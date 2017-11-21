–Peoria Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 28

NOV. 23

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland Opens

Thursday, 5-9 p.m.

123 Par 3 Lane, East Peoria

$10 per vehicle; busses extra

Drive-through electrified park featuring Festival of Lights’ floats and lighted displays. Hours for the season are Sun.-Thur. 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-11 p.m. For more information, visit folepi.org.

NOV. 24

Peoria’s Santa Claus Parade

Friday, 10:15 a.m.

Downtown Peoria

Free

The 130th Annual Santa Claus Parade includes floats, horses, walking units, bands and the arrival of Santa Claus. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com.

Dozer Holiday Express

Friday, noon-2 p.m.

Caterpillar Visitors Center, 110 SW Washington, Peoria

$17; $10 for children 3-12

Enjoy lunch, pose for a photo with Santa and see the lighted Cat D6. For more information, call (309) 675-0606.

Nature Art Show Open House

Friday, 2-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free admission

Features unique artwork by local artists. Show will continue Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Not open Christmas Day. For more information, visit peoriaparks.org.

Winterfest Ice Skating

Mon.-Thur. 5-9 p.m.; Fri., 3-10 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., noon-10 p.m.

Corner of Fulton St. and Jefferson Ave., Peoria

$10 with skate rental; $8 if you have your own skates; $5 for children 3 and under. For more information, visit pncwinterfest.com.

Movie on the Big Screen: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; $9.50 senior; $8.50 child

Chevy Chase stars in the classic Christmas mishap movie. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 24-25

Poinsettia Show at Luthy Botanical Gardens

6-9 p.m.

2520 N. Prospect, Peoria

Free; donations appreciated

Walk through hundreds of poinsettias in candlelight accompanied by music. Daily shows are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call (309) 686-3362.

NOV. 24-26

“The Polar Express” in 3D

Friday-Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; $9.50 senior; $8.50 child

When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 24-DEC. 30

‘A Dickens Christmas’ at David Davis Mansion

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

Donations appreciated

The man who invented Christmas as we know it will be celebrated at the Mansion through the end of December. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

NOV. 25

Giant Screen Theater: “A Christmas Story”

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; $9.50 senior; $8.50 child

An annual Christmas experience not to be missed. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

National Parfait Day Party

Saturday, 3-4 p.m.

McClure Branch Library, 315 W. McClure, Peoria

Free

Celebrate National Parfait Day by dropping in to make your perfect parfait. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts

The David Mayfield Parade

Saturday, 8 p.m.

The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$15

Western-influenced rock music and classic 60s soul plus Mayfield’s Celtic-inspired music with a bluegrass tradition. For more information, call (309) 820-0352.

NOV. 26

Silver Screen Sunday at the Library

Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

McClure Branch Library, 315 W. McClure, Peoria

Free

The movie this month is ‘Raisin in the Sun’ starring Sidney Poitier. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

NOV. 27

Monday Morning Movie

Monday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

McClure Branch Library, 315 W. McClure, Peoria

Free

The movie ‘Midway’ will be shown. Free popcorn. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

NOV. 28

‘Dirty Dancing’ at the Civic Center

Tues.-Thur., 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson

$50, $70, $75 and $90

Live version of the 1987 romantic drama film. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000.

Double Header Fundraiser with Mike Matheny & Jim Thome

Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Brewers Distributing Co., 2421 W. Townline Rd., Peoria

$150

Walter F. Jacobs Foundation sponsors the cocktail reception and meet & greet with Mike and Jim. Silent Auction for signed memorabilia. Stadium seats $50 per person. All admissions include food and drink. For more information, call (309) 692-2883.

NOV. 28-30

Greater Peoria Farm Show

Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Free

Illinois’ largest indoor farm show with 350 companies representing over 1000 product lines and services. For more information, visit greaterpeoriafarmshow.com.

