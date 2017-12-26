–Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3December 26, 2017
DEC. 28
The Nutcracker Ballet
Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$25-$45
Classic ballet performed by Kenneth von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet. Show sponsored by Karen & Tony DeAngelis, owners of Holiday Inn Express, and Carole & Jerry Ringer. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.
DEC. 29
Nick Africano and Stone and Snow In Concert with Liz Holt
Friday, 7-10 p.m.
Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Dr., Bloomington
$15 suggested donation
The performance will be in Breitweiser’s Studieo B.Original singed monotype prints will be available for purchase. For more information, call (309) 287-4700.
DEC. 30
Learn to Make Paper Snowflakes
Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free with general admission
Family-friendly workshop that encourages teamwork and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve Countdown at Winterfest
Sunday, beginning at noon
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$10 for skating
Event features skating from noon-9 p.m., a children’s ball drop at 7 and a midnight ball drop plus fireworks, live music, and drinks. For more information, call (309) 673-8900.
JAN. 2
Winter Break Movie
Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.
McClure Branch, Peoria Public Library, 315 W. McClure
Free
Kids can enjoy watching “Snow Day” and drink hot chocolate. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.
JAN. 3
National Soup Month Recipe Exchange
Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
McClure Branch, Peoria Public Library, 315 W. McClure
Free
Celebrate by submitting your favorite soup recipe and be entered in for a prize drawing. Recipes will be kept in a binder at the library for all to enjoy. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.
Relax Under the Stars
Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.
Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free
Bring your lunch and relax with a night-time sky and soothing music. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
