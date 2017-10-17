–Peoria Area Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 24

OCT. 19

Classic Movie on the Big Screen

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50 adults; $9.50 seniors

The movie “Saving Private Ryan” will be shown. Rated R. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

OCT. 19-29

‘Little Women’ Performed at BU

Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

Hartmann Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria

$18 adults; $12 seniors; $5 students

Louisa May Alcott’s classic comes to life in a musical version. For more information, call (309) 677-2650.

OCT. 20

Grandview Drive & Springdale Cemetery Tour

Friday, tours begin at 11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$15

Tour bus winds along Grandview Drive and then visits the historic part of the cemetery. For more information, call (309) 674-1921.

Moonlight Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria

Friday, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

100 NE Water St., Peoria

$23 adults; $21 seniors; $14 kids 4-15

Live entertainment and a cash bar enliven the cruise on the Illinois River. For more information, call (309) 637-8000. (spiritofpeoria.com)

OCT. 19-22

Wildlife Scary Park

Fri., 5-9 P.M.; Sat., 2-10 P.M.; Sun. 2-8 P.M.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3836 Taylor Rd., Hanna City

$10

Giant trick-or-treat trail, haunted hayrack rides and animal encounters. The not-so-scary version begins at 7 p.m. each night. Event repeats October 27-28. For more information, call (309) 676-0998.

OCT. 21

Witches Walk

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Fondulac Farm Park, 305 Neumann Dr., East Peoria

$2.50 for ages 1-15; $3 for ages 6 and older

“Not So Scary” annual illuminated Witches Walk offers young people a Halloween treat. For more information, call (309) 699-3923.

Vintage Clothing & Collectibles Sale

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Peoria Players Theatre lobby, 4300 N. University St.

Free admission

Find clothing and accessories from all eras. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

Dodge Brawl Benefits Children’s Home

Saturday, doors open at 9 a.m.

Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$20; free for spectators

Teams of six will compete in a new round robin tournament format for the chance to win money to benefit the Children’s Home Association of Central Illinois. Teams can sign up at http://3dc.d9a.myftpupload.com/registration

‘La La Land’ in Concert

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$20-$95; $10 for students

The Peoria Symphony will present “La La Land” in Concert featuring the film with the score played live by the PSO with red carpets, lights, paparazzi and interviews in the lobby before the show. For more information, call (309) 671-1096.

Chemistry Demonstrations at the Museum

Saturday, 1-2 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with paid admission

Chemistry students from Bradley University will perform the demonstrations. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Fall Photo Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Bring your digital camera or phone and head to the trails for a nature-themed hunt. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Autism Resource Group Meets

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe

Free

Parents of tweens or teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder meet to share resources and support. For more information, call (309) 497-2000.

OCT. 21-22

Monster Jam at the Civic Center

Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.; Sun., noon-1 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$15-$95

Monster Jam trucks perform stunts including two-wheel skills challenge and donuts. For more information, call (800) 745-3000.

OCT. 21-23

Used Book Sale

Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., noon-5 p.m.; Mon., noon-7 p.m.

Noble Center, 1137 W. Lake Ave., Peoria

Free

Shop for books at the sale sponsored by the Library and the Peoria Park District. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Peoria Public Library. For more information, call (309) 681-2681.

OCT. 23

Peoria Autism Walk

Monday, 1 p.m.

Shoppes of Grand Prairie

$25 for adults; $15 for youth.

In addition to the walk, there will be a silent auction, arts and crafts, sensory tables and behavior trainings. For more information, visit autismpeople.com.

OCT. 23-24

Auditions for Corn Stock Play

Monday & Tuesday, 6 p.m.

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

Aspiring actors can audition for a role in “Leaving Iowa.” For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

OCT. 24

The Beach Boys

Tuesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, ISU

$39.50-$84.50

The Beach Boys continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. For more information, call (309) 438-5444.

–Peoria Area Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 24–