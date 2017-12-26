Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

December 26, 2017

Ring in 2018 at the Winterfest at the Peoria Civic Center on Dec. 31.

DEC. 28

The Nutcracker Ballet
Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$25-$45

Classic ballet performed by Kenneth von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet. Show sponsored by Karen & Tony DeAngelis, owners of Holiday Inn Express, and Carole & Jerry Ringer. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

DEC.  29

Nick Africano and Stone and Snow In Concert with Liz Holt
Friday, 7-10 p.m.
Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Dr., Bloomington
$15 suggested donation

The performance will be in Breitweiser’s Studieo B.Original singed monotype prints will be available for purchase. For more information, call (309) 287-4700.

DEC.   30

Learn to Make Paper Snowflakes
Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free with general admission

Family-friendly workshop that encourages teamwork and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

DEC.  31

New Year’s Eve Countdown at Winterfest
Sunday, beginning at noon
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$10 for skating

Event features skating from noon-9 p.m., a children’s ball drop at 7 and a midnight ball drop plus fireworks, live music, and drinks. For more information, call (309) 673-8900.

JAN.  2

Winter Break Movie
Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.
McClure Branch, Peoria Public Library, 315 W. McClure
Free

Kids can enjoy watching “Snow Day” and drink hot chocolate. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

JAN.  3

National Soup Month Recipe Exchange
Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
McClure Branch, Peoria Public Library, 315 W. McClure
Free

Celebrate by submitting your favorite soup recipe and be entered in for a prize drawing. Recipes will be kept in a binder at the library for all to enjoy. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

Relax Under the Stars
Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.
Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free

Bring your lunch and relax with a night-time sky and soothing music. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

 

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3–

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS