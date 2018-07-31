–Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 8

AUG. 2

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents ‘Henry V’

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Ewing Manor, 617 E. Emerson, Bloomington

$20-$54

Shakespeare’s play about the King of England at the Battle of Agincourt. For more information, visit illinosshakes.com.

Central Illinois Herpetological Club Meets

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Meeting includes a featured speaker, raffles and opportunities for hobbyists to visit with each other. For more information, visit centralillinoisherp.com.

AUG. 2-5

Peoria Players Present ‘Grease’

Thurs.-Sat. 7:30; Sat. & Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University St., Peoria

$20; $15 for those 20 and younger

1970s musical romantic comedy about romance and tensions between two high school students. For more information, visit peoriaplayers.org.

AUG. 3-4

Shakespeare’s ‘Merry Wives of Windsor’

Fri. & Sat., 8 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 617 E. Emerson, Bloomington

$20-$54

Shakespeare’s play set in the 15th century and featuring Falstaff. For more information, visit illinoisshakes.com.

AUG. 3-11

Disney’s ‘Newsies’ Performed at Corn Stock

Fri. and following days, 7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$22; students $17

Story about newspaper deliverers and the 1899 newspaper strike. For more information, call 309-676-2196.

AUG. 4

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Marathon

Saturday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater,

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$35

Experience the complete extended editions of the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, back-to-back-to-back. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

River Creatures Workshop

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$12

Youths aged 8-12 will discover the big and the microscopic animals living in the Illinois River. For more information or tickets, call 309-686-7000.

Introduction to Genealogy at the Library

Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

Free

Susan Ryerson of the Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society will offer advice on how to get started on your genealogy, how to keep records and best tips for online research. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

Quarter Auction to Support Pancreatic Cancer Research

Monday, doors open at 5 p.m.

Parish Hall, Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St.

$3 for the first bidding paddle

The Theresa Tracy Strive to Survive, a group that holds fundraisers to fight pancreatic cancer, will receive the proceeds of the Quarter Auction sponsored by Susan Bressner. For more information, call 309-360-4555.

AUG. 5

Peoria Municipal Band Concert

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Glen Oak Park Amphitheatre, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

Tonight is the College Fight Song Salute. Wear your favorite university gear and come out to hear Nicholas Filzen sing and the Saxophone section solo. For more information, call 309-681-2854.

AUG. 6

Cookbook Club Discusses ‘Ice Cream’

Monday, 7-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Bring a copy of your favorite ice cream recipe to share with the group. Register by calling 309-697-3822, ext. 13.

AUG. 7

‘Shakespeare In Love’

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

ISU Center for Performing Arts, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal

$20-$54

Romantic movie about a possible relationship between Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps. For more information, visit illinoisshakes.com.

AUG. 8

’42nd Street’ Performed Eastlight Theatre

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

East Peoria High School Auditorium,

1401 E. Washington St., E. Peoria

$20

The show focuses on the efforts of famed dictatorial Great White Way director Julian Marsh to mount a successful stage production of a musical extravaganza at the height of the Great Depression. For more information, call3 09-699-7469.

