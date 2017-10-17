–Peoria Area Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 24

Peoria Area Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 24Chronicle Media — October 17, 2017
OCT. 19
Classic Movie on the Big Screen
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$10.50 adults; $9.50 seniors
The movie “Saving Private Ryan” will be shown. Rated R. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
OCT. 19-29
‘Little Women’ Performed at BU
Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.
Hartmann Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria
$18 adults; $12 seniors; $5 students
Louisa May Alcott’s classic comes to life in a musical version. For more information, call (309) 677-2650.
OCT. 20
Grandview Drive & Springdale Cemetery Tour
Friday, tours begin at 11 a.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$15
Tour bus winds along Grandview Drive and then visits the historic part of the cemetery. For more information, call (309) 674-1921.
Moonlight Cruise on the Spirit of Peoria
Friday, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
100 NE Water St., Peoria
$23 adults; $21 seniors; $14 kids 4-15
Live entertainment and a cash bar enliven the cruise on the Illinois River. For more information, call (309) 637-8000. (spiritofpeoria.com)
OCT. 19-22
Wildlife Scary Park
Fri., 5-9 P.M.; Sat., 2-10 P.M.; Sun. 2-8 P.M.
Wildlife Prairie Park, 3836 Taylor Rd., Hanna City
$10
Giant trick-or-treat trail, haunted hayrack rides and animal encounters. The not-so-scary version begins at 7 p.m. each night. Event repeats October 27-28. For more information, call (309) 676-0998.
OCT. 21
Witches Walk
Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Fondulac Farm Park, 305 Neumann Dr., East Peoria
$2.50 for ages 1-15; $3 for ages 6 and older
“Not So Scary” annual illuminated Witches Walk offers young people a Halloween treat. For more information, call (309) 699-3923.
Vintage Clothing & Collectibles Sale
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Peoria Players Theatre lobby, 4300 N. University St.
Free admission
Find clothing and accessories from all eras. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.
Dodge Brawl Benefits Children’s Home
Saturday, doors open at 9 a.m.
Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$20; free for spectators
Teams of six will compete in a new round robin tournament format for the chance to win money to benefit the Children’s Home Association of Central Illinois. Teams can sign up at http://3dc.d9a.myftpupload.com/registration
‘La La Land’ in Concert
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$20-$95; $10 for students
The Peoria Symphony will present “La La Land” in Concert featuring the film with the score played live by the PSO with red carpets, lights, paparazzi and interviews in the lobby before the show. For more information, call (309) 671-1096.
Chemistry Demonstrations at the Museum
Saturday, 1-2 p.m.
Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free with paid admission
Chemistry students from Bradley University will perform the demonstrations. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Fall Photo Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free; donations appreciated
Bring your digital camera or phone and head to the trails for a nature-themed hunt. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
Autism Resource Group Meets
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe
Free
Parents of tweens or teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder meet to share resources and support. For more information, call (309) 497-2000.
OCT. 21-22
Monster Jam at the Civic Center
Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.; Sun., noon-1 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$15-$95
Monster Jam trucks perform stunts including two-wheel skills challenge and donuts. For more information, call (800) 745-3000.
OCT. 21-23
Used Book Sale
Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., noon-5 p.m.; Mon., noon-7 p.m.
Noble Center, 1137 W. Lake Ave., Peoria
Free
Shop for books at the sale sponsored by the Library and the Peoria Park District. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Peoria Public Library. For more information, call (309) 681-2681.
OCT. 23
Peoria Autism Walk
Monday, 1 p.m.
Shoppes of Grand Prairie
$25 for adults; $15 for youth.
In addition to the walk, there will be a silent auction, arts and crafts, sensory tables and behavior trainings. For more information, visit autismpeople.com.
OCT. 23-24
Auditions for Corn Stock Play
Monday & Tuesday, 6 p.m.
1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
Aspiring actors can audition for a role in “Leaving Iowa.” For more information, call (309) 676-2196.
OCT. 24
The Beach Boys
Tuesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, ISU
$39.50-$84.50
The Beach Boys continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. For more information, call (309) 438-5444.
