Feds drop charges against Schock, if he pays back money

Former Congressman Aaron Schock will not face prosecution for federal fraud charges if he pays back taxes and reimburses his campaign committee.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kennelly approved the deal between the United States’ Attorney’s Office Northern District and Schock’s attorneys in a federal courtroom in Chicago on Wednesday, March 6.

Schock has six months to make due on the agreement and the corruption charges will be dropped. If he fails to meet the requirements, then the federal government can proceed with its criminal case.

Schock, 37, was indicted in November 2016 on federal charges of misusing campaign and government funds for among other things sports tickets and extravagant decorating of his congressional office.

In addition to the fraud charges, Schock also was charged with filing false income tax returns and covering up his spending and money use by falsifying statements and invoices.

Schock, a Republican, represented the 18th Congressional District in Central Illinois from 2009 to 2015, when he resigned under the cloud of the federal investigation.

He was subsequently succeeded by fellow Republican Darin LaHood following a special election in 2015.

Schock’s campaign committee also pleaded guilty March 6 to a misdemeanor. U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kennelly fined the campaign committee $26,553.