–Peoria County Calendar of Events Jan. 12 – Jan. 17

JAN. 12

Pub Night Under the Stars

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

Enjoy a variety of beer and pizza as we fly through the galaxy in the Dome Planetarium. Up to 3 beers, pizza and non-alcoholic beverages included in the ticket price. For more information or tickets, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 12-20

Cornstock Theatre Presents ‘Leaving Iowa’

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.;

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$14; $10 for students through high school

Family-friendly comedy that is a toast to the idealism and character of parents from the “greatest generation,” and a little roast of their dedication to the family road trip. For more information or tickets, call (309) 676-2196.

JAN. 13

Scouting at the Museum: Programming Robots

Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Studio 3, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Scouts $20; chaperones $5.50

Program is intended for Junior Girl Scouts to earn their patch, the experience is open to Scouts and siblings of all ages. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Wine & Art Night: Star Wars Art

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Studio 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

An adult evening of relaxing and creating a unique piece of Star Wars art while enjoying wine and light snacks. For more information or tickets, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 14

Artist Lecture Series: Emergence

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Tony Gant, Associate Professor of Art at Knox College and Christopher M. Gauthier, Assistant Professor of Art at Illinois Central College will discuss what it takes to become an artist. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Old Time Folk & Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free.

Dust off that guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument and bring it down to the Nature Center for a jam session. Meet other musicians and learn some new songs. Music lovers of all ages are encouraged to come, listen and enjoy. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

JAN. 16

Keep On Keepin’ On

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10

The film is a tribute to the life of Clark Terry, a jazz trumpeter recognized by other jazz musicians as an inspirational teacher, mentor, and musician – as well as a tribute to the Golden Age of Jazz. Presented jointly by the Fine Arts Society of Peoria and the Peoria Riverfront Museum. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 17

3D Printing Challenge

Wednesday, 4:30-5:30

Studio 3, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$35

4-week workshop that teaches the basics of computer-aided design. Intended for youths aged 10-14. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

