–Peoria County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25

Peoria County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25April 17, 2018
APRIL 19
Illinois Film Series: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$10.50; child $8.50
A high school wise guy is determined to have a day off from school, despite what the principal thinks of that. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
APRIL 21
UnityPoint Kids Konnected Karnival
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Methodist Hospital Atrium, Suite 150, 221 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria
Free
UnityPoint Health® Cancer Support Services will offer children of cancer patients an interactive learning experience about cancer, services, and treatment options. For more information, call 309-373-3839.
Youth Concert: Jazz in Spring
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington
$38; $10 students and children
Heartland Festival Orchestra will present ‘Jazz in Spring’ featuring Youth Music Illinois and the Invitational Youth Jazz Ensemble. For more information, call 309-444-8222.
Pekin Kid’s Festival
Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave.
$6
Event features over 15 Fun on the Run inflatables, interactive exhibits, face painting, rides, and door prizes. For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/PekinKidsFestival.
A Conversation with Mr. Lincoln
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$8
Interpreter Fritz Klein will speak as Lincoln and take your questions. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
Maple Syrup Workshop and Pancake Breakfast
Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe
$12; children $6
Fill up on pancakes and fresh Camp Wokanda maple syrup. Take a tour and find out how maple syrup is made. For tickets, call 309-579-2157.
Earth Day Festival
Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights
Free
Think globally and act locally enjoying fun and informational booths, live music, great local food, and a kids’ area. For more information, call 309-686-3360.
APRIL 21-22
Earth Day Event at Jubilee College Historic Site
Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jubilee College Historic Site, W. Fussner Road, Brimfield
Free
Event includes a Civil War Encampment, tours of Jubilee College, the Jubilee Prairies as well as butterfly gardening information at Jubilee Butterfly Garden, and demonstrations in the art of “geocaching.” For more information, call 309-685-3140.
APRIL 21-23
Spring Used Book Sale
Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. noon-5 p.m.; Monday, noon-7 p.m.
Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave., Peoria
Free
For more information, call 309-681-2681.
APRIL 22
Community Garage Sale and Give-Away
Sunday, noon-4 p.m.
Logan Recreation Center, 1414 S. Livingston St., Peoria
Free
Individual and organizations sell unwanted items. For more information, call 309-676-8179.
APRIL 23
Annual Clean Water Celebration
Monday, 9 a.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
Free
The Sun Foundation’s 26th Annual Clean Water Celebration will feature Marcus Eriksen, Research Director and co-founder of the 5 Gyres Institute, who will discuss “Plastic Debris from Rivers to the Sea” with sessions at 9 and 11 a.m. There will also be breakout sessions, streams and interactive exhibits throughout the day. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.org.
Musical Monday: Great Cities-Rome
Monday, 9:30 a.m.
Peoria First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Road
$5
Music included will be Roman Holiday: an Italian serenade with John McMurtery, flute and Liang-yu Wang, piano. For more information, call 309-691-3225.
APRIL 25-26
‘Wizard of Oz’
Wednesday & Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$40-$70
Classic play in a live performance. Tickets available at 800-745-3000.
Learn About Drones
Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville
Free
Guest speaker Dean Poignant of Sky Ag will discuss everything about drones including selecting and purchasing, regulations, safety, and photography. For more information, call 309-697-3822.
