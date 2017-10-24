–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31

Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31Chronicle Media — October 24, 2017
OCT. 26
Hayrides & Hotdogs
Thursday, 5-7 p.m.
Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards
$6; ages 3-10 $4
Old-fashioned hay ride with hot dogs for roasting, chips, baked beans and a s’more. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.
OCT. 27
Go M.A.D. with Art
Friday, 7-9 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$33
Curator-led afterhours tour of the Museum After Dark. Event includes drinks, light snacks, cash bar and contemporary art on the Planetarium dome. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Murder Mystery Dinner: Full House of Death
Friday, begins at 5:30
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard & Winery, 33633 State Rte. 9
$45 for dinner and show
The drama starts at 6:30 in the tasting room. Dinner catered by The Catering Company. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
OCT. 27-28
Witch’s Walk
Fri. & Sat., 6-8 p.m.
Fondulac Farm Park, 305 Neumann Dr., East Peoria
$3; age 1-15 $2.50
“Not So Scary” annual illuminated walk. For more information, call (309) 699-3923.
The Glass Menagerie
Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.
1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
$14; $10 for students
Corn Stock Theatre’s winter season opens with “The Glass Menagerie.” For tickets or information, call (309) 676-2196.
OCT. 28
Pumpkin Bash at the Zoo
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
2320 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria
$6.50
Young ones can enjoy a mini trick-or-treat trail, games and crafts. For more information, call (309) 686-3365.
Central Illinois Ballet Presents Dracula
Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Dr., East Peoria
$20; under 12 $12; students $10
Season opener for the CI Ballet will be a classic Halloween story. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.
Laser Fright Night
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$5
Listen to Halloween themed tunes while watching the laser light show. The Beatles show will begin at 7; fee for both shows is $8. For tickets, call (309) 686-7000.
Songs from the Woods Concert
Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
$10
Bill Staines will be the featured performer. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
Morning Bird Hike
Saturday, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free; donations requested
Bring your binoculars and follow a guide to see autumn birds. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
OCT. 28-29
Strength of This Nation
Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$40-$60
Musical by Timothy Allen Smith. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000.
Antique Show
Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington
$6
Over 40 top dealers from throughout the Midwest will have their wares on sale. For more information, call (217) 469-2256.
OCT. 29
Pioneer Days at Sommer Park
Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards
$3
Experience the daily life of rural Peorians in the mid 19th century. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.
Celebrate Diwali
Sunday, noon-4:30 p.m.
Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect Rd.
$8
Diwali is a Hindu holiday celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Activities will be presented in collaboration with the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois. For more information, call (309) 323-6900.
Owls, Bats & Snakes, Oh My!
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free; donations appreciated
Kids learn about spooky animals that call Illinois home. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
OCT. 31
Trunk or Treat at the Proctor Center
Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.
309 S. DuSable St., Peoria
Free
Celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe way by trick or treating from the trunks of cars around a blocked off section around Proctor Center. For more information, call (309) 673-9183.
