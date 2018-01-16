–Peoria County Calendar of Events Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

JAN. 18

“Singin’ in the Rain” on the Big Screen

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50

Classic musical featuring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. For tickets or more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Small Farms Webinar: Less Common Fruit-Bearing Plants

Thursday, all day

Log on from your own computer

Free

The U of I Extension presents a webinar by Elizabeth Wahle on fruit-bearing plants. For log-on instructions, visit http://go.aces.illinois.edu/WinterWebinars.

JAN. 19

Gimme Shelter Raises Awareness of Homelessness

6 p.m.- Jan. 20, 6 a.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Fundraiser

The South Side Office of Concern will offer the opportunity to learn what it’s like to spend the night in a cardboard box. Proceeds will benefit the South Side Office of Concern and support homeless outreach services and permanent supportive housing to end homelessness in the community. For more information, call (309) 222-2751.

Homeschool Class: Astronomy 101, Celestial Movement

Friday, 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$30

Students will first learn about the Earth’s rotation and its impact on our daily sky and our seasons. The second half of the class will focus on the movements of our moon and the other planets in our solar system! Hands on activities and demonstrations will accompany the lessons. Intended for ages 10-14. For more information or to register, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 20

Peoria Kids Fest

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$7; free for children 3 or under

Attractions include Fun on the Run Inflatables, indoor rock climbing, a kids’ activity zone, carnival rides, Barnyard Discoveries and look-alike characters. Tickets are $7 or free for kids under 3 or the Avanti’s Family 4 Pack with 2 adults and 2 kids is $25 and are available at the door. For information, visit www.facebook.com/PeoriaKidsFest.

Origami Adventures

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Studio 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$12

Hands-on workshop for ages 4-10. Children will make several origami animals to take home. Register by calling (309) 686-7000.

Art-Spiration: Paper Cookies & Hot Cocoa

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with general admission

Family-friendly workshop that encourages teamwork and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Cabernet & Clay: Hand Built Ceramics

Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m.

Studio 1, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

Local artist Al Corpuz will teach adults 21 and over a variety of ceramic techniques. All supplies provided. Pre-register by calling (309) 863-3034.

JAN. 21

Weddings UnVeiled Bridal Show

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pere Marquette, 501 W. Main St.

Free

Features over 50 wedding vendors. Admission is free, but registration is required and available at www.heavenonearthfloraldesigns.com.

David Davis Mansion Mechanical Tour

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

$15

Look behind the scenes at the mechanicals that made the 1870s Victorian mansion one of the most comfortable, up-to-date homes on the prairie. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

JAN. 22

Monday Morning Movie Features Bob Hope

Monday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

McClure Branch Library, 315 W. McClure, Peoria

Free

Enjoy the vintage Bob Hope movie, “Road to Utopia.” For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

JAN. 23

Class for New Parents

Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$15 per couple

Class teaches skills needed to be comfortable caring for a new baby. For more information or to register, visit advocatehealth.com/bromenn.

JAN. 24

Messy Mornings at the Museum

Wednesday, 9:30-10:15 a.m.

Classroom 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$35

Children aged 2-5 will learn to paint using many different tools. Caregivers must stay with children. Register by calling (309) 686-7000.

Homeschool Class: Discovering Artists

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$30

Youths aged 10-14 will learn different art techniques by studying famous artists under the direction of Heather Placko. Register by calling (309) 686-7000.

