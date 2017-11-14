–Peoria County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 19

NOV. 16

Friends of the Riverfront Park

Thursday, 5-9 p.m.

Sky Harbor Steakhouse, 1321 N. Park Drive, West Peoria

Free, donations appreciated

Event includes wine and cheese plus a silent auction of art, antiques and collectibles. For more information, call (309) 258-7762.

Peppa Pig’s Surprise

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$15-$50

Fun-filled show brings the TV series to life on stage, giving families the opportunity to engage with their favorite characters in a live theater experience. For more information, call (309) 673-8900.

Classic Film Series: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Big Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; senior $9.50; child $8.50

The Honorable Joe Billy McDade will host the movie. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 17

Flashback Movies from the 70s

Friday, 10:30 a.m.

North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Pkwy.

Free

The movie “Star Wars: Episode IV” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 497-2100.

Salsa at the Contemporary Art Center

Friday, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

305 SW Water St., Peoria

$7

Dance lesson from 8:30-9:30 p.m. and then open dancing to the music of DJ Ed Caballero. For more information, call (309) 674-6877.

NOV. 17-DEC. 31

Poinsettia Show at Luthy Botanical Garden

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2520 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

Free; donations appreciated

Hundreds of poinsettias of all kinds blended in a colorful wonderland. Candlelight walks will be offered through December 23. For more information, call (309) 686-3362.

NOV. 18

Native American Sampler Fest

Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon

McClure Branch Library, 315 W. McClure, Peoria

Free

Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t always have to be turkey and pumpkin pie. Taste samples of more authentic Native American foods from around the United States. All ages welcome. For more information, call (309) 497-2700.

Blacksmith Demonstrations

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Rd., McLean

Free

Members of the Illinois Valley Blacksmith’s Association will demonstrate blacksmithing. For more information, call (309) 874-2174.

Make Animal Puppets at the Museum

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with general admission

Family-friendly workshop making animal puppets. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Nature Art Show & Open House

Saturday, 2-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Event continues through December 31. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Honeysuckle Removal Workday

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Help the Center get rid of the invasive species. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

NOV. 19

Family Campfire & S’mores at Sugar Grove

Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Rd., McLean

$5

Families invited to a relaxed evening of discovery, play, and best of all, s’mores. Registration and prepayment required. For more information, call (309) 874-2174.

Art Lecture: Fisher Stolz

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Stolz, Associate Professor of Art in Photography at Bradley University will detail his journey as an artist. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Animal Encounters

Sunday, 1:22-2:22 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Young people get to learn about native animals, even getting to touch some of them. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Nov. 15 – Nov. 19–