–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 19

OCT. 12

Hayrides & Hotdogs

Thursday, 5-7 p.m.

Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

$6 for age 11+; $4 for ages 3-10

Enjoy a hayrack ride and a wiener roast which includes hot dog, chips, baked beans, s’mores and drinks. Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Comedian Ron White Performs at the Civic Center

Thursday, 8 p.m.

201 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$45-$75

White, a stand-up comedian, will keep you laughing. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000.

OCT. 12-14

Caterpillar Chorus Performs ‘Addams Family’

Thur.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; matinees at 2 on Saturday and Sunday

Eastlight Theatre, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria

$10

The new musical comedy based on the hit TV show will be performed. For tickets, call (309) 699-7469 or visit eastlighttheatre.com/tickets.

OCT. 13

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Friday, 6:30-9 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$10

The festival focuses on films about the environment and celebrates our planet. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

OCT. 13-14

Howl-Zoo-Ween

Friday & Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Rd.

$7

Follow the Trick-or-Treat trail through Africa, see magic shows and enter the costume contest at 7 p.m. each night. For more information, call (309) 686-3365.

Varna Rummage Sale

Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-noon

Varna Fire and Ambulance Building, Chestnut Street

Free admission

The Varna Women’s Club is sponsoring the rummage sale to benefit local charities. Half price on Saturday.

Riverplex Glow Party

Friday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Peoria RiverPlex, 600 NE Water St.

Free

Dance to the music of Sh’Bam or WERQ while wearing neon or white clothing that will glow under the black lights. All participants must be 13 or older. For more information, call (309) 282-1700

OCT. 14

Rumours, the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College, 1 College Dr., E. Peoria

$25; students $15

Rumours features period-accurate equipment and costume and accurate characterizations and musical performance. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

OCT. 15

Bark in the Park Benefits Humane Society

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront and Festival Park

$30

Event features raffles, canine carnival, professional photo, pawprint painting, doggie talent show and a kids’ activity center. For more information, visit peoriahs.org/phs-fundraisers/bark-in-the-park.

OCT. 16

Jazz Brunch Fundraiser

Monday, 2 p.m.

Ballroom, Par-a-Dice, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$50

All you can eat buffet, live music by ‘Soft Spoken Band,’ and door prizes. Event sponsored by the Tri-County Urban League. For more information, call (309) 673-7474.

Equine Round Table Features Black Hawk East Professor

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Farm Bureau building, 1716 N. University St., Peoria

Free

Drew Cotton, Asst. Professor in Agricultural Economics and Horse Science, will speak on “The Equine Athlete…Nutrition and exercise.” For more information, call (309) 686-7070.

OCT. 17-19

Motown the Musical

Tues., Wed., Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$37-$67

The play concerns the Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from boxer to music mogul. For more information or tickets, call (800) 745-3000.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 19–