–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31

OCT. 26

Hayrides & Hotdogs

Thursday, 5-7 p.m.

Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

$6; ages 3-10 $4

Old-fashioned hay ride with hot dogs for roasting, chips, baked beans and a s’more. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

OCT. 27

Go M.A.D. with Art

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

Curator-led afterhours tour of the Museum After Dark. Event includes drinks, light snacks, cash bar and contemporary art on the Planetarium dome. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Murder Mystery Dinner: Full House of Death

Friday, begins at 5:30

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard & Winery, 33633 State Rte. 9

$45 for dinner and show

The drama starts at 6:30 in the tasting room. Dinner catered by The Catering Company. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

OCT. 27-28

Witch’s Walk

Fri. & Sat., 6-8 p.m.

Fondulac Farm Park, 305 Neumann Dr., East Peoria

$3; age 1-15 $2.50

“Not So Scary” annual illuminated walk. For more information, call (309) 699-3923.

The Glass Menagerie

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$14; $10 for students

Corn Stock Theatre’s winter season opens with “The Glass Menagerie.” For tickets or information, call (309) 676-2196.

OCT. 28

Pumpkin Bash at the Zoo

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

2320 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

$6.50

Young ones can enjoy a mini trick-or-treat trail, games and crafts. For more information, call (309) 686-3365.

Central Illinois Ballet Presents Dracula

Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Dr., East Peoria

$20; under 12 $12; students $10

Season opener for the CI Ballet will be a classic Halloween story. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

Laser Fright Night

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$5

Listen to Halloween themed tunes while watching the laser light show. The Beatles show will begin at 7; fee for both shows is $8. For tickets, call (309) 686-7000.

Songs from the Woods Concert

Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

$10

Bill Staines will be the featured performer. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Morning Bird Hike

Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations requested

Bring your binoculars and follow a guide to see autumn birds. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

OCT. 28-29

Strength of This Nation

Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$40-$60

Musical by Timothy Allen Smith. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000.

Antique Show

Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

$6

Over 40 top dealers from throughout the Midwest will have their wares on sale. For more information, call (217) 469-2256.

OCT. 29

Pioneer Days at Sommer Park

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Experience the daily life of rural Peorians in the mid 19th century. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Celebrate Diwali

Sunday, noon-4:30 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.

$8

Diwali is a Hindu holiday celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Activities will be presented in collaboration with the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.

Owls, Bats & Snakes, Oh My!

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Kids learn about spooky animals that call Illinois home. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

OCT. 31

Trunk or Treat at the Proctor Center

Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.

309 S. DuSable St., Peoria

Free

Celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe way by trick or treating from the trunks of cars around a blocked off section around Proctor Center. For more information, call (309) 673-9183.

