergency shelters in Peoria and one in Pekin, with a combined total of 53 beds, though Yameen said accommodations can be made for additional beds when necessary. In 2004, the agency built Next Step Transitional Housing, a complex of 11 apartments where clients can stay for up to two years.

“In three county courthouses, Peoria Tazewell, Woodford, we have offices and legal advocates who help with orders of protection,” she said. “It helps them feel protected and cared for. It can be really difficult for them and we want to combat that.”

The agency also accepts donations of clothing, coats, shoes, school supplies, prescription glasses and a myriad of other necessities for clients who often arrive at the shelters empty handed.

“We get some great support from the community,” Yameen said. “Volunteers and donors make a huge difference in our outreach.”

Donna Alessi began volunteering for the Center in 2012, after her niece, Heather Dawn Shallenberger, was the victim of domestic homicide.

“I really wanted to do something to make a difference, so we put together a team. There’s five of us, four family members and Heather’s best friend,” she said. “We call ourselves Hope Does Shine, from Heather’s initials, and our message is ‘There’s always hope.'” Alessi’s team sold 1,234 ducks this year.

“We would like to thank everyone who sponsored a duck, came out to Race Day, and our generous sponsors who helped us put on a wonderful event in East Peoria,” Carol Merna, Center executive director said. “We couldn’t have done it without Mayor Dave Mingus, Doug McCarty of Eastside Centre, Rick Swan of the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce, and the East Peoria Fire Department. We are thankful for all the support that helps us build a safe and peaceful community.”

To find out more about the Center for Prevention of Abuse, including where to get help or how to help, visit their website atwww.centerforpreventionofabuse.org.

—- East Peoria duck races raise funds for abuse prevention, education–