–Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 15 – Aug. 20

AUG. 16

Classic Film Series: ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; senior $9.50; child $8.50

Billy Wilder film from 1950. Guest speaker is Jennifer Ritchrath. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

AUG. 16-19

Illinois State Fair

7 a.m.-midnight every day

Fairgrounds, Springfield

$10; $3 seniors

Traditional fair activities, entertainment, and carnival. For more information visit www2.illinois.gov/statefair/.

AUG. 17-18

Grand Nationals Weekend

Peoria River Front

Fri. opens at 5 p.m.

$25-$35

Musical groups performing on Friday are Blackberry Smoke, JJ Grey & Mofro and Thomas Wynn and The Believers. Saturday’s lineup includes Live from Las Vegas Country Artists Tribute to Eric Church and Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney. For more information, call 309-682-1200.

AUG. 18

CASA Caballos

Saturday, begins at 2 p.m.

Weaver Angus Farms, 5806 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria

$20; $200 for tailgating spot

Proceeds support CASA, a non-profit organization that recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children going through the court system. For more information, visit facebook.com/CASAPeoriaCounty.

Unicorn Day at the Museum

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$2

Join in the Mythic Creatures fun with hands-on art and science activities featuring unicorns. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

India Fest

Saturday, 3-9 p.m.

CEFCU Stage, Peoria Riverfront, 200 NE Water St.

$6-$9

Live music, authentic Indian cuisine, and traditional Indian dancing. For more information, call 309-82-1200.

AUG. 18-19

Washington Arts Festival

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Washington Park near Grange Shelter (adjacent to Lincoln Grade School)

Free

Event features art exhibitors, children’s activities, live music and vendor food. For more information, call 309-444-9413.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Glen Oak Park, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

Music-filled adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless classic ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ For more information, call 309-682-1200.

AUG. 19

Carload Day at Wildlife Prairie Park

Sunday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$15 plus $5 for each additional person

Visit the park at bargain rates. For more information, call 309-676-0998.

AUG. 20

Auditions: Harry Potter Out Loud – Readers’ Theater

Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

Free

Readers aged 12 and older can audition for a part in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Performance is September 12. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

