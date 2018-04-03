–Peoria County Calendar of Events April 4 – April 11

APRIL 5

Chillicothe Historical Society

1965 Christmas Parade

Thursday, 7 p.m.

723 N. 4th St.

Free

Slides of the 1965 parade will be shown in addition to other items of interest. For more information, call 309-274-9076.

Riverfront Museum Movie:

‘The Blues Brothers’

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$8.50

Jake Blues, just out from prison, puts together his old band to save the Catholic home where he and brother Elwood were raised. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

APRIL 6-7

Central Illinois Auto Show

Fri. noon-8 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$5

Friday is Senior Day where ages 60+ are admitted for $2.50. Sunday is Family Day where 2 adults and 2 children aged 15 & under are $8. For more information, visit peoriaautoshow.com.

APRIL 6

Museum After Dark: Murder Mystery

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$33

People 21 and older can join the Riverfront Museum in an evening of solving a murder mystery throughout the building. Assemble your own team or join one at the Museum. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

APRIL 7

German Music Fest with Eddie Korosa

Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria

$12; kids 6-10 $6

The Damenchor and Harmonie Mixed Chorus will perform in addition to Eddie Korosa on the accordion. Admission includes a German dinner buffet. For more information, call 309-691-7484.

Wine & Art: Chinese Calligraphy

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Studio 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$33

Relax and create a unique piece of art under the direction of a local artist. Must be 21 to participate. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Pollinator Family Day at the Museum

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$11; children $9

Learn about pollinators from community groups including the Hart of Illinois Sierra Club, the Peoria Academy of Science and the Heart of Illinois Beekeepers. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Illinois Insect Show and Tell

Saturday, 2 p.m.

River Classroom, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

Free with museum admission

Frank Hitchel, local inspect expert, will show off insects native to Illinois. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Intermediate Painting and Drawing at the Museum

Saturdays, April 7-28; 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$50 for 4 classes

Local artist Nana Ekow will teach people aged 9-17 how to add energy, vibrancy and movement to their art work. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

APRIL 7-8

Peoria Membership Swap

Saturday & Sunday

Peoria Historical Society members can visit the Peoria Zoo, the Peoria Playhouse or Wildlife Prairie Park for free with their PHS membership card. Pettengill-Morron House and Flanagan House will be open from noon-4 p.m. For more information, call 309-674-1921.

APRIL 8

German Springfest

Sunday, non-6 p.m.

Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria

$12, $6 for kids aged 6-10

Adults wearing lederhosen will get a $2 discount. Admission includes a German buffet dinner and live entertainment. For more information, call 309-691-7484.

Power Lawn Mower Clinic

Sunday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Expo Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

$40

The workshop includes cleaning the deck, sharpening blades, changing oil and spark plugs, and checking air filters. PAWS, JDRF, EPIC, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and CIDGA will benefit. For more information, visit cidga.org/product/lawn-mower-service/.

APRIL 9

Quarter Auction to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Monday, 6 p.m.

Parish Hall, Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St.

$3

The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis is sponsoring the auction to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Illinois located in Peoria. The money allows the Hospital to provide specialized care to all children regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

The event is conducted by Susan Bressner and there are no overhead fees. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 309-467-4750.

APRIL 10

Art Club: Amy Sherald & Kehinde Wiley

Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$11; youth $9

The topic will be the artists who painted the portraits of Michelle and Barrack Obama. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

APRIL 11

Cornstock For Kids Presents ‘And a Child Shall Lead’

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$12; $8 for ages 12 and under

This is the heroic and true story of children coming of age in Terezin, the “Jewish city” established by the Nazis near Prague as a way station before the death camps. In the face of unspeakable horror, these children use their determination and creativity to build lives filled with hope and beauty.

For more information, call 309-676-2196.

