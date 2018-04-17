–Peoria County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25

APRIL 19

Illinois Film Series: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$10.50; child $8.50

A high school wise guy is determined to have a day off from school, despite what the principal thinks of that. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

APRIL 21

UnityPoint Kids Konnected Karnival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Methodist Hospital Atrium, Suite 150, 221 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria

Free

UnityPoint Health® Cancer Support Services will offer children of cancer patients an interactive learning experience about cancer, services, and treatment options. For more information, call 309-373-3839.

Youth Concert: Jazz in Spring

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$38; $10 students and children

Heartland Festival Orchestra will present ‘Jazz in Spring’ featuring Youth Music Illinois and the Invitational Youth Jazz Ensemble. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

Pekin Kid’s Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave.

$6

Event features over 15 Fun on the Run inflatables, interactive exhibits, face painting, rides, and door prizes. For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/PekinKidsFestival.

A Conversation with Mr. Lincoln

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$8

Interpreter Fritz Klein will speak as Lincoln and take your questions. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Maple Syrup Workshop and Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe

$12; children $6

Fill up on pancakes and fresh Camp Wokanda maple syrup. Take a tour and find out how maple syrup is made. For tickets, call 309-579-2157.

Earth Day Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Think globally and act locally enjoying fun and informational booths, live music, great local food, and a kids’ area. For more information, call 309-686-3360.

APRIL 21-22

Earth Day Event at Jubilee College Historic Site

Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jubilee College Historic Site, W. Fussner Road, Brimfield

Free

Event includes a Civil War Encampment, tours of Jubilee College, the Jubilee Prairies as well as butterfly gardening information at Jubilee Butterfly Garden, and demonstrations in the art of “geocaching.” For more information, call 309-685-3140.

APRIL 21-23

Spring Used Book Sale

Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m.; Monday, noon-7 p.m.

Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave., Peoria

Free

For more information, call 309-681-2681.

APRIL 22

Community Garage Sale and Give-Away

Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Logan Recreation Center, 1414 S. Livingston St., Peoria

Free

Individual and organizations sell unwanted items. For more information, call 309-676-8179.

APRIL 23

Annual Clean Water Celebration

Monday, 9 a.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Free

The Sun Foundation’s 26th Annual Clean Water Celebration will feature Marcus Eriksen, Research Director and co-founder of the 5 Gyres Institute, who will discuss “Plastic Debris from Rivers to the Sea” with sessions at 9 and 11 a.m. There will also be breakout sessions, streams and interactive exhibits throughout the day. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.org.

Musical Monday: Great Cities-Rome

Monday, 9:30 a.m.

Peoria First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road

$5

Music included will be Roman Holiday: an Italian serenade with John McMurtery, flute and Liang-yu Wang, piano. For more information, call 309-691-3225.

APRIL 25-26

‘Wizard of Oz’

Wednesday & Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$40-$70

Classic play in a live performance. Tickets available at 800-745-3000.

Learn About Drones

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Guest speaker Dean Poignant of Sky Ag will discuss everything about drones including selecting and purchasing, regulations, safety, and photography. For more information, call 309-697-3822.

