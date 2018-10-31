Halloween treats for patients at Peoria’s OSF Children’s Hospital
October 31, 2018
Halloween didn’t pass by young patients at the OSF Saint Francis Children’s Hospital in Peoria on Oct. 30.
Anadia Ribinson, 10, gives a pooch a pet at the OSF Saint Francis Children’s Hospital doggie Parade on Oct. 30. Robinson earned a $500 scholarship through the alpha kappa alpha sorority organization, then donate it for scholarship to the Children’s Hospital. (Photo by Holly Eaton/for Chronicle Media)
Willow, a Paws 4 Healing therapy dog, visits Karlee Higgens on Oct. 30. at the OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital doggie parade. More than a dozen therapy dogs in costume paraded the floors of the hospital for its patients. (Photo by Holly Eaton/for Chronicle Media)
“Hulk Oliver” was dressed for the Halloween doggie show while he visited his little brother at OSF Saint Francis Children’s Hospital on Oct. 30. (Photo by Holly Eaton/for Chronicle Media)