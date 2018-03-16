St. Patrick’s Day will kick off in Downtown Peoria with the 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

The parade is organized by the St. Patrick Society of Peoria.

The 2018 Parade Route is as follows: Monroe Street to Main Street, Main Street to Water Street, Water Street to Hamilton Boulevard. Parade vehicles will be directed to proceed across the intersection of Hamilton and Water Street to let their participants be dropped-off to proceed to the St. Patrick’s Day Party being held at the Gateway Building on the Peoria RiverFront.

Parade vehicles will be directed to park along Water Street under the Bridge or directed to proceed North on Water Street to make a right turn on Eaton Street and then to make a right turn onto the roadway at the North Entrance to Festival Park.

The society will be giving out awards for best parade entries. First Place, Second Place, and Third Place Certificate Awards are given in the Business, Family, and Organization Categories.

The judges will use the following criteria to award points: Theme, Presentation/Attractiveness, Workmanship/Craftsmanship, & Originality/Creativity. The Awards will be presented to the winners during the afternoon St. Patrick’s Day Party.

Winners will be announced at the official St. Patrick’s Day Post Parade Party at RiverFront Events / CEFCU Center Stage @ The Landing, 200 NE Water St.

In addition to the parade awards, the event will feature Irish cuisine, music, festive drinks for adults and children, performances by Irish dancers and other family-friendly activities.

Tickets for the event will be available at the gate or pre-purchased with a parade entry: cost is $5 for adults, $3 for St. Patrick Society members and children 12 and under accompanied by adult get in for free.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/STPATRICKSOCIETYOFPEORIAILLINOIS/.

— Peoria turns green for annual St. Patrick’s Day parade —