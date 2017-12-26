–Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

DEC. 28

The Nutcracker Ballet

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25-$45

Classic ballet performed by Kenneth von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet. Show sponsored by Karen & Tony DeAngelis, owners of Holiday Inn Express, and Carole & Jerry Ringer. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

DEC. 29

Nick Africano and Stone and Snow In Concert with Liz Holt

Friday, 7-10 p.m.

Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Dr., Bloomington

$15 suggested donation

The performance will be in Breitweiser’s Studieo B.Original singed monotype prints will be available for purchase. For more information, call (309) 287-4700.

DEC. 30

Learn to Make Paper Snowflakes

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with general admission

Family-friendly workshop that encourages teamwork and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Countdown at Winterfest

Sunday, beginning at noon

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$10 for skating

Event features skating from noon-9 p.m., a children’s ball drop at 7 and a midnight ball drop plus fireworks, live music, and drinks. For more information, call (309) 673-8900.

JAN. 2

Winter Break Movie

Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.

McClure Branch, Peoria Public Library, 315 W. McClure

Free

Kids can enjoy watching “Snow Day” and drink hot chocolate. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

JAN. 3

National Soup Month Recipe Exchange

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

McClure Branch, Peoria Public Library, 315 W. McClure

Free

Celebrate by submitting your favorite soup recipe and be entered in for a prize drawing. Recipes will be kept in a binder at the library for all to enjoy. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

Relax Under the Stars

Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Bring your lunch and relax with a night-time sky and soothing music. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3–